Audi Hits Major F1 Journey Milestone In "Relentless Pursuit Of Excellence"

Audi has completed a major milestone by successfully firing up its first Formula 1 power unit ahead of its maiden campaign in the championship.

In a release on Wednesday [January 7], Audi confirmed the fire-up event was held six days before Christmas on December 19.



It is a key marker on the German manufacturer's journey to the F1 grid as both team and OEM, having taken over the former Sauber operation based in Hinwil, Switzerland. The powertrain division is housed in Neuberg, Germany, while a new technical center is based in Bicester, England.



Audi F1

Audi's "relentless pursuit"

Audi joins incumbent powertrain manufacturers Mercedes and Ferrari, as well as returning Honda, and the new collaboration between Red Bull and Ford. Renault departed the sport at the end of the 2025 season, with Alpine opting to use Mercedes power.



Audi AG CEO and chairman of Audi Motorsport AG Gernot Dollner said the fire-up was a "clear demonstration of our 'Vorsprung durch Technik' ambition" and added: "It is the result of seamless teamwork and a relentless pursuit of excellence that will serve as a guiding example for the entire Audi organization.



"This project is a catalyst for change, fostering pride, identity, and enthusiasm. With the fire-up, the hard work of the teams in Hinwil, Neuburg and Bicester now truly comes to life, marking the beginning of an exciting new chapter in Audi’s motorsport history.”



Former Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto has overseen the latter part of Audi's preparations to join F1 as head of project and added, “A fire-up is always a special moment, but this one marks a new beginning.



"It is the tangible result of our collective ambition and the dedicated work of our teams in Neuburg and Hinwil. Seeing everything come together for the first time gives the entire project incredible energy.



"We have built a solid foundation for what will be a long journey, defined by our relentless drive to improve.”



Audi will launch its debut season by revealing team colors at an event in Berlin on January 20 before heading to Barcelona at the end of the month for the first pre-season test, which will be conducted behind closed doors.



Team principal Jonathan Wheatley explained: “This successful fire-up is a critical milestone that validates the quality of the work and collaboration across all departments.



"It energizes the entire team and provides a clear focus as we prepare for the next phases of development, including the moment we first bring the car to track. This achievement brings our first race in Melbourne into sharp focus, and we will build on this foundation as one united team.”

