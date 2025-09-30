Singapore Grand Prix: Marina Bay Circuit Track Guide
Formula 1 returns to its original night race at the Singapore Grand Prix this weekend with the event having become one of the most challenging on the calendar.
Faced with high temperatures and humidity and constant direction changes around the city streets, drivers are prepared for what is typically the longest event of the year on average.
Max Verstappen has never won in Singapore but is on a hot streak having won the past two races. Will he break the duck this weekend?
Here's all the information you need on the host circuit.
Singapore Grand Prix Location
Location: Marina Bay Circuit, Singapore
Marina Bay Circuit History in F1
- First race: 2008
- Years held: 2008-2019, 2022-present
- Number of races: 15
Marina Bay Circuit Corners
- Turn 1: On the brakes for a tight left-hander
- Turn 2: Straight into a curve to the right
- Turn 3: And back onto the brakes for a tight left hairpin
- Turn 4: A kink that's hardly a challenge
- Turn 5: Crucial right-hander onto the longest straight on the circuit
- Turn 6: Another kink that poses no issue
- Turn 7: Hard on the brakes at the best overtaking spot on the track, a slow left-hander
- Turn 8: Not long before a tight right-hander
- Turn 9: Difficult medium-speed corner to the left before a short straight offers a small breather
- Turn 10: Formerly a difficult left-right-left, now a mid-speed sling to the left
- Turn 11: Before swinging back to the right
- Turn 12: And then on the power through a left curve and onto the Anderson Bridge
- Turn 13: The tightest part of the circuit also presents a traction challenge onto the next straight out of this left hairpin
- Turn 14: A small overtaking chance with DRS assistance as the track opens up for this right-hander
- Turn 15: A full-throttle kink to the left as the circuit bypasses its previous layout
- Turn 16/17: Tight chicane back in the original layout, with errors often resulting in wall contact here
- Turn 18/19: High-speed thrill to end the lap with a double-apex left-hander onto the start-finish straight
Marina Bay Circuit facts
Most wins by a driver
- Sebastian Vettel - 5 wins
- Lewis Hamilton - 4 wins
- Fernando Alonso - 2 wins
Most wins by a team
- Mercedes - 4 wins
- Red Bull - 4 wins
- Ferrari - 4 wins
Last 10 winners
- 2024 - Lando Norris, McLaren
- 2023 - Carlos Sainz, Ferrari
- 2022 - Sergio Perez, Red Bull
- 2019 - Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari
- 2018 - Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
- 2017 - Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
- 2016 - Nico Rosberg, Mercedes
- 2015 - Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari
- 2014 - Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
- 2013 - Sebastian Vettel, Red Bull
Singapore Grand Prix lap record
With the circuit layout altered before the 2023 season to take out the grandstand section, the lap record fell immediately.
But it is Daniel Ricciardo who holds the fastest race lap at the circuit, setting a 1:34.486s in his final F1 race in 2024 with the team then known as RB.
Lando Norris' pole time in 2024, a 1:29.525s, is the fastest outright time.
The Latest F1 News
Ewan is a motorsport journalist covering F1 for Grand Prix On SI. Having been educated at Silverstone, the home of the British Grand Prix, and subsequently graduating from university with a sports journalism degree, Ewan made a move into F1 in 2021. Ewan joins after a stint with Autosport as an editor, having written for a number of outlets including RacingNews365 and GPFans, during which time he has covered grand prix and car launches as an accredited member of the media.Follow ewangale