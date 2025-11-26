Hospitality at Hilton Grand Vacations Starts With Decades of Passion for Formula 1 [Exclusive]

When you think about Hilton, you think of a brand that has been involved with Formula 1 for over 20 years, having begun their partnership with McLaren in 2005. Hilton Grand Vacations, on the other hand, is new on the Formula 1 scene.

When the Las Vegas Grand Prix announced its marquee race, few brands had both the geographic proximity and the cultural credibility to build something meaningful for race week. Hilton Grand Vacations had both.

Thanks to CEO Mark Wang’s decades-long passion for Formula 1, the company recognized the opportunity before anyone else. Grand Prix on SI sat down with Wang, Boyz II Men (who performed in the HGV Zone), and attended race day to break down what makes Hilton Grand Vacations a staple of the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Traveling With Purpose and a Front-Row Seat to the Race

Wang has always known he wanted to find a business opportunity in Formula 1. After all, his first race was the 1980 Long Beach Grand Prix. According to Wang, even hearing the engines in the parking lot made “the hair on my arm stand straight up.”

Hilton Grand Vacations Artwork | Grand Prix on SI

In his recollection of that moment, it immediately became clear that Hilton Grand Vacation's Role in Las Vegas was meant to recreate that feeling for their customers. Not just as a hotel to stay at, or a seat to sit in, but a gateway into a love of the sport.

“When we found out F1 was coming back and buying the land behind Elara, I wondered if the track would run along it,” he said. “I never expected the company I now lead would get to be part of something this special.”

Hilton Grand Vacations didn’t attempt to replicate what Formula 1 already offers. Hospitality is not something new to the series, after all. Instead, they designed something that fits their audience: a multi-day experiential zone rooted in travel culture, hospitality, and curated entertainment.

“People are traveling more for purpose than ever before. Our members love our network and now we’re really spooling up the spirit of experiences.” Mark Wang, CEO, Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Concert | Grand Prix on SI

That shift in strategy is exactly why HGV went from struggling to sell packages in 2023 to selling out months in advance for 2025. In 2025, packages for the HGV Zone sold out months before the race. Wang noted that these weren't only 'new' consumers but people who had such a great time that they had to come back.

Their core audience values comfort, quality, and variety, and many are empty nesters, retirees, and homeowners. HGV built a race-week environment designed exactly for them: high-end dining, flexible viewing areas, interactive displays, social spaces, cocktails, simulators, and curated entertainment.

This dedication to their core audience is built on authenticity, which is why Boyz II Men fit so naturally into the experience. The group became F1 fans after performing the national anthem last year, and the partnership itself existed long before the Grand Prix.

"Hilton is probably the number one hotel we stay at around the world, so this partnership was something we were personally a part of even before this. Even with F1. The reaction when people see the F1 jacket is shocking... the age, who they are, where they’re from... it’s a big-time sport." Nathan Morris, Boyz II Men

Entrance to Hilton Grand Vacations Clubhouse | Grand Prix on SI

Not every member of every family may be a Formula 1 fan, but that's the key to the strategy. According to Wang, they have three to four days to impress these consumers. They do not just 'show up and watch the race'; there is much more to what draws them in and keeps them there.

HGV Doesn't Want to Replicate F1, Just Make it Feel Like Home

Wang has visited F1 hospitality suites around the world thanks to Hilton’s partnership with McLaren, but he didn’t want HGV to mimic paddock club luxury. HGV's offering isn't about being closest to the team garages or VIP exclusivity. It's about meeting their audience where they feel most comfortable.

“We’re not trying to copy what they’re [F1] doing. What we can do is create our own unique experience. Especially if it's an experience that brings value to our members.” Mark Wang, CEO, HGV

Grand Prix on SI spent time in both Formula 1 hospitality and the Hilton Grand Vacations Zone this past weekend at the Las Vegas Grand Prix. From our perspective, they pointedly differed in the exact ways that Wang described.

Hilton Grand Vacations Painting | Grand Prix on SI

From hand-rolled sushi to spiked coffee, custom luggage tags to art painted by guests, Hilton Grand Vacations truly did feel like a custom-curated experience. One that can only be curated by listening to their guests and stakeholders.

That is the bottom line for Hilton Grand Vacations, after all: Making the Formula 1 experience feel like home. The future of sports hospitality belongs to brands that understand their customers deeply and build experiences that serve them, not just the sport.

For some guests, the Hilton Grand Vacations Zone was their introduction to Formula 1. For others, it was a new way to experience a sport that they already deeply love. For artists like Boyz II Men, it’s a way to connect with a city full of their band's history and discover a whole new fanbase of F1 fans.

“I’ve been to races all over the world, and what excites me most is being able to bring our members close to something this special.” Mark Wang, CEO, HGV

For a man who has been a Formula 1 fan for decades, it can confidently be said that creating 'something special' is exactly what Mark Wang and Hilton Grand Vacations have done.