F1 Monaco Grand Prix: FP2 Results With Ferrari on Top and Lando Norris in Trouble
Lewis Hamilton got the better of teammate Charles Leclerc as Ferrari laid down a marker for its rivals in second practice for the Monaco Grand Prix.
The seven-time champion set a best lap of 1:13.026 to finish just 0.111s faster than Leclerc, who had topped FP1 earlier in the day.
Max Verstappen was third for Red Bull as McLaren and Mercedes again struggled to keep tabs on the top three, with Lando Norris running into more unreliability and on the back foot for the Papaya squad.
Ferrari on top
With almost a quarter of FP1 lost to red flags, there was a hive of activity at the end of the pitlane when the green light illuminated to start FP2 - all but Isack Hadjar's Red Bull hitting the track as the Frenchman's mechanics continued to repair the damage sustained in his earlier crash.
Drivers were on the edge of adhesion instantly, with George Russell and Liam Lawson catching moments through La Piscine - the latter grazing the wall on the exit of the chicane.
Hadjar made it back onto the track after just 13 minutes of FP2, with a thank you message on team radio to his mechanics.
But there was little running to come when he did begin circulating, as a virtual safety car was triggered when Norris stopped at the Nouvelle Chicane, albeit with an issue that seemed different from the one that took the reigning champion out of the Canadian Grand Prix.
Monaco's marshals did an immense job to remove the McLaren without the need for red flags, though the VSC was out for almost five minutes, with Norris missing out on 45 minutes of track time.
Soft tires were finally bolted on nearing the halfway point of the hour, providing the first glimpse of a potential qualifying pecking order.
Verstappen was the best of the early soft runners with a 1:13.467s, with Hamilton still improving on a set of old mediums in the Ferrari.
Kimi Antonelli was unable to beat the Ferrari's medium times and was being kept honest by Audi's Nico Hulkenberg.
George Russell had been blocked by Gabriel Bortoleto on his first attempt but recovered to wind up second with 29 minutes left, while Oscar Piastri managed to square off the wall on the outside of the entry to Portier.
Ferrari headed out on softs some seven minutes off-kilter from rivals, with all eyes focused on whether the pace from FP1 would transfer.
Leclerc instantly went fastest but only by five-hundredths over Verstappen, before Hamilton went a tenth faster than both to take top spot, though 22 minutes remained at that stage.
Franco Colapinto lost some running after being forced into the garage for repairs following a clash with the barriers on the exit of Sainte-Devote, the Alpine driver having locked up on entry to the first corner.
Somehow, the Argentine was able to get back to the pits without causing another stoppage, albeit to his own detriment.
Like the first session, proceedings were brought to an abrupt end as Sergio Perez parked up at Casino with his front-right brake ablaze.
The Mexican did well to stop near a fire marshal, with damage kept to a minimum on his Cadillac.
It means that Hamilton was confirmed as fastest among Leclerc and Verstappen, with the Mercedes duo Russell and Antonelli fourth and fifth.
Hadjar did well to finish sixth in his rebuilt Red Bull, with Piastri seventh for McLaren. Audi duo Hulkenberg and Bortoleto were again best of the rest in eighth and ninth, with Oliver Bearman rounding out the top 10.
F1 Monaco Grand Prix 2026: FP2 Results
Position
Driver / Team
Gap [s]
1
Lewis Hamilton / Ferrari
1:13.026
2
Charles Leclerc / Ferrari
+0.111
3
Max Verstappen / Red Bull
+0.168
4
George Russell / Mercedes
+0.379
5
Kimi Antonelli / Mercedes
+0.503
6
Isack Hadjar / Red Bull
+1.061
7
Oscar Piastri / McLaren
+1.062
8
Nico Hulkenberg / Audi
+1.068
9
Gabriel Bortoleto / Audi
+1.333
10
Oliver Bearman / Haas
+1.430
11
Pierre Gasly / Alpine
+1.471
12
Carlos Sainz / Williams
+1.486
13
Alex Albon / Williams
+1.574
14
Arvid Lindblad / Racing Bulls
+1.722
15
Franco Colapinto / Alpine
+1.732
16
Liam Lawson / Racing Bulls
+1.759
17
Esteban Ocon / Haas
+1.819
18
Sergio Perez / Cadillac
+2.090
19
Lando Norris / McLaren
+2.248
20
Fernando Alonso / Aston Martin
+2.268
21
Valtteri Bottas / Cadillac
+2.733
22
Lance Stroll / Aston Martin
+3.148
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Ewan is a motorsport journalist covering F1 for Grand Prix On SI. Having been educated at Silverstone, the home of the British Grand Prix, and subsequently graduating from university with a sports journalism degree, Ewan made a move into F1 in 2021. Ewan joins after a stint with Autosport as an editor, having written for a number of outlets including RacingNews365 and GPFans, during which time he has covered grand prix and car launches as an accredited member of the media.Follow ewangale