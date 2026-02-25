2026 IndyCar Series Drivers and Teams List

It has been six months since we last saw IndyCar Racing action on the track and on Fox Sports. Now, with an 18 race calendar in 2026 it's time to meet the 25 drivers who will take to the track every weekend until September.

This year's calendar has been marked by a few new race locations, including Phoenix, Arlington, and Washington, D.C., making it the longest season in over a decade.

The off-season for IndyCar is considered the series' silly season, as several key drivers have left their teams for other ventures on the grid. Alongside the apparent loss of Prema Racing after only one season, and the return of Romain Grosjean and rookies Mick Schumacher, Caio Collet, and Dennis Hauger to the 2026 grid brings a reshaped competitive landscape for the season.

Arrow McLaren

The Arrow McLaren team will enter the 2026 season with a largely unchanged driver lineup after continuing to build on its momentum as a newer team in 2025. Alongside their brand new McLaren Racing Center, the team is looking to stand on the top step of every podium.

Pato O'Ward #5

Pato O'Ward - Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix - By: Joe Skibinski | Penske Entertainment: Joe Skibinski

O'Ward, from Monterrey, Mexico, holds the unofficial title of the most popular and dynamic driver on the IndyCar Grid, chasing his elusive championship and 500 titles. As a multiple race winner in IndyCar, O’Ward continues to balance his IndyCar Career with duties as a Formula 1 reserve driver for McLaren. He finished the 2025 Season in 2nd place with two race wins.

Christian Lundgaard #7

Aug 31, 2025; Lebanon, Tennessee, USA; Arrow McLaren driver Christian Lundgaard (7) of Denmark during an autograph session prior to the Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix at Nashville Superspeedway. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | Randy Sartin-Imagn Images

Lundgaard, from Vejle, Denmark, stunned fans in 2025, finishing 5th in the championship with six podiums in his first year at Arrow McLaren. His consistency and hunger on the track made him one of the most talked-about young drivers on the IndyCar grid. If 2025 is any indication, Lundgaard enters 2026 poised to chase his first IndyCar victory.

Nolan Siegel #6

May 25, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; IndyCar Series driver Nolan Siegel during the 109th Running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Siegel, from Palo Alto, California, had a challenging 2025 season after joining Arrow McLaren full-time in one of the paddock’s most scrutinized seats. He finished the championship in 17th, but with a reset, new facilities, and a full offseason, Siegel has all of the tools to focus on better results in 2026.

Siegel also races in endurance series, including a 24 Hours of Le Mans win and a podium at this year's 24 Hours of Daytona.

Chip Ganassi Racing

The Ganassi team has arguably been the most successful in the past few years in IndyCar, with Alex Palou bringing home the Championship in 2021, 2023, 2024, and 2025, alongside his 2025 Indy 500 win. The team is looking for the same dominance and consistency in 2026 with an unchanged lineup.

Alex Palou #10

Alex Palou holds up a number one while posing for a photo Wednesday, Nov. 19, 2025, during the Borg-Warner trophy unveiling of the 2025 Indianapolis 500 champion Chip Ganassi driver Alex Palou at Above Event Center at Comission Row in Indianapolis. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Palou, from Sant Antoni de Vilamajor, Spain, enters 2026 as a four-time IndyCar Series champion and the 2025 Indianapolis 500 winner, cementing his place as 'the one to beat' in 2026. Palou is known for his consistency and precision, often referred to as 'the surgeon', setting the benchmark for the rest of the grid.

Scott Dixon #9

May 25, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; IndyCar Series driver Scott Dixon during the 109th Running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Dixon, from Auckland, New Zealand, continues into 2026 as one of the most decorated drivers in IndyCar history. The 'ice man,' as he is affectionately known, is a 6-time series champion and 2008 Indianapolis 500 winner, and is a cornerstone of Chip Ganassi Racing.

While he finished 3rd in 2025, in 2026 he has the opportunity to extend several records, including seasons with wins, starts, podiums, and top- 5 finishes.

Kyffin Simpson #8

May 25, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; IndyCar Series driver Kyffin Simpson during the 109th Running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Simpson, from Bridgetown, Barbados, continues with Chip Ganassi Racing in 2026 after finishing 17th in the 2025 championship standings with his maiden podium in Toronto. He is one of the youngest full-time drivers on the grid and joined the team in 2024 as the youngest driver at the time.

Simpson also races in sports car series– winning the 2023 European Le Mans Championship and consistently competing in various endurance races.

Team Penske

Team Penske made some radical changes to their leadership and lineup after an incredibly disappointing 2025 Season. As one of the most decorated teams in racing, the team has kept their star, Josef Newgarden, as well as Scott McLaughlin, but ended their 15-year relationship with Will Power (2x Champion) for exciting young talent, David Malukas.

Josef Newgarden #2

Aug 31, 2025; Lebanon, Tennessee, USA; Team Penske driver Josef Newgarden (2) of United States during an autograph session prior to the Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix at Nashville Superspeedway. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | Randy Sartin-Imagn Images

Newgarden, from Hendersonville Tennessee is one of the main players in the IndyCar game with two series championships and two Indianapolis 500 wins. Unfortunately, his 2025 season was one of his worst in over a decade, finishing 12th in the championship with only one win in Nashville. Newgarden is looking for redemption in 2026.

Scott McLaughlin #3

May 23, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; IndyCar Series driver Scott McLaughlin (3) during final practice on Carb Day for the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

McLaughlin, from Christchurch, New Zealand, endured a difficult 2025 season, finishing in 10th place in the championship. For McLaughlin, though, this finish was out of character with a 3rd place finish in the championship in both 2023 and 2024. He commonly refers to his car and crew as the "Thirsty 3's" and is chasing consistency and a title run in 2026.

David Malukas #12

May 24, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; IndyCar Series driver David Malukas at the Indianapolis 500 drivers meeting during Legends Day at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Malukas, from Chicago, Illinois, enters 2026 with a major opportunity after finishing 11th in the 2025 championship (ahead of Newgarden) while driving for A.J. Foyt Racing. Malukas is known for his pace– especially around oval tracks– including a runner-up result at the 2025 Indianapolis 500.

He signed a multi-year deal with Team Penske and will take over the iconic No. 12 Verizon Chevrolet in 2026, replacing Will Power as the team's first new driver since 2020.

Andretti Racing

Andretti had a largely difficult year in 2025 and is looking for a return to form in 2026. Not only will they retain Kyle Kirkwood and Marcus Ericsson, but Andretti is on the receiving end of Team Penske's release of Will Power, who will replace Colton Herta as he moves to F2 in Europe.

Kyle Kirkwood #27

May 25, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; IndyCar Series driver Kyle Kirkwood during the 109th Running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Kirkwood, from Jupiter, Florida, had an incredibly successful 2025, winning three races, including his first oval victory, and finishing 4th in the championship standings. He is known for his speed on road and street course circuits and is considered a championship contender in 2026.

Marcus Ericsson #28

Marcus Ericsson (28) fist bumps fans before the NTT IndyCar Series Farm to Finish 275 on July 13, 2025, at Iowa Speedway in Newton, Iowa. Alex Palou (10) won the race. | Ayrton Breckenridge/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ericsson, from Kumla, Sweden, enters 2026 looking to rebound after finishing 20th in the 2025 championship standings. The 2022 Indianapolis 500 winner previously spent five seasons in Formula 1 before transitioning full-time to INDYCAR in 2019. Ericsson remains one of the most experienced drivers on the grid, but without any serious championship contention to this point.

Will Power #26

Will Power - The Unser INDYCAR Open Test at Phoenix Raceway | Penske Entertainment, Joe Skibinski

Power, from Queensland, Australia, begins a new chapter with Andretti in 2026 after finishing 9th in the 2025 championship and a win at Portland with Team Penske. Power is a two-time IndyCar Champion and the 2018 Indianapolis 500 winner. He departs Penske after 17 seasons with the team to replace Colton Herta.

Power is looking to make a run for the title in 2026 – as he did in 2024 – and to extend his record of most pole positions earned (71).

Meyer Shank Racing

Although a smaller team, Meyer Shank had its most successful IndyCar Season to date in 2025, finishing 6th and 8th in the championship. Their lineup will remain unchanged in 2026, but it has recently been reported that they will be exploring an entry with Honda through their new charter in future seasons.

Felix Rosenqvist #60

May 25, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; IndyCar Series driver Felix Rosenqvist during the 109th Running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Rosenqvist, from Värnamo, Sweden, finished 2025 on a career high, finishing 6th in the championship and matching his best finish in IndyCar thus far. While he has won only one race (in 2020), Rosenqvist's consistency and reliability keep him in the championship conversation. He joined IndyCar in 2019 after a stint in Formula E and is chasing more wins in 2026.

Marcus Armstrong #66

Jul 26, 2025; Salinas, California, USA; Meyer Shank Racing driver Marcus Armstrong (66) with PREMA Racing driver Callum Ilott (90) during a delay in practice at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Armstrong, from Christchurch, New Zealand, enters 2026 with momentum off of his strongest IndyCar season to date – finishing 8th in the championship. Armstrong spent several years in the European Formula ladder in Formula 3 and 2, and was a member of the Ferrari Driver Academy before moving to the American Series. He is focused on converting his 2025 consistency into his first win in 2026.

Rahal Letterman Lanigan (RLL) Racing

RLL had a difficult 2025 season as a team, although rookie Louis Foster did claim the Rookie of the Year designation. This season, though, with the exit of Devlin DeFrancesco from the series, begins an exciting new era for RLL with the addition of former F1 and WEC driver, Mick Schumacher.

Mick Schumacher #47

Mick Schumacher IndyCar Testing | Penske Entertainment: Joe Skibinski

Schumacher, from Switzerland, will make his IndyCar debut in 2026 after a journey through many motorsport series in his career. The son of the 7-time F1 Champion, Michael Schumacher, competed in F1 for Haas in 2021-2022 before spending two seasons in the World Endurance Championship.

Now, he will make his grand return to open-wheel racing, bringing a blend of experience from a number of series to hopefully have a strong season and claim the Rookie of the Year title.

Louis Foster #45

May 25, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; IndyCar Series driver Louis Foster during the 109th Running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Foster, from Odiham, England, enters his second year in IndyCar after his first pole position, Rookie of the Year Title, and finishing 23rd in the standings. Foster won the Indy NXT and Indy Pro 2000 (feeder series) titles before being promoted to IndyCar in 2025. Now, with a multi-year contract, Foster looks to improve upon his race results and potentially claim his first IndyCar podium in 2026.

Graham Rahal #15

Aug 31, 2025; Lebanon, Tennessee, USA; Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing driver Graham Rahal (15) of the United States during an autograph session prior to the Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix at Nashville Superspeedway. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | Randy Sartin-Imagn Images

Rahal, from Medina, Ohio, returns in 2026 as one of the most senior drivers on the grid, racing for the team owned by his father, Bobby Rahal. He finished 19th in the 2025 championship, the highest of the three RLL cars. Graham is a steady presence in the paddock, although without any wins in the past eight seasons. In 2026, he is hoping for a stronger performance from the team.

AJ Foyt Racing

AJ Foyt has continued to excel each year, with Santino Ferrucci as their 'veteran' driver. The team has been known, especially in 2025, for their strong oval performances. This year, with the promotion of David Malukas to Team Penske, IndyNXT Runner-Up Caio Collet will join Ferrucci at Foyt.

Santino Ferrucci #14

May 25, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; IndyCar Series driver Santino Ferrucci during the 109th Running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Ferrucci, from Woodbury, Connecticut, returns to AJ Foyt in 2026 after a strong 2025 season where he finished 16th in the championship with two podium finishes. Although a strong driver, Ferrucci is often known for his hot temper on the track. He is a former Formula Series driver who moved to IndyCar full-time in 2019, winning Rookie of the Year.

Caio Collet #4

Caio Collet - The Unser INDYCAR Open Test at Phoenix Raceway | Penske Entertainment By: Joe Skibinski

Collet, from São Paulo, Brazil, will replace David Malukas at AJ Foyt after finishing 2nd in the IndyNXT Championship in 2025. During his NXT season, Collet won three races and scored nine podiums, finishing just behind fellow IndyCar Rookie Dennis Hauger.

Although new to the IndyCar series, Collet raced in the Formula Series in Europe and served as a reserve and simulator driver in Formula E. He looks to contend for the 2026 Rookie of the Year award in IndyCar against Schumacher and Hauger.

Ed Carpenter Racing

Ed Carpenter Racing finished 2025 in the best overall championship positions that the team has seen in several years. The team has opted to retain their driver lineup of Rossi and Rasmussen – who won his first race last season – for 2026 to build on that momentum.

Christian Rasmussen #21

May 25, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; IndyCar Series driver Christian Rasmussen during the 109th Running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Rasmussen, from Copenhagen, Denmark, had an incredibly successful 2025, finishing 13th in the championship standings and winning his first-ever IndyCar race at the Milwaukee Mile in only his 2nd year in IndyCar. Rasmussen is the second driver in IndyCar history to win a title at every level of the single-seater ladder into IndyCar.

Rasmussen heads into 2026 known for his speed and aggressive driving style – especially on oval tracks – and determined to build on his 2025 momentum to win more races.

Alexander Rossi #20

May 25, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; IndyCar Series driver Alexander Rossi during the 109th Running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Rossi, from Nevada City, California, finished 15th in the 2025 IndyCar Championship, just behind his teammate, Rasmussen. He most notably won the 2016 Indianapolis 500 during his rookie season and spent several years as a Formula 1 reserve and test driver.

Off the track, Rossi hosts Off Track with former IndyCar Driver and current IndyCar and F1 Commentator, James Hinchcliffe.

Juncos Hollinger Racing

Juncos is a team that is still in a 'building' stage, with 2025 being only their 3rd full-time season with 2 cars. While they retained Sting Ray Robb on their lineup, series favorite Conor Daly was replaced by Rinus Veekay with a nod to Veekay's strong performances even in 'slow' cars in 2025. Juncos is looking to achieve consistency in performances in 2026.

Sting Ray Robb #77

May 25, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; IndyCar Series driver Sting Ray Robb during the 109th Running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Robb, from Payette, Idaho, finished 25th in the 2025 IndyCar Season with his highest finish of 9th at the Grand Prix of Long Beach. Robb has been a staple of the IndyCar Series since 2023 after a strong finish in IndyNXT (then Indy Lights). He returns to Juncos to focus on more consistent performances in 2026... and, yes, that is his real name.

Rinus VeeKay #76

May 25, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; IndyCar Series driver Rinus VeeKay during the 109th Running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

VeeKay, from Hoofddorp, Netherlands, heads into 2026 after an extremely strong 2025 season, finishing 14th in the standings with his old team, Dale Coyne Racing. Over the past few years, Dale Coyne has been considered a 'slow' car or backmarker, yet VeeKay posted six top-10 finishes and a podium in 2025.

VeeKay arrives at Juncos Hollinger ready to build on his momentum from 2025 and attempt to score his first career win in 2026.

Dale Coyne Racing

Dale Coyne is starting entirely fresh in 2026, with former F1 driver and IndyCar veteran Romain Grosjean joining the IndyNXT champion, Dennis Hauger, behind the wheel. The team is looking to rejuvenate its racing program in 2026.

Romain Grosjean #18

Romain Grosjean | IMAGO / Michael Potts

Romain Grosjean, from Geneva, Switzerland, makes a return to the IndyCar series in 2026 after a year off from the series. Grosjean raced in F1 from 2009-2020, retiring after surviving his 'unsurvivable' 2020 Bahrain Grand Prix crash. Grosjean quickly transitioned to IndyCar with Dale Coyne in 2021, Andretti in 2022 and 2023, and finally 2024 with Juncos Hollinger.

He spent 2025 racing in endurance series and as the Prema IndyCar Team reserve driver. His return to IndyCar was announced just days before the first test of the year in January, and he looks to add that elusive IndyCar win to his resume.

Dennis Hauger #19

Dennis Hauger - INDYCAR Sebring Test - Day 2 | Penske Entertainment, By: Chris Jones

Hauger, from Oslo, Norway, is making his IndyCar rookie debut in 2026 after a dominant 2025 Indy NXT championship victory. Hauger won 6 races, 8 pole positions, and 13 top-10 finishes, emerging as the most competitive new rookie to date for the series.

Hauger is a former Formula 3 champion who was also a member of the Red Bull Junior Team before translating his skills to the IndyCar Series and talent pipeline. After his 2025 showing in NXT, there are high expectations for the rookie in 2026, even with Dale Coyne Racing.