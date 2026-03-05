F1 Australian Grand Prix: Albert Park Track Guide
Formula 1's new era begins with the Australian Grand Prix at Melbourne's Albert Park this weekend.
Celebrating 30 years since the city first took over the race from Adelaide, the circuit will host an intriguing new dawn for the championship as new technical regulations provide a chance for a reset in the pecking order.
McLaren and Lando Norris enter as the reigning constructors' and drivers' champions but will face stiff competition to continue that form in the new ruleset, with Mercedes and George Russell the favorites to triumph at the end of the 24-race campaign.
So ahead of the weekend, here is everything you need to know about the Albert Park Circuit.
Australian Grand Prix Location
Location: Albert Park, Melbourne, Australia
Albert Park History in F1
First race: 1996
Years held: 1996 - 2019, 2022 - present
Number of races: 28
Albert Park - corner by corner
- Turns 1/2 - A sharp right-hander to kick off the lap that forms a chicane with a sweeping left, with the apex of the first corner crucial for the run out of T2 and down the first of the new 'Straight Mode' zones.
- Turn 3 - Heavy braking needed for this tight right-hand hairpin, perhaps the most active overtaking zone on the circuit.
- Turn 4 - Drivers bear right on the exit of T3 to open up the apex of this 90-degree left.
- Turn 5 - Has been flat-out in previous car generations, a quick right that tests commitment, leading to the second Straight Mode zone.
- Turns 6/7 - The second chicane on the circuit, this is a test with a small left kink under braking before a right-left at 6 and 7, with the exit again critical for the next part of the circuit.
- Turn 8 - A flat-out kink, hardly a corner as the circuit switches to the right. Straight Mode returns.
- Turns 9/10 - Huge commitment needed here for a high-speed chicane. Overtaking is possible in the initial left-hander but cars must be completely alongside.
- Turn 11 - Another SM zone follows before a 90-degree right-hander with gravel awaiting any mistakes.
- Turn 12 - A slightly more open right-hander that is again lined with gravel to catch out any errors.
- Turn 13 - Drivers will quickly shift to the right, ready for the slow, tight left here. Traction is tested as tires wear.
- Turn 14 - The final corner is a sweeping right-hander under power with a strong exit critical with the final SM zone as well as the only Overtake Mode zone as the lap concludes.
Australian Grand Prix - Albert Park facts
Most wins by a driver
Michael Schumacher – 4 wins
Sebastian Vettel – 3 wins
Jenson Button – 3 wins
Lewis Hamilton – 2 wins
Kimi Raikkonen – 2 wins
Most wins by a team
Ferrari – 14 wins
McLaren – 13 wins
Williams – 6 wins
Mercedes – 4 wins
Renault – 2 wins
Red Bull – 2 wins
Last 10 winners
2025 - Lando Norris, McLaren
2024 - Carlos Sainz, Ferrari
2023 - Max Verstappen, Red Bull
2022 - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
2019 - Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes
2018 - Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari
2017 - Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari
2016 - Nico Rosberg, Mercedes
2015 - Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
2014 - Nico Rosberg, Mercedes
Australian Grand Prix lap record
The original layout was replaced ahead of the 2022 event, meaning Michael Schumacher's 1:24.125s was always going to be beaten.
The lap record fell immediately and continued to quicken until 2025, where the race was rain-affected.
It means Charles Leclerc's fastest lap in 2024 remains the fastest racing lap - a 1:19.813s.
Norris took the outright record with pole in 2025, setting a 1:15.096s.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Ewan is a motorsport journalist covering F1 for Grand Prix On SI. Having been educated at Silverstone, the home of the British Grand Prix, and subsequently graduating from university with a sports journalism degree, Ewan made a move into F1 in 2021. Ewan joins after a stint with Autosport as an editor, having written for a number of outlets including RacingNews365 and GPFans, during which time he has covered grand prix and car launches as an accredited member of the media.Follow ewangale