F1 Monaco Grand Prix: Circuit de Monaco Track Guide
Formula 1 returns to its crown jewel event as the European season kicks off at the Monaco Grand Prix.
Kimi Antonelli enters the weekend having stretched his lead in the drivers' championship to 43 points over Mercedes teammate George Russell, having picked up a fourth win from five races this term in Canada, with the Briton retiring.
But there is a chance that Ferrari could prove a threat to Mercedes' perfect record in grands prix so far this season, with home favorite Charles Leclerc and teammate Lewis Hamilton hoping that Monaco's characteristics will suit the SF-26.
But before we find out who will win in 2026, here's all the information you need about the Circuit de Monaco.
Monaco Grand Prix Location
Location - Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo, Monaco
Circuit de Monaco History in F1
First race - 1950
Years held - 1950, 1955-2019, 2021-present
Number of races - 71
Circuit de Monaco Corner by Corner
Sainte Devote - A tricky opening to the lap sees cars brake for a tight right-hander with the pit-exit on the inside. Any mistakes will be punished by the barriers on the outside.
Beau Rivage - The famous slalom run up the hill is no challenge when by yourself, but when in close quarters at the start of a grand prix, this section can be challenging.
Massenet - Over a crest and into this difficult medium-speed left-hander, a magnet for mistakes that can end a session in the barriers.
Casino - A shift to the left to open up this blind right-hander, this time the inside wall at the apex proving the danger.
Mirabeau Haute - After a short breather down a straight where a large bump is swerved by drivers before braking, this right-hander is tricky with the barriers again narrowing the line and the track falling away down the hill.
Grand Hotel Hairpin - The plunge downhill continues to this famous hairpin, often taken one-handed by drivers nowadays to wind the requisite amount of lock into the steering column.
Mirabeau Bas - A flick to the right as the track continues to fall towards the waterside, this corner is never really an issue when dry.
Portier - Some key battles have ended at Portier, a sharp right-hander where patience often runs out in combat. Traction on exit is crucial for the longest full-throttle run of the lap.
Tunnel - Flat out through the tunnel as the track swings right, sunlight can be an issue when exiting.
Nouvelle Chicane - Not so 'Nouvelle' anymore, the chicane on exit of the tunnel is perhaps the best overtaking point on a circuit starved of width. A tight, fiddly chicane placed almost entirely for safety first goes left and right, then right and left, opening on exit.
Tabac - A short run to this exhilarating sequence of corners, starting with Tabac. This is one of the higher-speed corners, slinging to the left with danger on the inside of the apex and on the outside on exit.
La Piscine - Perhaps the best part of the circuit, a flick to the left and the right at high speed before braking for a right-left. There is a cop-out lane across the second of the two chicanes, but the barrier on the inside has seen suspension broken.
La Rascasse - Hard on the brakes for this right-hand hairpin, which can be an overtaking place for the most opportunistic drivers.
Anthony Noghes - A tight and difficult end to the lap with the track narrowing on exit, this right-hander takes cars back onto the start-finish straight.
Monaco Grand Prix - Circuit de Monaco Facts
Most wins by a driver
Ayrton Senna - 6 wins
Graham Hill - 5 wins
Michael Schumacher - 5 wins
Alain Prost - 4 wins
Most wins by a team
McLaren - 16
Ferrari - 10
Lotus - 7
Red Bull - 7
BRM - 5
Mercedes - 5
Last 10 winners
2025 - Lando Norris, McLaren
2024 - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
2023 - Max Verstappen, Red Bull
2022 - Sergio Perez, Red Bull
2021 - Max Verstappen, Red Bull
2019 - Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
2018 - Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull
2017 - Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari
2016 - Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
2015 - Nico Rosberg, Mercedes
Monaco Grand Prix Fastest Lap
There is a gulf between the fastest official race lap and the outright lap record around the current version of the Monaco circuit, with Lando Norris' 1:09.954s pole position effort in 2025 the fastest lap here.
But the official race lap record is Lewis Hamilton's after he set a 1:12.909s during the 2021 event, won by Max Verstappen.
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Ewan is a motorsport journalist covering F1 for Grand Prix On SI. Having been educated at Silverstone, the home of the British Grand Prix, and subsequently graduating from university with a sports journalism degree, Ewan made a move into F1 in 2021. Ewan joins after a stint with Autosport as an editor, having written for a number of outlets including RacingNews365 and GPFans, during which time he has covered grand prix and car launches as an accredited member of the media.Follow ewangale