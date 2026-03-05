F1 Australian Grand Prix: Albert Park Track Guide

Formula 1's new era begins with the Australian Grand Prix at Melbourne's Albert Park this weekend.

Celebrating 30 years since the city first took over the race from Adelaide, the circuit will host an intriguing new dawn for the championship as new technical regulations provide a chance for a reset in the pecking order.

McLaren and Lando Norris enter as the reigning constructors' and drivers' champions but will face stiff competition to continue that form in the new ruleset, with Mercedes and George Russell the favorites to triumph at the end of the 24-race campaign.

So ahead of the weekend, here is everything you need to know about the Albert Park Circuit.

Australian Grand Prix Location

Location: Albert Park, Melbourne, Australia

Albert Park History in F1

First race: 1996

Years held: 1996 - 2019, 2022 - present

Number of races: 28

Albert Park - corner by corner

Australia Grand Prix | IMAGO / Dreamstine

Turns 1/2 - A sharp right-hander to kick off the lap that forms a chicane with a sweeping left, with the apex of the first corner crucial for the run out of T2 and down the first of the new 'Straight Mode' zones.

Turn 3 - Heavy braking needed for this tight right-hand hairpin, perhaps the most active overtaking zone on the circuit.

Turn 4 - Drivers bear right on the exit of T3 to open up the apex of this 90-degree left.

Turn 5 - Has been flat-out in previous car generations, a quick right that tests commitment, leading to the second Straight Mode zone.

Turns 6/7 - The second chicane on the circuit, this is a test with a small left kink under braking before a right-left at 6 and 7, with the exit again critical for the next part of the circuit.

Turn 8 - A flat-out kink, hardly a corner as the circuit switches to the right. Straight Mode returns.

Turns 9/10 - Huge commitment needed here for a high-speed chicane. Overtaking is possible in the initial left-hander but cars must be completely alongside.

Turn 11 - Another SM zone follows before a 90-degree right-hander with gravel awaiting any mistakes.

Turn 12 - A slightly more open right-hander that is again lined with gravel to catch out any errors.

Turn 13 - Drivers will quickly shift to the right, ready for the slow, tight left here. Traction is tested as tires wear.

Turn 14 - The final corner is a sweeping right-hander under power with a strong exit critical with the final SM zone as well as the only Overtake Mode zone as the lap concludes.

Australian Grand Prix - Albert Park facts

Most wins by a driver

Michael Schumacher – 4 wins

Sebastian Vettel – 3 wins

Jenson Button – 3 wins

Lewis Hamilton – 2 wins

Kimi Raikkonen – 2 wins

Most wins by a team

Ferrari – 14 wins

McLaren – 13 wins

Williams – 6 wins

Mercedes – 4 wins

Renault – 2 wins

Red Bull – 2 wins

Last 10 winners

2025 - Lando Norris, McLaren

2024 - Carlos Sainz, Ferrari

2023 - Max Verstappen, Red Bull

2022 - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

2019 - Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes

2018 - Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari

2017 - Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari

2016 - Nico Rosberg, Mercedes

2015 - Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

2014 - Nico Rosberg, Mercedes

Australian Grand Prix lap record

The original layout was replaced ahead of the 2022 event, meaning Michael Schumacher's 1:24.125s was always going to be beaten.

The lap record fell immediately and continued to quicken until 2025, where the race was rain-affected.

It means Charles Leclerc's fastest lap in 2024 remains the fastest racing lap - a 1:19.813s.

Norris took the outright record with pole in 2025, setting a 1:15.096s.