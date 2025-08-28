How To Watch The F1 2025 Dutch Grand Prix: Dates, Times, Schedule, Weather & More

Formula 1 returns from its traditional summer break with Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris primed for the drivers' title battle.

The McLaren duo are separated by just nine points heading into the Dutch Grand Prix weekend with Australian Piastri on top, albeit having been beaten to the win in Hungary last time out by his teammate.



It won't just be the Papaya pair that take the focus at Zandvoort though as Max Verstappen's Orange Army will flock en masse to the Dutch resort to spur on their hero. This event has provided a party-like atmosphere since returning to the schedule in 2021, though it is entering its penultimate year before disappearing from the calendar once again.



Max Verstappen, Red Bull, at the 2024 F1 Dutch Grand Prix, Zandvoort Circuit | Red Bull Content Pool

Taking a podium won't be easy for Verstappen, though, as Mercedes and Ferrari remain ahead in the constructors' standings. George Russell's podium in Hungary helped the Silver Arrows pursuit of the Scuderia for second in the table, although the Briton will need help from rookie Kimi Antonelli who struggled pre-break.



And what of Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari? Struggles have persisted whether they have been his fault or not, but with three weeks to recharge and reset, can the seven-time world champion bounce back to form in the final 10 races?

Off-track talk will no doubt be dominated by the announcement ahead of the weekend that Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas will both be returning to the F1 grid with the new Cadillac squad when the American brand enters the championship next season.



Both drivers left at the end of 2024 but after his own axing from Red Bull, Perez has insisted he has "nothing to prove" after his former team's own poor form - Verstappen aside.

2025 F1 Dutch Grand Prix Schedule

Dates: August 29-31

Friday, August 29

Free Practice 1: 6:30 a.m. - 7:30 a.m. EST / 12:30 p.m. - 1:30 p.m. Local

6:30 a.m. - 7:30 a.m. EST / 12:30 p.m. - 1:30 p.m. Local Free Practice 2: 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. EST / 4:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. Local

Saturday, August 30

Free Practice 3: 6:30 a.m. - 7:30 a.m. EST / 12:30 p.m. - 1:30 p.m. Local





6:30 a.m. - 7:30 a.m. EST / 12:30 p.m. - 1:30 p.m. Local Qualifying: 09:00 a.m. EST / 3:00 p.m. Local

Sunday, August 31

Race: 09:00 a.m. EST / 3:00 p.m. Local

Red Bull at the 2024 Dutch Grand Prix, Zandvoort Circuit | Red Bull Content Pool

How to watch the 2025 F1 Dutch GP

TV: ESPN / ESPN + (US), Sky Sports (UK), Viaplay TV (Netherlands), RTBF (Belgium), Sky Italia (Italy), DAZN (Spain, Portugal, Japan), Canal+ (France), Sky Germany / RTL (Germany), beIN Sports (Turkey), Bandeirantes (Brazil), SuperSport (Africa), Tencent (China), RDS / RDS2 / TNS (Canada), Fox Sports Mexico (Mexico), Fuji TV (Japan), Fox Sports / Foxtel (Australia)

Stream: F1 TV

In the United States, ESPN will broadcast TV coverage of the entire F1 2025 Dutch Grand Prix weekend.

All three practice sessions will be shown live on ESPN 2 with the race broadcast on ESPN. ESPN + will document pre-shows for qualifying plus provide extra features, such as on-board camera choices and a driver tracker for the race.

F1's own subscription broadcast on F1TV is available in the United States, showing the entire F1 2025 Dutch Grand Prix weekend live.

F1 2025 Dutch Grand Prix location

Location: Zandvoort Circuit, Zandvoort, The Netherlands

The F1 2025 Dutch Grand Prix will take place at the Zandvoort Circuit in the Dutch seaside resort of Zandvoort.

F1 2025 Dutch Grand Prix weather forecast

Weather: The weather forecast shows overcast skies with an 80% chance of rain expected throughout the weekend. Expected temperatures range from 59-68 degrees fahrenheight or 15-20 degrees celsius.