How To Watch The F1 Abu Dhabi GP: Dates, Session Times, Streams & More For The Season Finale
It's the final round of Formula 1 in 2025, and everything is on the line for the World Drivers' Championship. For the first time since 2021, the final race of the season will decide who the world champion is.
For the last two races, Max Verstappen has reigned victorious — in Las Vegas and Qatar — with errors from the McLaren pitwall and team staunching the progress of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.
You don't want to miss this epic three-way showdown between Max, Lando, and Oscar until we tune in again next year in Australia, with all new regulations, new cars, and an 11th team.
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Dates
Dates: December 5-7, 2025
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Location
Location: Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi, UAE
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Schedule
Friday, December 5th:
- Free Practice 1 will be held from 4:30 AM - 5:30 AM ET (1:30 PM - 2:30 PM Local Time)
- Free Practice 2 will be held from 8:00 AM - 9:00 AM ET (5:00 PM - 6:00 PM Local Time)
Saturday, December 6th:
- Free Practice 3 will be held from 5:30 AM - 6:30 AM ET (2:30 PM - 3:30 PM Local Time)
- Qualifying will be held from 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM ET (6:00 PM - 7:00 PM Local Time)
Sunday, December 7th:
- F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix race start is scheduled for 8:00 AM ET (5:00 PM Local Time)
MORE: F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Yas Marina Circuit Track Guide
How To Watch The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2025
The most convenient way to watch this weekend's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix is through Formula's streaming service F1 TV.
F1 TV offers fans the chance to watch all live sessions and additional content. You can even watch any support series if their calendar aligns with Formula 1, too.
*Note that this will be the final race in the United States that will be aired on F1TV before the Apple TV deal goes into effect in 2026.
United States and Abu Dhabi
Watch: ESPN, ABC, Fubo
The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and all sessions throughout the weekend will be shown on ESPN in the United States.
For those in Abu Dhabi looking to watch their home Grand Prix, you will have similar options to the United States with access to F1TV to watch the race.
United Kingdom
Watch: Sky Sports
As always, Sky Sports holds the monopoly on Formula 1, providing every session and additional content as build-up. If you don’t have Sky, Channel 4 will show highlights on terrestrial TV on Monday morning.
For all other countries, check Formula 1's Official Broadcast listings.
Kaitlin Tucci has been a fan of motorsport for close to a decade. Before joining On SI in 2025, she contributed heavily to the marketing and media efforts at FanAmp, a motorsports startup for which she was the Head of Marketing. She has contributed to a number of publications covering series such as Formula 1, IndyCar, IMSA, and more... Kaitlin graduated from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology with both a degree in Business/Marketing and Political Science. She works full time as a marketer at high-growth tech startups while spending her weekends immersed in the world of racing. Kaitlin was raised in Las Vegas, Nevada, but has lived in New York City for the past 5 years with her 'giant chihuahua' Willow. You'll often catch Willow watching races alongside Kaitlin, but unfortunately she doesn't have enough airline miles to join her at the track just yet.