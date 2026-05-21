3 Key Storylines to Follow at the F1 Canadian Grand Prix 2026

After another short break, Formula 1 returns to action with a fan favorite at the Canadian Grand Prix as Kimi Antonelli aims to increase his lead at the top of the championship.

The Italian was in terrific form in Miami last time out as he stretched his advantage over Mercedes teammate George Russell to 20 points following a third grand prix victory in a row.



So, as the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve prepares to play host to the third sprint weekend of the campaign in only round five, what are the key storylines to look out for?



Can Russell stop the rot?



Mercedes driver George Russell | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

With Mercedes expected to dominate the 2026 campaign before wheels even turned in Bahrain pre-season testing, Russell's experience put him as the firm favorite for the drivers' title. That belief was only underlined by a stellar Australian Grand Prix, but since then, it has been tough sledding for the Briton as Antonelli has unleashed his talent on the biggest stage.

Japan and Miami in particular will have given Russell cause for concern, given the gulf in performance between him and the Italian teenager, especially last time out around the Hard Rock Stadium.

There is no doubt that Russell will know he needs to get his name ahead of Antonelli to stop the bleeding sooner rather than later and there is no better place to do so than at a circuit where he gained victory last season.



Extra points are on offer with the sprint format, which could further benefit Russell should he return to the form that made him top fancy for the season. Further ground lost to Antonelli will only add to any concerns.



Upgrades, upgrades, upgrades



Mercedes added only a very minor update in Miami while rivals Ferrari, McLaren and Red Bull rocked up with extensive packages as they try to bridge the gap to the Silver Arrows.



This time next week 😎#McLarenF1 pic.twitter.com/BiNiRTh2E0 — McLaren Mastercard Formula 1 Team (@McLarenF1) May 15, 2026

But the German manufacturer is expected to add a major package of its own in Montreal this weekend as it attempts to regain the advantage that it had taken to comfortable wins in Australia and China.



Perhaps surprisingly, McLaren is also adding further updates to its cars to consolidate the gains made in Miami, where Lando Norris emerged as Antonelli's closest rival across the weekend, taking the sprint victory along the way.



Ferrari and Red Bull will need to further refine the components added in the Sunshine State if they are to join that battle for victory, though the unique nature of the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve could throw up a surprise result.



Is Ocon's time at Haas almost up?



Haas F1 Team driver Esteban Ocon | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

One of the more curious stories ahead of the Canadian GP concerns speculation regarding Esteban Ocon's stay at Haas. The Frenchman joined the American outfit last season to partner with Oliver Bearman but was outperformed by the Briton during his rookie campaign.

That form has continued into the new season, with Bearman on 17 points after four rounds and Ocon with just one point. Suggestions of the 2021 Hungarian Grand Prix winner being replaced before the season ends have begun to surface in France.

If those prove to be true, then Ocon desperately needs to find form soon, and kick-starting his season in Canada would be the best way to put those rumors to rest. It's a difficult position to be in for any driver, knowing that media attention will ramp up when arriving at the circuit.