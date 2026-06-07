F1 Standings After the Monaco Grand Prix 2026
Kimi Antonelli has again taken home the victory for the fifth consecutive time this season. As it stands, even his teammate, George Russell, can not hold a candle to the pace that the 19-year-old Italian brings to the Formula 1 track.
The bigger story, though? Max Verstappen, the favorite to challenge Kimi Antonelli before the Monaco race start, saw his race end before it even began. The 4-time World Champion retired his car due to power unit issues on Lap 1, continuing his horrible start to 2026.
With a series of technical retirements, two late race safety cars, a red flag, and several pit lane penalties, Monaco shook up the championship order for several Formula 1 favorites.
F1 Drivers' Standings after the 2026 Monaco Grand Prix
Three Formula 1 favorites did not even finish the race. First, Verstappen's technical issue on Lap 1. Then, Norris' retirement due to technical issues later in the race. Finally, Leclerc hitting the wall on the restart after the safety car caused by Strolls' crash.
The championship order was shaken up by the series of crashes and penalties that quickly turned the race into one of the most exciting Monaco Grand Prixs to date.
Antonelli now has a 68-point lead over his teammate George Russell and 66 over his now closest competition, Lewis Hamilton.
Lewis Hamilton has officially leapfrogged up to second in the championship after his teammate, Charles Leclerc, crashed out of the race and George Russell served a drive-through penalty for failing to properly serve a penalty (taking him out of the points, as well).
Oscar Piastri moved up into fifth place ahead of his teammate Lando Norris after Norris' retirement from the grand prix.
Isack Hadjar, of course, has also leapfrogged up the standings from 12th to eighth after his second consecutive third-place finish in Monaco.
The same can be said of the Racing Bulls pair – Liam Lawson and Arvid Lindblad both finished well into the points and are now in 10th and 13th, respectively.
Lastly, Sergio Perez is officially on the board – making history for Cadillac after scoring their first-ever point in Formula 1. This result may change due to impending penalties.
Position
Driver/ Team
Points
1.
Kimi Antonelli / Mercedes
156
2.
Lewis Hamilton / Ferrari
90
3.
George Russell / Mercedes
88
4.
Charles Leclerc/ Ferrari
75
5.
Oscar Piastri / McLaren
60
6.
Lando Norris / McLaren
58
7.
Max Verstappen / Red Bull
43
8.
Isack Hadjar / Red Bull
29
9.
Pierre Gasly / Alpine
26
10.
Liam Lawson / Racing Bulls
26
11.
Oliver Bearman / Haas
18
12.
Franco Colapinto / Alpine
15
13.
Arvid Lindblad / Racing Bulls
13
14.
Carlos Sainz / Williams
6
15.
Alex Albon / Williams
5
16.
Esteban Ocon / Haas
3
17.
Gabriel Bortoleto / Audi
2
18.
Sergio Perez / Cadillac
1
19.
Nico Hulkenberg / Audi
0
20.
Valtteri Bottas/ Cadillac
0
21.
Lance Stroll/ Aston Martin
0
22
Fernando Alonso / Aston Martin
0
F1 Constructors' Standings after the 2026 Monaco Grand Prix
Mercedes still looks to be dominating the Constructors' Standings even with George Russell's back-to-back retirements. Similarly, Ferrari is taking a commanding position in second place, continuing to pull away from the most recent champions, McLaren.
Most of the F1 Constructors Standings did remain the same, with only Alpine and Racing Bulls closing their gap in 5th and 6th place to only two points.
Position
Team
Points
1.
Mercedes
244
2.
Ferrari
165
3.
McLaren
118
4.
Red Bull
72
5.
Alpine
41
6.
Racing Bulls
39
7.
Haas
21
8.
Williams
11
9.
Audi
2
10.
Cadillac
1
11.
Aston Martin
0
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Kaitlin Tucci has been a fan of motorsport for close to a decade. Before joining On SI in 2025, she contributed heavily to the marketing and media efforts at FanAmp, a motorsports startup for which she was the Head of Marketing. She has contributed to a number of publications covering series such as Formula 1, IndyCar, IMSA, and more... Kaitlin graduated from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology with both a degree in Business/Marketing and Political Science. She works full time as a marketer at high-growth tech startups while spending her weekends immersed in the world of racing. Kaitlin was raised in Las Vegas, Nevada, but has lived in New York City for the past 5 years with her 'giant chihuahua' Willow. You'll often catch Willow watching races alongside Kaitlin, but unfortunately she doesn't have enough airline miles to join her at the track just yet.