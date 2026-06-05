Lewis Hamilton got the better of teammate Charles Leclerc as Ferrari laid down a marker for its rivals in second practice for the Monaco Grand Prix.

The seven-time champion set a best lap of 1:13.026 to finish just 0.111s faster than Leclerc, who had topped FP1 earlier in the day.

Max Verstappen was third for Red Bull as McLaren and Mercedes again struggled to keep tabs on the top three, with Lando Norris running into more unreliability and on the back foot for the Papaya squad.

Ferrari on top

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari | Scuderia Ferrari

With almost a quarter of FP1 lost to red flags, there was a hive of activity at the end of the pitlane when the green light illuminated to start FP2 - all but Isack Hadjar's Red Bull hitting the track as the Frenchman's mechanics continued to repair the damage sustained in his earlier crash.

Drivers were on the edge of adhesion instantly, with George Russell and Liam Lawson catching moments through La Piscine - the latter grazing the wall on the exit of the chicane.

Hadjar made it back onto the track after just 13 minutes of FP2, with a thank you message on team radio to his mechanics.

But there was little running to come when he did begin circulating, as a virtual safety car was triggered when Norris stopped at the Nouvelle Chicane, albeit with an issue that seemed different from the one that took the reigning champion out of the Canadian Grand Prix.

⚠️ VIRTUAL SAFETY CAR ⚠️



NOOO! Lando Norris has stopped on track in his McLaren at the Nouvelle Chicane 😮#F1 #MonacoGP pic.twitter.com/tRvu1txM2R — Formula 1 (@F1) June 5, 2026

Monaco's marshals did an immense job to remove the McLaren without the need for red flags, though the VSC was out for almost five minutes, with Norris missing out on 45 minutes of track time.

Soft tires were finally bolted on nearing the halfway point of the hour, providing the first glimpse of a potential qualifying pecking order.

Verstappen was the best of the early soft runners with a 1:13.467s, with Hamilton still improving on a set of old mediums in the Ferrari.

Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool

Kimi Antonelli was unable to beat the Ferrari's medium times and was being kept honest by Audi's Nico Hulkenberg.

George Russell had been blocked by Gabriel Bortoleto on his first attempt but recovered to wind up second with 29 minutes left, while Oscar Piastri managed to square off the wall on the outside of the entry to Portier.

Ferrari headed out on softs some seven minutes off-kilter from rivals, with all eyes focused on whether the pace from FP1 would transfer.

Leclerc instantly went fastest but only by five-hundredths over Verstappen, before Hamilton went a tenth faster than both to take top spot, though 22 minutes remained at that stage.

Franco Colapinto lost some running after being forced into the garage for repairs following a clash with the barriers on the exit of Sainte-Devote, the Alpine driver having locked up on entry to the first corner.

COLAPINTO STRIKES THE BARRIER... 😳



However, the Alpine driver keeps the car going and gets back to the pit lane #F1 #MonacoGP pic.twitter.com/YapH9Z6SHe — Formula 1 (@F1) June 5, 2026

Somehow, the Argentine was able to get back to the pits without causing another stoppage, albeit to his own detriment.

Like the first session, proceedings were brought to an abrupt end as Sergio Perez parked up at Casino with his front-right brake ablaze.

The Mexican did well to stop near a fire marshal, with damage kept to a minimum on his Cadillac.

It means that Hamilton was confirmed as fastest among Leclerc and Verstappen, with the Mercedes duo Russell and Antonelli fourth and fifth.

Hadjar did well to finish sixth in his rebuilt Red Bull, with Piastri seventh for McLaren. Audi duo Hulkenberg and Bortoleto were again best of the rest in eighth and ninth, with Oliver Bearman rounding out the top 10.

F1 Monaco Grand Prix 2026: FP2 Results

Position Driver / Team Gap [s] 1 Lewis Hamilton / Ferrari 1:13.026 2 Charles Leclerc / Ferrari +0.111 3 Max Verstappen / Red Bull +0.168 4 George Russell / Mercedes +0.379 5 Kimi Antonelli / Mercedes +0.503 6 Isack Hadjar / Red Bull +1.061 7 Oscar Piastri / McLaren +1.062 8 Nico Hulkenberg / Audi +1.068 9 Gabriel Bortoleto / Audi +1.333 10 Oliver Bearman / Haas +1.430 11 Pierre Gasly / Alpine +1.471 12 Carlos Sainz / Williams +1.486 13 Alex Albon / Williams +1.574 14 Arvid Lindblad / Racing Bulls +1.722 15 Franco Colapinto / Alpine +1.732 16 Liam Lawson / Racing Bulls +1.759 17 Esteban Ocon / Haas +1.819 18 Sergio Perez / Cadillac +2.090 19 Lando Norris / McLaren +2.248 20 Fernando Alonso / Aston Martin +2.268 21 Valtteri Bottas / Cadillac +2.733 22 Lance Stroll / Aston Martin +3.148