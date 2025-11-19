F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix: Las Vegas Strip Circuit Track Guide
Formula 1 returns to Las Vegas to what is quickly becoming a must-watch event at the end of its calendar.
While the spectacle of the world-famous hotels and casinos down the Strip took the center of attention ahead of its first running, the on-track action has certainly lived up to the hype, and more of the same is expected this year.
Lando Norris enters the first of the final three races of the season off the back of dominant wins in Mexico and Brazil, knowing the fate of his title hopes rests firmly in his hands. McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri will be hoping to hit back in style, though last year's winner George Russell will be expecting another strong showing from Mercedes.
Here's all the information you need about the Las Vegas Strip Circuit.
Las Vegas Grand Prix Location
Location: Las Vegas Strip, Paradise, Nevada
Las Vegas Grand Prix History in F1
First race: 2023
Years held: 2023-present
Number of races: 2
Las Vegas Strip Circuit Corners
Turn 1 - A long, sweeping left-hander taken at medium speed
Turn 2 - A small kink to the left as an extension of the first corner
Turn 3 - Tricky entry to a winding right-hander, with speed critical for the following straight
Turn 4 - Hardly noticeable, an extension of the third corner
Turn 5 - An overtaking chance at a 90-degree right-hander at the end of a DRS straight. Braking is crucial.
Turn 6 - Another sweeping left-hander that begins the circuit's technical sector
Turns 7/8 - A difficult chicane in front of the Sphere that requires braking during Turn 6, first a left and then a right
Turn 9 - A left-hander to exit the technical part of the lap, tight with walls awaiting errors on exit
Turns 10/11 - Sweepers taken at high speed to break up what is essentially a straight, no issue in the dry
Turn 12 - Critical for the following 1.9km straight. A tight left-hander that takes cars onto Las Vegas Blvd.
Turn 13 - A kink in the straight, unnoticeable
Turns 14/15/16 - A fiddly chicane at the end of a DRS zone, with the braking zone for the first part a prime overtaking zone
Turn 17 - An exhilarating sweep to the left and onto the start-finish straight, three-quarters of the way down a full-throttle dash
Las Vegas Grand Prix facts
Most wins by a driver
- Max Verstappen - 1 win
- George Russell - 1 win
Most wins by a team
- Red Bull - 1 win
- Mercedes - 1 win
Previous winners
- 2024 - George Russell, Mercedes
- 2023 - Max Verstappen, Red Bull
Las Vegas Grand Prix lap record
Both the race and overall lap records were set during the second running of the event in 2024.
Norris holds the race lap record having set a 1:34.876s in his McLaren, while George Russell's pole time for the race was a 1:32.312s.
