Lewis Hamilton Reveals Key Ferrari Change Behind 2026 F1 Confidence

Lewis Hamilton has suggested he and his Ferrari team have finally "gelled" ahead of the new Formula 1 season.

The seven-time champion made a shock switch to the Scuderia from Mercedes ahead of the 2025 campaign in what was supposed to be an F1 fairytale, only for fortunes to quickly turn into a nightmare.

After winning the Chinese Grand Prix sprint race, a disqualification in the main event that weekend uncovered a fundamental issue with the SF-25 that led to a season of pain for both Hamilton and teammate Charles Leclerc, with just one pole position and no GP victories between the duo.

Hamilton in a better place



Lewis Hamilton | Scuderia Ferrari

But while Leclerc could at least show flashes of his talent, Hamilton struggled throughout his first year with Ferrari, with his media interactions often picturing the Briton as a deflated character.



Yet with a winter under his belt and new technical regulations providing Ferrari with a chance to put right the wrongs of its previous car with the SF-26 - with which the squad has introduced cunning innovations - Hamilton's demeanor is now one of excitement rather than concern.



“[It's a] much nicer feeling, having spent a year at the team, understanding the culture, understanding and finding ways of working together," Hamilton said ahead of the Australian Grand Prix, as per RacingNews365.



“We're in a good place now together as a team, I feel very gelled with the team today. So much happier.”



Lewis Hamilton | Scuderia Ferrari

After six seasons with British-based McLaren, Hamilton spent 12 successful campaigns with Mercedes, which is also based in England, despite the manufacturer's German roots.



And explaining that the "difference in culture" contributed to the extended acclimatization process, Hamilton added: “It's really just getting to know each other, lots of meetings, lots of discussion, there's lots of communication, improving communication.



“It's time at the factory, which I gave a lot last year, but I continue to show up. Just asking for change is one thing, but finding ways to create alliances and show why change is better for us as a whole and going on a journey together, discovering that and making those improvements.



“We started to do that towards the end of last year, and particularly going into this season. It was such a steep learning curve last year, and we were kind of learning on the go, but we're so much more prepared this year, which I'm really excited for.

