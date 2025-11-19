F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix: Las Vegas Strip Circuit Track Guide

Formula 1 returns to Las Vegas to what is quickly becoming a must-watch event at the end of its calendar.



While the spectacle of the world-famous hotels and casinos down the Strip took the center of attention ahead of its first running, the on-track action has certainly lived up to the hype, and more of the same is expected this year.



Lando Norris enters the first of the final three races of the season off the back of dominant wins in Mexico and Brazil, knowing the fate of his title hopes rests firmly in his hands. McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri will be hoping to hit back in style, though last year's winner George Russell will be expecting another strong showing from Mercedes.

Here's all the information you need about the Las Vegas Strip Circuit.



Las Vegas Grand Prix, Inc

Las Vegas Grand Prix Location



Location: Las Vegas Strip, Paradise, Nevada



Las Vegas Grand Prix History in F1



First race: 2023



Years held: 2023-present



Number of races: 2



Las Vegas Strip Circuit Corners



Turn 1 - A long, sweeping left-hander taken at medium speed



Turn 2 - A small kink to the left as an extension of the first corner



Turn 3 - Tricky entry to a winding right-hander, with speed critical for the following straight



Turn 4 - Hardly noticeable, an extension of the third corner



Turn 5 - An overtaking chance at a 90-degree right-hander at the end of a DRS straight. Braking is crucial.



Turn 6 - Another sweeping left-hander that begins the circuit's technical sector



Turns 7/8 - A difficult chicane in front of the Sphere that requires braking during Turn 6, first a left and then a right



Turn 9 - A left-hander to exit the technical part of the lap, tight with walls awaiting errors on exit



Turns 10/11 - Sweepers taken at high speed to break up what is essentially a straight, no issue in the dry



Turn 12 - Critical for the following 1.9km straight. A tight left-hander that takes cars onto Las Vegas Blvd.



Turn 13 - A kink in the straight, unnoticeable



Turns 14/15/16 - A fiddly chicane at the end of a DRS zone, with the braking zone for the first part a prime overtaking zone



Turn 17 - An exhilarating sweep to the left and onto the start-finish straight, three-quarters of the way down a full-throttle dash



Las Vegas Grand Prix facts



Most wins by a driver

Max Verstappen - 1 win



George Russell - 1 win



Most wins by a team



Red Bull - 1 win



Mercedes - 1 win



Previous winners



2024 - George Russell, Mercedes



2023 - Max Verstappen, Red Bull



Las Vegas Grand Prix lap record



Both the race and overall lap records were set during the second running of the event in 2024.

Norris holds the race lap record having set a 1:34.876s in his McLaren, while George Russell's pole time for the race was a 1:32.312s.

