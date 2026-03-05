George Russell Reveals Key Reason Mercedes Could Lead 2026 Title Fight

Mercedes' 2025 season was a slight improvement on their previous two years, but they are now far removed from their eight-season streak of Constructors' Championships that lasted from 2014 to 2021.

Reports from the end of last year looked positive for the Silver Arrows, with Red Bull's Max Verstappen mentioning that he predicts the German team to be 'leading' the pack in 2026.

With that comes more eyes on George Russell, who, despite always being a consistent driver, has a best finish of fourth in the drivers' standings—a result he achieved in 2022 and the most recent season, 2025.

'Much better pre-season' could be the reason for Mercedes' title push, according to Russell

Mercedes were bettered by McLaren all throughout 2025, but this season could be different. | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Mercedes finished second in the team standings last year, but that was mainly due to the fact that Red Bull had second driver issues and Ferrari waxed and waned throughout the season, meaning Mercedes were rarely fighting for race wins and instead settling for a few podium finishes.

This year, however, has started off better than ever. Russell, speaking in the Thursday press conference before the Australian Grand Prix, said about his team's strong pre-season:

"It’s been a much better pre-season than we’ve had over the last four years. There are no items on the car that have been of major worry to us. Everything’s working as expected, correlation is good, simulator correlation is good.”

If the only way is up for Mercedes, there is still some way to go in order to be fighting McLaren, but the new regulations that are to shake things up in 2026 (and have already done so for Aston Martin) will complicate matters for the top teams, and might allow for Russell and team-mate Kimi Antonelli to be competing with Lando Norris, Oscar Piastri and Max Verstappen.

On the changes to the rulebook, the 28-year-old said:

“There’s a huge amount of unknowns… things that once were quite straightforward parts of racing are now very complicated."

The boys are back! Kicking off our Australian GP weekend with Mercedes-Benz Australia 🇦🇺 pic.twitter.com/lug4fltO0O — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) March 5, 2026

Regarding being a title favorite, Russell was firm in his response and made it clear he was only interested in racing, while also noting how good the team's general mood was.

"Once the helmet’s on and the visor’s down, you’re just flat out and you don’t really think about any of this additional noise... The morale is definitely different…” Russell on pressure and morale

Whether the team feels good on the whole is one thing, and any driver would naturally hope that morale is high, but the most important thing is how the drivers feel about themselves.

Russell said, on his own confidence:

"Last year was probably my strongest year… I feel good, feel happy, confident in myself, and just excited to go racing."

The Australian Grand Prix will take place from March 7 to March 9, and just how Mercedes will fare on Sunday's raceday is unknown. You can read Grand Prix On SI's key storylines here.