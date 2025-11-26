Adrian Newey's Shock New F1 Role Confirmed As Aston Martin Reveal Management Changes

Aston Martin has revealed that Adrian Newey will become team principal ahead of the 2026 season.

The Formula 1 technical guru made the switch to the Silverstone-based outfit for the current campaign to lead the development of the team's 2026 challenger as the championship gears up for a new regulation set.



But he will combine his current role with the team leadership after a shake-up was announced ahead of the Qatar Grand Prix, replacing Andy Cowell, who will remain with Aston Martin as chief strategy officer.



Horner speculation wiped out

Aston Martin Aramco announces changes to leadership structure ahead of the 2026 season.



Andy Cowell and Adrian Newey have agreed to divide their responsibilities in order to focus on their individual strengths and expertise, ensuring organisational efficiency.



Aston Martin's announcement comes days after speculation rose surrounding potential interest in the role for former Red Bull team principal Christian Horner, who helped shape the Austrian drinks manufacturer's successful F1 operation alongside Newey.



Cowell has played an integral part in putting the structural changes in place ahead of 2026 — when the team will become a fully-fledged works outfit with the arrival of Honda as its power unit manufacturer — having taken over from predecessor Mike Krack at the end of last year.



But using his previous expertise from Mercedes High Performance Powertrains, Cowell will now help shape the partnerships between Aston Martin, Honda, and technical collaborators Aramco and Valvoline to "ensure the seamless integration of the team's new PU, fuel and chassis".



Newey, however, will become a team principal for the first time in a storied F1 career that started in the 1980s. The Briton is regarded as one of the greatest designers in the sport's history, having won titles with Williams, McLaren and Red Bull.



“Over the last nine months, I have seen great individual talent within our team," said Newey.

Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

"I’m looking forward to taking on this additional role as we put ourselves in the best possible position to compete in 2026, where we will face an entirely new position with Aston Martin now a works team combined with the considerable challenge faced by the new regulations. Andy’s new role, focusing on the integration of the new PU with our three key partners, will be pivotal in this journey.”

Cowell added: “Having implemented much-needed structural changes as we transition to a full works team and set the foundations for Adrian and the wider organization, it is an appropriate time for me to take a different role as chief strategy officer.

"In this role, I will help to optimise the technical partnership between the team, Honda, Aramco and Valvoline and to ensure the seamless integration of the Team’s new PU, fuel and chassis.”

Aston Martin sits eighth in F1's constructors' standings after a challenging season so far and is one of only three teams not to have scored a podium.