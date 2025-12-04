How To Watch The F1 Abu Dhabi GP: Dates, Session Times, Streams & More For The Season Finale

It's the final round of Formula 1 in 2025, and everything is on the line for the World Drivers' Championship. For the first time since 2021, the final race of the season will decide who the world champion is.

For the last two races, Max Verstappen has reigned victorious — in Las Vegas and Qatar — with errors from the McLaren pitwall and team staunching the progress of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.

Las Vegas, NV, USA; The crew of McLaren driver Oscar Piastri (81) | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

You don't want to miss this epic three-way showdown between Max, Lando, and Oscar until we tune in again next year in Australia, with all new regulations, new cars, and an 11th team.

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Dates

Dates: December 5-7, 2025

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Location

Location: Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi, UAE

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Schedule

Friday, December 5th:

Free Practice 1 will be held from 4:30 AM - 5:30 AM ET (1:30 PM - 2:30 PM Local Time)

Free Practice 2 will be held from 8:00 AM - 9:00 AM ET (5:00 PM - 6:00 PM Local Time)

Saturday, December 6th:

Free Practice 3 will be held from 5:30 AM - 6:30 AM ET (2:30 PM - 3:30 PM Local Time)

Qualifying will be held from 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM ET (6:00 PM - 7:00 PM Local Time)

Sunday, December 7th:

F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix race start is scheduled for 8:00 AM ET (5:00 PM Local Time)

How To Watch The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2025

The most convenient way to watch this weekend's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix is through Formula's streaming service F1 TV.

F1 TV offers fans the chance to watch all live sessions and additional content. You can even watch any support series if their calendar aligns with Formula 1, too.

*Note that this will be the final race in the United States that will be aired on F1TV before the Apple TV deal goes into effect in 2026.

United States and Abu Dhabi

Watch: ESPN, ABC, Fubo

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and all sessions throughout the weekend will be shown on ESPN in the United States.

For those in Abu Dhabi looking to watch their home Grand Prix, you will have similar options to the United States with access to F1TV to watch the race.

United Kingdom

Watch: Sky Sports

As always, Sky Sports holds the monopoly on Formula 1, providing every session and additional content as build-up. If you don’t have Sky, Channel 4 will show highlights on terrestrial TV on Monday morning.

For all other countries, check Formula 1's Official Broadcast listings.