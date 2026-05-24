F1 Results and Report From the 2026 Canadian Grand Prix

Kimi Antonelli extended his lead at the top of the Formula 1 drivers' standings with victory at the Canadian Grand Prix as Mercedes teammate George Russell retired.

The duo provided an enthralling opening half of the race at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve as threatened rain stayed away, with a ferocious on-track battle harking back to Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg at the 2014 Bahrain Grand Prix.

That was broken up by a mechanical issue for Russell, which allowed Hamilton and Max Verstappen onto the podium.

Antonelli gifted Montreal thriller

David Kirouac-Imagn Images

With rain falling ahead of the race, there was a real difference in interpretation across the field.

All but seven drivers were on slick tires, with the surprise gamble coming from McLaren, with Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri on intermediates. Audi, Carlos Sainz, Lance Stroll and the Cadillacs followed suit as rain continued to fall, albeit not torrentially.

As the cars lined up for the start, Stroll decided slicks were needed and pitted as the lights illuminated. But there was an issue with the start procedure as Arvid Lindblad struck issues in the ninth grid box, necessitating an extra formation lap.

The Racing Bull was cleared from the grid as discussions continued between McLaren and Piastri over whether a change of tires was needed, though the Australian took to the grid as normal.

A third formation lap was called for with Lindblad's car not back in the pits in time, taking the race distance down to 68 laps.

What the inters did give is residual temperature and that was proven as Norris launched into the lead into Turn 1.

A LEAD CHANGE OFF THE START! 🤯



Here's how the start of the Canadian Grand Prix unfolded 👀👇#F1 #CanadianGP pic.twitter.com/1H85dwc7kn — Formula 1 (@F1) May 24, 2026

Antonelli also made it past polesitter Russell for second, while Piastri dropped behind Hamilton into fifth. Piastri decided to call it quits at the end of the first racing lap and switched tires, moving to mediums and falling to the back.

Norris followed suit a lap later, releasing Antonelli, Russell and Hamilton who were all scrapping over what was now the lead. The reigning champion came out in 14th, with Piastri down in 17th after making some early moves.

Lap four and Norris had almost thrown his car into the wall, skipping across the grass after a mistake at Turn 3 and narrowly avoiding the concrete on the exit of Turn 4.

In the chaos, Franco Colapinto had moved up to seventh for Alpine, Oliver Bearman was ninth and Fernando Alonso 10th in the Haas and Aston Martin, with all the intermediate gamblers having boxed to change tack.

For the second time this weekend there was almost a collision between Russell and Antonelli, this time it was all the fault of the championship leader. The Italian lost front downforce as Russell took the lead into the final corner on lap six, locked up and somehow avoided both the back of his team-mate and the wall lining the track.

RUSSELL INTO THE LEAD... BUT THINGS GET CLOSE! 🔀



Antonelli locks up straight away and he goes straight on at the final chicane 😳💨#F1 #CanadianGP | LAP 7/68 pic.twitter.com/BWCCMaYQgE — Formula 1 (@F1) May 24, 2026

Hamilton's early pace was fading, much like the sprint on Saturday and by lap nine, Verstappen was lurking. The Dutchman breezed by into Turn 1, with Hamilton complaining over a lack of power over team radio.

By lap 12, Norris was up into ninth with a move on Pierre Gasly with Piastri only up to 13th but both over half a minute down on the race lead, which was flip-flopping between the two Mercedes.

Antonelli went through as Russell went wide at the hairpin, though the Briton was able to get back ahead into the final chicane.

Meanwhile, Piastri's race went from bad to worse as he made contact with Alex Albon's Williams, leaving debris on the track at the hairpin and forcing the McLaren into the pits again for a new front wing, returning to the circuit directly in front of the lead battle. He would be lapped and slapped with a 10-second penalty for taking the Thai-Briton out of the race.

Norris' trip off track collected grass in his radiator and that meant he had to return to the pits to clear out the sidepods with his car overheating.

Russell locked up again at the hairpin on lap 17 to allow Antonelli attack into the final chicane. The teenager was forced to the outside and Russell brilliantly held onto the lead in what was developing into a thrilling battle.

SIDE-BY-SIDE AGAIN! 😱



Antonelli goes straight over the final chicane and is quickly told to give the place back to his team mate, and does so later in the lap#F1 #CanadianGP | LAP 24/68 pic.twitter.com/lZR0SM7Np1 — Formula 1 (@F1) May 24, 2026

Five laps later and again the fight was on, though Antonelli still couldn't find a way through. Complicating matters were backmarkers up ahead, however. At the end of the lap, the change was finally confirmed with Antonelli taking track position.

Hamilton was all over the back of Verstappen for third after arresting his drop in pace, but an error at Turn 3 saw him take to the grass and lose some four seconds.

Lap 24 and the Mercedes were back alongside each other, this time with contact. Russell was up the inside at the final chicane and the wheels locked, with Antonelli forced to take to the escape road. He was quickly told to give the place back - much to the displeasure of the Italian.

But while the battle was gripping all eyes, Russell ground to a halt on lap 29 with a power issue, running across the grass at Turn 8. He was left furious as he slapped his car when extricating, his stranded car triggering a virtual safety car.

That triggered pitstops up and down the field, the entire top five included. But with Charles Leclerc having to stack behind Hamilton at Ferrari, Isack Hadjar was able to jump into fourth.

RUSSELL OUT ❌



Heading onboard as George Russell gets out of his stricken Mercedes ⬇️#F1 #CanadianGP pic.twitter.com/cKzyCh0hgA — Formula 1 (@F1) May 24, 2026

Leclerc tried to get that position back when racing resumed but a late defence down the back straight would have widened the Monegasque's eyes - "That was nearly a huge one," Leclerc told his race engineer, perhaps underplaying how dangerous the move from Hadjar was. The Frenchman was ultimately handed a 10-second penalty.

But by lap 40, Hadjar could defend no more as Leclerc easily found his way past into the final chicane and into fourth.

Norris had found his way up to eighth on his recovery drive but his race was over early - a suspected gearbox issue forcing him to park up at the hairpin.

Sergio Perez had a lucky escape as his suspension failed down the back straight, the Cadillac driver able to control the car back to the pits to become the race's sixth retirement. That caused a virtual safety car for debris to be cleared, with the pitlane entry closed while a marshal bravely retrieved the offending carbon fibre.

With so many retirements to key players, gaps had spread out across the top 10. But Hamilton was homing in on the back of Verstappen with a view to taking second.

Before the seven-time champion could fully reach the back of his former nemesis, another virtual safety car was called upon to clear debris from the exit of Turn 10, a strange decision given there had been no issues at the corner since Piastri's incident with Albon on lap 13.

Hadjar pitted to serve his penalty knowing that Colapinto behind was 50 seconds behind and that helped Leclerc out as the Ferrari driver half-rotated at the final chicane.

Eric Bolte-Imagn Images

Racing resumed with 12 laps to go and Hamilton looked menacing behind Verstappen's Red Bull. The #44 got within the second-gap needed for overtake mode to be activated and went on the attack, though the Dutchman initially held on.

That seemed to be crucial as Hamilton struggled to remain tagged to the back of the RB22 in the dirty air, albeit within a second constantly.

Verstappen's resolve was broken on lap 62 though as he went late on the brakes around the outside into Turn 1, sailing past into second, albeit nine seconds away from Antonelli's lead. And the Mercedes driver would not be challenged as he held on to take a 43-point lead over Russell at the top of the drivers' standings.

Hamilton held on for second ahead of Verstappen, with Leclerc fourth.

Hadjar took fifth in the second Red Bull despite a second penalty - this time a stop-go for a yellow flag violation. He was ahead of Colapinto, who collected his best result in F1, with Lawson seventh.

Gasly was eighth, Sainz ninth and Bearman 10th.

Piastri couldn't get back into the points on a miserable day for McLaren, with Nico Hulkenberg 12th and Gabriel Bortoleto 13th.

Esteban Ocon, Lance Stroll and Valtteri Bottas rounded out the finishers.

F1 Canadian Grand Prix 2026: Results

Position Driver / Team 1 Kimi Antonelli / Mercedes 2 Lewis Hamilton / Ferrari 3 Max Verstappen / Red Bull 4 Charles Leclerc / Ferrari 5 Isack Hadjar / Red Bull 6 Franco Colapinto / Alpine 7 Liam Lawson / Racing Bulls 8 Pierre Gasly / Alpine 9 Carlos Sainz / Williams 10 Oliver Bearman / Haas 11 Oscar Piastri / McLaren 12 Nico Hulkenberg / Audi 13 Gabriel Bortoleto / Audi 14 Esteban Ocon / Haas 15 Lance Stroll / Aston Martin 16 Valtteri Bottas / Cadillac DNF Sergio Perez / Cadillac DNF Lando Norris / McLaren DNF George Russell / Mercedes DNF Fernando Alonso / Aston Martin DNF Alex Albon / Williams DNS Arvid Lindblad / Williams