Singapore Grand Prix: Marina Bay Circuit Track Guide

Formula 1 returns to its original night race at the Singapore Grand Prix this weekend with the event having become one of the most challenging on the calendar.

Faced with high temperatures and humidity and constant direction changes around the city streets, drivers are prepared for what is typically the longest event of the year on average.

Max Verstappen has never won in Singapore but is on a hot streak having won the past two races. Will he break the duck this weekend?

Here's all the information you need on the host circuit.

Singapore Grand Prix Location

Location: Marina Bay Circuit, Singapore

Marina Bay Circuit History in F1

First race: 2008

2008 Years held: 2008-2019, 2022-present

2008-2019, 2022-present Number of races: 15

Marina Bay Circuit Corners

IMAGO / Dreamstine

Turn 1: On the brakes for a tight left-hander

Turn 2: Straight into a curve to the right

Turn 3: And back onto the brakes for a tight left hairpin

Turn 4: A kink that's hardly a challenge

Turn 5: Crucial right-hander onto the longest straight on the circuit

Turn 6: Another kink that poses no issue

Turn 7: Hard on the brakes at the best overtaking spot on the track, a slow left-hander

Turn 8: Not long before a tight right-hander

Turn 9: Difficult medium-speed corner to the left before a short straight offers a small breather

Turn 10: Formerly a difficult left-right-left, now a mid-speed sling to the left

Turn 11: Before swinging back to the right

Turn 12: And then on the power through a left curve and onto the Anderson Bridge

Turn 13: The tightest part of the circuit also presents a traction challenge onto the next straight out of this left hairpin

Turn 14: A small overtaking chance with DRS assistance as the track opens up for this right-hander

Turn 15: A full-throttle kink to the left as the circuit bypasses its previous layout

Turn 16/17: Tight chicane back in the original layout, with errors often resulting in wall contact here

Turn 18/19: High-speed thrill to end the lap with a double-apex left-hander onto the start-finish straight

Marina Bay Circuit facts

Most wins by a driver

Sebastian Vettel - 5 wins

- 5 wins Lewis Hamilton - 4 wins

- 4 wins Fernando Alonso - 2 wins

Most wins by a team

Mercedes - 4 wins

- 4 wins Red Bull - 4 wins

- 4 wins Ferrari - 4 wins





Last 10 winners

2024 - Lando Norris, McLaren

- Lando Norris, McLaren 2023 - Carlos Sainz, Ferrari

- Carlos Sainz, Ferrari 2022 - Sergio Perez, Red Bull

- Sergio Perez, Red Bull 2019 - Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari

- Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari 2018 - Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

- Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes 2017 - Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

- Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes 2016 - Nico Rosberg, Mercedes

- Nico Rosberg, Mercedes 2015 - Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari

- Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari 2014 - Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

- Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes 2013 - Sebastian Vettel, Red Bull

The showdown continues.



IT'S RACE WEEEEK!!! 🇸🇬



What's on your playlist to get hyped for the #SingaporeGP race weekend? 🎧#F1 pic.twitter.com/HEvPOqcg3Q — SingaporeGP (@F1NightRace) September 29, 2025

Singapore Grand Prix lap record

With the circuit layout altered before the 2023 season to take out the grandstand section, the lap record fell immediately.

But it is Daniel Ricciardo who holds the fastest race lap at the circuit, setting a 1:34.486s in his final F1 race in 2024 with the team then known as RB.

Lando Norris' pole time in 2024, a 1:29.525s, is the fastest outright time.