How To Watch The F1 2025 United States Grand Prix: Dates, Times, Schedule & More

The United States Grand Prix has taken place at many circuits during its various iterations in F1, with some more recent venues including Watkins Glen, Phoenix, and Indianapolis.

Since its reintroduction in 2012, the Grand Prix has been held at Austin, with some iconic moments to date - including Kimi Räikkönnen picking up his only win there after his return to Ferrari, and Charles Leclerc's memorable victory last year in 2024.

With McLaren having secured the constructors' title but a Drivers' Championship that looks like it will go right down to the wire, here is all the important information you need to know in order to watch the United States Grand Prix.

The 2025 United States Grand Prix Schedule

Dates: October 17-19

The United States Grand Prix will be held from Friday, October 17th to Sunday, October 19th at the Circuit of the Americas

There will be one practice session, one sprint qualifying session, the sprint race, the main race's qualifying, and then the main race itself.

Friday, October 17: Free Practice 1 & Sprint Qualifying

Free Practice 1 will be held from 12:30 - 13:30 PM Local CDT (11:30 AM - 12:30 PM EDT)

Sprint Qualifying will be held from 16:30 - 17:14 PM Local CDT (15:30 - 16:14 PM EDT)

Saturday, October 18: Sprint Race and Main Qualifying

The Sprint Race will be held from 12:00 - 12:30 PM Local CDT (11:00 PM - 12:30 PM PM EDT)

The Main Qualifying session will be held from 16:00 - 17:00 PM Local CDT (15:00 PM - 16:00 PM EDT)

Sunday, October 19: United States Grand Prix

The United States Grand Prix race start is scheduled for 14:00 PM Local CDT (13:00 PM EDT)

How To Watch The United States Grand Prix

Watch: F1 TV

The easiest way to watch the United States Grand Prix sessions is through Formula 1's streaming service, F1 TV.

F1 TV can be accessed through an app, website, or Smart TV device with a paid subscription. You will also be able to watch content associated with the series, such as archived races, and feeder series Formula 2, Formula 3 and F1 Academy

How To Watch Singapore Grand Prix in the United States

Channel: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

The United States Grand Prix and all sessions including the race will also be shown on ESPN in the United States.

Spanish-speaking viewers will be able to watch the race in the language on ESPN Deportes.

Check the ESPN guide for your local listings.

How To Watch Singapore Grand Prix in the United Kingdom

Channel: Sky Sports F1

The United States Grand Prix and all sessions including the race will also be shown on the Sky Sports F1 channel in the United Kingdom, with the highlights show watchable on Channel 4 in the evening.

Check the Sky Sports guide for broadcast schedule and local listings.