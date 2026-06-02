F1 Monaco Grand Prix: Circuit de Monaco Track Guide

Formula 1 returns to its crown jewel event as the European season kicks off at the Monaco Grand Prix.

Kimi Antonelli enters the weekend having stretched his lead in the drivers' championship to 43 points over Mercedes teammate George Russell, having picked up a fourth win from five races this term in Canada, with the Briton retiring.



But there is a chance that Ferrari could prove a threat to Mercedes' perfect record in grands prix so far this season, with home favorite Charles Leclerc and teammate Lewis Hamilton hoping that Monaco's characteristics will suit the SF-26.



But before we find out who will win in 2026, here's all the information you need about the Circuit de Monaco.



🏁 Première manche européenne de la saison, le Formula 1 Louis Vuitton Grand Prix de Monaco 2026 sera aussi la première occasion de découvrir les motorhomes des écuries cette année ! 👀



Les installations prennent progressivement forme dans le Paddock. 🇲🇨#MonacoGP #F1… pic.twitter.com/MlNnwI2RFx — Automobile Club de Monaco (@ACM_Media) May 30, 2026

Monaco Grand Prix Location

Location - Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo, Monaco



Circuit de Monaco History in F1



First race - 1950



Years held - 1950, 1955-2019, 2021-present



Number of races - 71



Circuit de Monaco Corner by Corner



Lando Norris during the F1 Monaco Grand Prix at Circuit de Monaco. | Stephanie Lecocq/Reuters via Imagn Images

Sainte Devote - A tricky opening to the lap sees cars brake for a tight right-hander with the pit-exit on the inside. Any mistakes will be punished by the barriers on the outside.



Beau Rivage - The famous slalom run up the hill is no challenge when by yourself, but when in close quarters at the start of a grand prix, this section can be challenging.



Massenet - Over a crest and into this difficult medium-speed left-hander, a magnet for mistakes that can end a session in the barriers.



Casino - A shift to the left to open up this blind right-hander, this time the inside wall at the apex proving the danger.



Mirabeau Haute - After a short breather down a straight where a large bump is swerved by drivers before braking, this right-hander is tricky with the barriers again narrowing the line and the track falling away down the hill.



Grand Hotel Hairpin - The plunge downhill continues to this famous hairpin, often taken one-handed by drivers nowadays to wind the requisite amount of lock into the steering column.



Mirabeau Bas - A flick to the right as the track continues to fall towards the waterside, this corner is never really an issue when dry.



Portier - Some key battles have ended at Portier, a sharp right-hander where patience often runs out in combat. Traction on exit is crucial for the longest full-throttle run of the lap.



Tunnel - Flat out through the tunnel as the track swings right, sunlight can be an issue when exiting.



Nouvelle Chicane - Not so 'Nouvelle' anymore, the chicane on exit of the tunnel is perhaps the best overtaking point on a circuit starved of width. A tight, fiddly chicane placed almost entirely for safety first goes left and right, then right and left, opening on exit.



Tabac - A short run to this exhilarating sequence of corners, starting with Tabac. This is one of the higher-speed corners, slinging to the left with danger on the inside of the apex and on the outside on exit.



La Piscine - Perhaps the best part of the circuit, a flick to the left and the right at high speed before braking for a right-left. There is a cop-out lane across the second of the two chicanes, but the barrier on the inside has seen suspension broken.



La Rascasse - Hard on the brakes for this right-hand hairpin, which can be an overtaking place for the most opportunistic drivers.



Anthony Noghes - A tight and difficult end to the lap with the track narrowing on exit, this right-hander takes cars back onto the start-finish straight.



Monaco Grand Prix - Circuit de Monaco Facts



Most wins by a driver



Ayrton Senna - 6 wins



Graham Hill - 5 wins



Michael Schumacher - 5 wins



Alain Prost - 4 wins



Most wins by a team



McLaren - 16



Ferrari - 10



Lotus - 7



Red Bull - 7



BRM - 5



Mercedes - 5



Last 10 winners



2025 - Lando Norris, McLaren



2024 - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari



2023 - Max Verstappen, Red Bull



2022 - Sergio Perez, Red Bull



2021 - Max Verstappen, Red Bull



2019 - Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes



2018 - Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull



2017 - Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari



2016 - Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes



2015 - Nico Rosberg, Mercedes



Monaco Grand Prix Fastest Lap



There is a gulf between the fastest official race lap and the outright lap record around the current version of the Monaco circuit, with Lando Norris' 1:09.954s pole position effort in 2025 the fastest lap here.

But the official race lap record is Lewis Hamilton's after he set a 1:12.909s during the 2021 event, won by Max Verstappen.