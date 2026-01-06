Sergio Perez Opens Up On Impossible Red Bull Task Ahead Of F1 Return

New Cadillac Formula 1 driver Sergio Perez has conceded "everything was a problem" during his tenure at Red Bull.

Perez returns to F1 after a year on the sidelines following his axing by the team based in Milton Keynes, England, to join Cadillac's fledgling outfit as the grid expands to 22 cars.



The Mexican had struggled at Red Bull, following Pierre Gasly and Alex Albon in being unable to match Max Verstappen and ultimately being left at the wayside. Since his departure, the team has dropped both Liam Lawson and Yuki Tsunoda, with Isack Hadjar announced as the four-time champion's teammate for 2026.



"Everything fell apart" - Perez

Perez's form in his final year with the squad was a shadow of what he had achieved in his career with lesser-funded teams in F1's midfield, but ahead of his return with Cadillac, he has outlined the what seemingly was an impossible task with Red Bull.



“We had the best team,” Perez said on Oso Trava's Cracks podcast. “Unfortunately, everything fell apart. We had the team to dominate the sport for the next 10 years, I think.

“And unfortunately it all ended, but I was in the best team, in a complicated team, right? Because being Max’s teammate at Red Bull is already very difficult, but being Max’s teammate at Red Bull is the best and the worst job in F1, by far.

“And well, everyone forgot, right? When I arrived at Red Bull, I started getting results, everything. Everyone forgot how difficult it was to be in that seat. And I was very aware of what I was getting into – I wasn’t arriving at Red Bull to compete against one of the best.”

Asked where Red Bull in particular was unhappy with Perez during his difficult spell, he replied: "Everything. Pretty much everything. At Red Bull everything was a problem. If I was very fast, it was a problem.

“Because, of course, it created a very tense environment at Red Bull. If I was faster than Max, it was a problem. If I was slower than Max, it was a problem. So everything was a problem.

“So I also learned a lot, right? That, well, the circumstances I’m in, instead of complaining, I have to make the best of it and get the most out of it.”

Red Bull has undergone a seismic change in the time since, with team principal Christian Horner, sporting director Jonathan Wheatley, technical guru Adrian Newey, motorsports advisor Helmut Marko and head of strategy Will Courtenay all departing for pastures new.

