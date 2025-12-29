All About Lando Norris' Parents, Adam Norris And Cisca Wauman, And Siblings

Lando Norris has risen through the ranks of F1 since his debut season in 2018 to become one of the best in the business, with his impressive performances culminating in a Drivers’ Championship win in 2025.

Backing his career from karting to Formula One, both financially and emotionally, has been his family, with both his father and mother featuring heavily in the post-race celebrations Norris took part in after winning the title at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The 27-year-old showed the adoration he had for his family in a radio message after finishing the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, exclaiming ‘I love you Mum, I love you dad’ after his third-placed finish.

But who are Lando Norris’ family members, including his father, mother, and siblings?

Lando Norris’ father, Adam Norris

Lando Norris' father, Adam Norris | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wir

Lando's father, Adam Norris, was born in 1972 and grew up in Bristol.

Amassing a majority of his wealth from the financial sector - specifically the pensions industry - he was most well known for his time as founder of Pensions Direct, which he was able to transform over a decade into one of the biggest pension retailers in the United Kingdom.

In 2008, the company went public, and Norris Sr. stepped away at only 36, with an estimated net worth of around £200 million ($270 million).

Lando Norris’ mother, Cisca Wauman

Lando Norris' mother, Cisca Wauman | IMAGO / Every Second Media

Cisca Wauman, also known as Cisca Norris, is Lando’s mother and was born and raised in Belgium, which is why Spa-Francorchamps is technically a Norris home race.

Adam and Cisca met during the former’s career travels in his earlier days, reportedly through mutual friends.

Wauman took on a more supportive role in the family, looking after Lando’s siblings while he, his father, and his brother Ollie went off to karting races around the UK.

Speaking on her role, she made a sad admission after her son’s championship win, but ended her explanation with the fact that it all worked out in the end. “I missed Lando and Ollie, seeing them growing up as kids. Suddenly playing with a tractor naked in the garden was done, and I missed that. But [Lando’s championship win] is amazing, this is fantastic.”

Lando Norris has three siblings

Adam and Cisca have four children, with Lando being the second oldest.

Older brother Oliver, more commonly known as Ollie, accompanied Lando on his journey from karting to Formula racing, but was never able to get to the highest ranks like his brother.

He is now the CEO of Cool Performance, a motorsport racing simulator used by over 250 racing drivers, including nine in F1.

Younger sister Flo is an avid horse fanatic, having taken her talents to the field of equestrian racing, where she has over 850 competition appearances, according to the FEI, and 28 wins.

Cisca Jr, Cisca and Flo Norris | IMAGO / NurPhto

Youngest sibling Cisca Jr. is a student at Bournemouth University, where she studies psychology and expects to graduate in 2027.