Arrow McLaren Rewrites IndyCar Lineup With Major Driver Moves

One tweet from IndyCar Commentator Will Buxton set off a frenzy of excitement on motorsport social media, prompting questions about what news would hit the motorsport world this week.

It was announced last week that Scott Dixon made a shocking decision to leave Chip Ganassi Racing after 24 full seasons with the team, and it was only the week prior that reigning Indianapolis 500 winner, Felix Rosenqvist, would do the same and leave Meyer Shank Racing.

Now, it has been revealed that their destinations are, in fact, the same. Both Scott Dixon and Felix Rosenqvist will be joining Pato O'Ward at Arrow McLaren, replacing Christian Lundgaard and Nolan Siegel, respectively.

What does this mean for the landscape of IndyCar in 2027, and why would both drivers and Arrow McLaren make these shocking moves?

Arrow McLaren's Indy 500 Gamble

It is no secret that McLaren team boss Zak Brown has one singular vision for all three of his motorsport teams. The Triple Crown of the Monaco Grand Prix win, an Indianapolis 500 win, and a 24 Hours of Le Mans win. He has said as much in solo interviews and through key McLaren sponsor deals.

The move of replacing Lundgaard and Siegel with Dixon and Rosenqvist is almost singularly about that vision. This lineup overhaul provides Arrow McLaren with not one but two drivers who have already achieved the Indianapolis 500 vision — one of whom, Rosenqvist, has already driven there from 2021 to 2023.

Scott Dixon Chip Ganassi on Carb Day | Penske Entertainment, Joe Skibinski

With the addition of Ryan Hunter-Reay as their sporting director and an automatic fourth car in the 2027 Indianapolis 500 lineup, the field now sits at three former 500 winners.

Team Principal Tony Kanaan – also an Indy 500 winner – and CEO Zak Brown framed this decision as one that should not just impact the 500 but oval racing in general.

"Scott's accomplishments speak for themselves, Felix is this year's 500 winner and consistently fast and competitive. Ryan has the experience and capability to win the 500 again, without a doubt." Tony Kanaan, Arrow McLaren

Zak Brown echoed this sentiment, stating that this lineup will now "strengthen every aspect of our program" and pointed to not only the Triple Crown vision, but the aim to challenge Chip Ganassi's Alex Palou for the IndyCar Championship.

Felix Rosenqvist Indianapolis 500 Win | Penske Entertainment by: Joe Skibinski

It is worth noting that this strategy of three extremely seasoned IndyCar drivers is a massive departure from McLaren's existing strategy of placing bets on young, marketable drivers with only a few years in the sport, raising the average age of their team from 24 to 36 years old in 2027.

The real question that remains for Arrow McLaren is whether getting rid of your best performing driver in 2026, Christian Lundgaard, is a good choice. After all, he is someone that Chip Ganassi can, and very well may, snatch up to replace Dixon.

What's Next for Lundgaard and Siegel

This topic is one that many IndyCar pundits have hinted at as essentially being decided before Lundgaard was even open to negotiations on the driver market. The two drivers that are now searching for seats are left with many questions.

Christian Lundgaard, currently sitting third in the championship standings with two wins to his name in 2026, is the most lucrative driver acquisition on the market for most teams. It is unusual to see talent of his caliber on the open market at this point in the season.

Christian Lundgaard Arrow McLaren | Penske Entertainment, Paul Hurley

Dixon's departure from Chip Ganassi leaves that seat available for that team to negotiate with Lundgaard as a replacement. Rosenqvist's exit also leaves a seat open for Lundgaard in the 500-winning car at Meyer Shank Racing. The fun part of this equation is that CGR and MSR are in a technical partnership and often share drivers – circa Marcus Armstrong.

On the other hand, there is uncertainty at Andretti that Marcus Ericsson will retain his seat – another possible avenue for Lundgaard. Although it would be notably 'funny' if the departing driver from Ganassi was, in fact, replaced by the driver whom he is replacing at Andretti.

Lundgaard himself remarked on this during the Mid-Ohio weekend, sending a poignant message to Arrow McLaren.

"At the end of the day I was hired to win, and I'm doing that, so if they change their minds on that, that's on them not me." Christian Lundgaard

Siegel's path, however, is more convoluted. He is very young and has not had the results with the Arrow McLaren team that remotely measure up to the performances of Lundgaard and O'Ward. He reached a top 10 at Mid-Ohio, but that's all she wrote.

Arrow McLaren driver Nolan Siegel (6) of United States stands in his pit box Saturday, May 10, 2025, during a warmup for the Sonsio Grand Prix at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

He has expressed hope to stay in IndyCar in 2027, but that may not be the path forward for the young driver. It is important to note that Siegel has a strong presence in Sportscar Racing. He has won the LMP2 class of the 24 Hours of Le Mans. That is not an achievement to turn your nose up at.

For now, though, both drivers are left finishing out their tenures at Arrow McLaren while their next chapters in racing play out in real-time. It is a strange position for any driver to be in, especially one fighting for a championship in a car that he is about to lose.