Arrow McLaren Secures Two Major Partnerships Ahead of 2026 IndyCar Season

Arrow McLaren - one of the arms of the McLaren Racing Organization - has steadily evolved into one of IndyCar's most ambitious outfits. McLaren officially joined the series full-time in 2020 and has since built a distinctly successful team in the American Series.

Blending global motorsport influence with a distinctly American championship has greatly benefited Arrow McLaren in its six years on track. The celebrity, fanbase, and skill of Pato O'Ward (McLaren F1's reserve driver), combined with talent such as Christian Lundgaard, are part of their success on track and commercially.

Now, the other piece of Arrow McLaren's continued success and strategy to build on that momentum has become clear. Their performance is being supported by a deliberate commercial strategy with the addition of big-four consulting giant Deloitte, and American Airlines' Republic Airways for the 2026 season.

Deloitte's relationship deepens with McLaren’s Global Racing Suite

Deloitte isn't new to operating within the niche of motorsport. For several years, the consulting and professional services giant has focused on Formula 1, operating within organization transformation, data analytics, and back-of-house services within the team.

Now, with their expanded partnership within the McLaren Racing organization, Deloitte has accomplished two things.

First, this is a statement of intent. The IndyCar Series is growing with some of the series' most significant viewership jumps seen during the 2025 season. Deloitte investing in McLaren demonstrates to global brands- who traditionally invest in Formula 1 only- that IndyCar is worth the money.

Second, rather than functioning as a traditional sponsorship, the partnership will center on transformation and performance optimization at the highest level. A part of McLaren Racing's overarching strategy to cement itself as the premier motorsport powerhouse.

McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown noted the Deloitte Partnership serves the purpose of “performance off the track that directly influences performance on it." This is a managing philosophy that Brown has credited to a number of their Formula 1 partners.

For Arrow McLaren, the expanded Deloitte relationship reflects a continued shift toward the ever-successful F1-style infrastructure and decision-making that fans have seen from the McLaren F1 Team.

Republic Airways adds an operational layer to Arrow McLaren’s 2026 push

The Deloitte news was quickly followed later in the week by another significant partnership for Arrow McLaren, again taking strides to build their commercial portfolio in a manner not traditionally seen in IndyCar.

Republic Airways has joined the team as its 'Official Air Carrier' for the 2026 IndyCar season. With 17 races across 15 distinct tracks - many back-to-back within the season, the travel and logistical support that an airline will provide the team is significant. Republic will support the team for eight of those races that require air travel.

With a second partnership that focuses on the inner workings and operations of the team, rather than consumer marketing, McLaren is making a statement about where modern motorsport advantages are truly created. To perform on the track, you must also perform off the track.

It's no secret that Zak Brown at the helm of McLaren Racing has built both commercial and operational powerhouses, with the meteoric rise of success in Formula 1. Now, can he mirror that success in IndyCar?

Drawing directly from that Formula 1 operating model, Arrow McLaren is prioritizing partners that enhance infrastructure, long-term performance, and efficiency... not just branding, visibility, or consumer goods. In all fairness, Arrow McLaren has those three down to a science already.