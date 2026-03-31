Las Vegas Grand Prix 2026 Unveils Ticket Options for Every Type of F1 Fan [Exclusive]

The Las Vegas Grand Prix is no longer figuring itself out. It’s refining the strategy that led to a sold-out race in 2025. The race has served not only as a marquee product for Formula 1, sponsors, and teams, but also as a proving ground for new strategies rolled out across the F1 calendar.

After three years of experimentation, iteration, and rapid growth, the 2026 race marks a shift towards a deliberate strategy – not just bigger and with more options for F1 fans. The race is more intentional in how it serves every type of fan, from first-time watchers to the returning high-end guests.

With tickets officially going on sale in early May and pricing once again spanning one of the widest ranges on the calendar, the Las Vegas Grand Prix team are leaning into what they have learned. Not just learnings from their partners, but listening to what fans have told them they want.

A Race That’s Finally Found Its Balance

Entering year four, the Las Vegas Grand Prix team has developed a clearer understanding of its audience than ever before. According to Vice President of Premium Sales & Service, Alli England, that clarity has directly shaped their 2026 product.

"Going into year four, I think we finally found our footing on what the fans want, what Vegas wants, what F1 expects. So this year, we really have that great range of products. We have the accessible products for the newer fans or the locals, and we have the ultra premium products for those looking for that over-the-top Vegas F1 experience.” Alli England, Las Vegas GP

Nov 21, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Signage pictured for the Las Vegas Grand Prix at Las Vegas Strip Circuit. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

That balance hasn’t come easily. The first year leaned heavily into premium. The second swung back toward accessibility. The third worked on finding a balance of options as things started to level out. Now, in 2026, that balance is intentional.

The approach is rooted in data and direct fan feedback. Surveys, year-round touchpoints, and an expanded service team have enabled the Las Vegas Grand Prix organization to understand not just what fans buy, but how they want to experience the event.

"We do surveys after each race… and we’re literally talking to fans throughout the year from when they purchase their ticket to after the race. So it’s been good to hear what fans actually want.” Alli England, Las Vegas GP

HGV Zone Elara | HGV

That philosophy extends beyond hospitality. Even general admission is being framed as a premium-esque experience, not just a cheaper option. The team has even added new grandstands and brought back a fan-favorite package.

2026 Las Vegas Grand Prix Ticket Options: From Entry-Level to Ultra Premium

At the core of the 2026 announcement is a wide spectrum of ticket offerings designed to meet fans at every level of fandom and budget. The team presents fans with a suite of tickets that reflects the audience that Las Vegas itself draws on every single day.

Fans can secure priority access and waived fees by placing a deposit through April 30, with American Express Card Members receiving presale access beginning May 5 at 8 a.m. PDT before the public on-sale opens May 7 at 10 a.m. PDT. Flexible payment plans will be available through September 15.

General Admission (Three-Day + Select Single-Day)

Flamingo General Admission returns as the most accessible three-day option, alongside single-day tickets across practice, qualifying and race day. T-Mobile General Admission also returns, offering additional viewing zones and access to fan activations.

These tickets provide standing-room viewing, first-come access to platforms, entertainment, and food and beverage options throughout the circuit.

T-Mobile General Admission (starting at $809 including taxes and fees)

Flamingo General Admission

Three-Day Tickets (starting at $492 including taxes and fees)

Single-Day Tickets

■ Practice (Thursday, Nov. 19): starting at $50 including taxes and fees

■ Qualifying (Friday, Nov. 20): starting at $99 including taxes and fees

■ Grand Prix (Saturday, Nov. 21): starting at $393 including taxes and fees

Grandstands (Three-Day)

Multiple grandstand options will be available across the circuit, including the Heineken Silver Main Grandstand, T-Mobile Grandstands, (NEW) Turn 3 Grandstand, West Harmon Grandstand and Heineken Grandstands.

Nov 22, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Fans watch from the stands during the Las Vegas Grand Prix at the Las Vegas Strip Circuit. | Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

Each offers assigned seating with trackside views, plus access to entertainment and fan experiences throughout the weekend.

Heineken® Silver Main Grandstand (starting at $2,051 including taxes and fees)

T-Mobile Grandstands (starting at $1,445 including taxes and fees)

NEW Turn 3 Grandstand (starting at $1,329 including taxes and fees)

Turn 3 Grandstand (starting at $1,329 including taxes and fees) West Harmon Grandstand (starting at $1,012 including taxes and fees)

Heineken® Grandstands (starting at $925 including taxes and fees)

Hospitality (Three-Day)

Luxury and club hospitality options return with some of the most recognizable names in Las Vegas attached. Experiences include Gordon Ramsay at F1 Garage, Wynn Grid Club, Bellagio Fountain Club and Paddock Club rooftop offerings, alongside club-style hospitality such as Skybox, Turn 3 Club, Club Paris and the HGV Clubhouse.

All hospitality packages include premium food and beverage, dedicated service, and access to exclusive activations.

Luxury Hospitality

Gordon Ramsay at F1® Garage (starting at $28,885 including taxes and fees)

Wynn Grid Club (starting at $25,997 including taxes and fees)

Trackside Tavern at Paddock Club™ Rooftop (starting at $10,902 including taxes and

fees)

fees) Bellagio Fountain Club (starting at $8,400 including taxes and fees)

Club Hospitality

Skybox with Heineken® Silver Main Grandstand (starting at $8,377 including taxes

and fees)

and fees) Turn 3 Club (starting at $5,489 including taxes and fees)

Club Paris (starting at $2,542 including taxes and fees)

HGV Clubhouse (starting at $ 3,728 including taxes and fees)

Grand Prix Trio (Returning in 2026)

The Grand Prix Trio package will return, offering fans three different vantage points across the race weekend, including a mix of grandstand and hospitality experiences.

Heineken Grandstands

Turn 3 Grandstand

Elevated Skybox hospitality experience

"Some fans just don’t know what they like yet… this gives them the opportunity of not only multiple vantage points, but also multiple experiences." Alli England, Las Vegas GP

Vegas Itself is the Race's Differentiator

Other races on the F1 calendar compete for fan attendance based on tradition or racing heritage, but for Las Vegas, the discerning factor for fans is experience. That experience is deeply tied to the city itself.

Nov 20, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Haas F1 Team driver Oliver Bearman (87) during practice for the Las Vegas Grand Prix at Las Vegas Strip Circuit. | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

"The cool thing about our race is when you arrive to the city, the whole city is activated as the track. Whether you're staying at Wynn or Bellagio, when you walk outside, you're at the track.” Alli England, Las Vegas GP

The integration is not only intentional but also creates a native book of business for LVGP. Partnerships with major Las Vegas properties create branding opportunities at the lowest level and create a seamless connection between hospitality, entertainment, and racing action at the highest.

It's also what allows Las Vegas to stand out in a crowded calendar, particularly with the U.S. Grand Prix and Mexico Grand Prix in close proximity in terms of location and dates.

"Vegas lets us try new things… anything goes in Vegas. So we can really customize those premium experiences to what the fans want. We're able to test things and see what fans want and then constantly evolve those. So, if they really like Gordon Ramsey this year, maybe we can make it bigger and have him activate throughout the weekend rather than just one night. We're able to really challenge ourselves in that regard." Alli England, Las Vegas GP

That willingness to experiment has already had ripple effects across Formula 1, with concepts tested in Las Vegas beginning to influence offerings on the rest of the calendar. Yes, Gordon Ramsey included.

A More Educated F1 Consumer

Another shift heading into 2026 is the evolution of the fan itself. Year one was driven by curiosity and spectacle. Now, fans are showing up with context. They know what they want. They know what they're willing to spend. They know what turns offer what views and which zones include live entertainment or their favorite vendor.

According to the Las Vegas Grand Prix team, the biggest change that they've noticed is that "now this race matters".

Nov 23, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; McLaren Team driver Oscar Piastri (81) leads Haas F1 driver Nico Hulkenberg (27) during the Las Vegas Grand Prix at Las Vegas Circuit. | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

That change is visible across the city, from increased team merchandise worn every day around town to a more engaged and, frankly, larger crowd throughout the race week. It also reinforces the importance of offering a range of experiences. Not every fan is coming for the same reason anymore.

Some want their first taste of Formula 1. Others are returning with a clear idea of exactly where they want to sit, and, increasingly, many are somewhere in between.

What Comes Next for the Las Vegas Grand Prix

With flexible payment plans extending into the fall and a deposit system allowing early access, the 2026 Las Vegas Grand Prix is positioning itself to capture demand earlier and more efficiently. The expanded options for every type of F1 fan also reflect that strategy.

The bigger takeaway, though, is this: Las Vegas is no longer just experimenting with what a race weekend can be. It’s actively serving as the proving ground for all other races. Between expanded ticket options, continued integration of the City of Las Vegas, and a more informed fan base, the event is starting to settle into its identity.

The Vegas Grand Prix isn't just a spectacle – it is a model for how Formula 1 can scale in the United States.