F1 Standings After the Monaco Grand Prix 2026

Kimi Antonelli has again taken home the victory for the fifth consecutive time this season. As it stands, even his teammate, George Russell, can not hold a candle to the pace that the 19-year-old Italian brings to the Formula 1 track.

The bigger story, though? Max Verstappen, the favorite to challenge Kimi Antonelli before the Monaco race start, saw his race end before it even began. The 4-time World Champion retired his car due to power unit issues on Lap 1, continuing his horrible start to 2026.

With a series of technical retirements, two late race safety cars, a red flag, and several pit lane penalties, Monaco shook up the championship order for several Formula 1 favorites.

F1 Drivers' Standings after the 2026 Monaco Grand Prix

Three Formula 1 favorites did not even finish the race. First, Verstappen's technical issue on Lap 1. Then, Norris' retirement due to technical issues later in the race. Finally, Leclerc hitting the wall on the restart after the safety car caused by Strolls' crash.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari | Scuderia Ferrari

The championship order was shaken up by the series of crashes and penalties that quickly turned the race into one of the most exciting Monaco Grand Prixs to date.

Antonelli now has a 68-point lead over his teammate George Russell and 66 over his now closest competition, Lewis Hamilton.

Lewis Hamilton has officially leapfrogged up to second in the championship after his teammate, Charles Leclerc, crashed out of the race and George Russell served a drive-through penalty for failing to properly serve a penalty (taking him out of the points, as well).

Lewis Hamilton Ferrari | Scuderia Ferrari

Oscar Piastri moved up into fifth place ahead of his teammate Lando Norris after Norris' retirement from the grand prix.

Isack Hadjar, of course, has also leapfrogged up the standings from 12th to eighth after his second consecutive third-place finish in Monaco.

The same can be said of the Racing Bulls pair – Liam Lawson and Arvid Lindblad both finished well into the points and are now in 10th and 13th, respectively.

Cadillac F1 Team | David Kirouac-Imagn Images

Lastly, Sergio Perez is officially on the board – making history for Cadillac after scoring their first-ever point in Formula 1. This result may change due to impending penalties.

Position Driver/ Team Points 1. Kimi Antonelli / Mercedes 156 2. Lewis Hamilton / Ferrari 90 3. George Russell / Mercedes 88 4. Charles Leclerc/ Ferrari 75 5. Oscar Piastri / McLaren 60 6. Lando Norris / McLaren 58 7. Max Verstappen / Red Bull 43 8. Isack Hadjar / Red Bull 29 9. Pierre Gasly / Alpine 26 10. Liam Lawson / Racing Bulls 26 11. Oliver Bearman / Haas 18 12. Franco Colapinto / Alpine 15 13. Arvid Lindblad / Racing Bulls 13 14. Carlos Sainz / Williams 6 15. Alex Albon / Williams 5 16. Esteban Ocon / Haas 3 17. Gabriel Bortoleto / Audi 2 18. Sergio Perez / Cadillac 1 19. Nico Hulkenberg / Audi 0 20. Valtteri Bottas/ Cadillac 0 21. Lance Stroll/ Aston Martin 0 22 Fernando Alonso / Aston Martin 0

F1 Constructors' Standings after the 2026 Monaco Grand Prix

Mercedes still looks to be dominating the Constructors' Standings even with George Russell's back-to-back retirements. Similarly, Ferrari is taking a commanding position in second place, continuing to pull away from the most recent champions, McLaren.

Most of the F1 Constructors Standings did remain the same, with only Alpine and Racing Bulls closing their gap in 5th and 6th place to only two points.

Position Team Points 1. Mercedes 244 2. Ferrari 165 3. McLaren 118 4. Red Bull 72 5. Alpine 41 6. Racing Bulls 39 7. Haas 21 8. Williams 11 9. Audi 2 10. Cadillac 1 11. Aston Martin 0