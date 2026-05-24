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Indy 500 Results and Highlights as Rosenqvist's Win Makes Race History

Check out the full results and race highlights from IndyCar's biggest race of the year – the culmination of a month of action – the 110th Indy 500.
Kaitlin Tucci|
Meyer Shank Racing with Curb Agajanian driver Felix Rosenqvist (60) and Team Penske driver David Malukas (12) battle for the closest win in Indy 500 history
Meyer Shank Racing with Curb Agajanian driver Felix Rosenqvist (60) and Team Penske driver David Malukas (12) battle for the closest win in Indy 500 history | Michelle Pemberton/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 110th Running of the Indianapolis 500 delivered exactly what the event promises at its best: chaos, heartbreak, and history unfolding at speeds the average driver behind the wheel could never reach.

From fan-favorite drivers' afternoon being cut short to rookies leading the race, and late-race battles leading to victory, this year's Indy 500 was a reminder that, as Helio Castroneves says, "the Speedway chooses her winner."

Before the race started, the 500 was rife with storylines: Nine past 500 winners in the field looking to repeat, Katherine Legge's attempt at the Indy 500 and Coke 600 'double', four rookie drivers, and a questionable chance of rain throughout the afternoon.

Today, the Speedway chose Felix Rosenqvist of Meyer Shank Racing as its victor. The first win of his career and his first win of the season.

Felix Rosenqvist
Felix Rosenqvist | Michelle Pemberton/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Here are the biggest results, turning points, and moments that defined one of motorsport’s most unforgiving races.

Legge's Historic Double Attempt Ended Early

Katherine Legge – driving the #11 HMD and AJ Foyt car – is the first woman to ever attempt the famed 'double'. The goal is to drive 1,100 miles in total across the Indianapolis 500 and the NASCAR Coca-Cola 600 on the same day – in entirely different states.

Unfortunately, on lap 19, McLaren's Ryan Hunter-Reay lost control of the car around turn 2, taking Legge out of the race. After being cleared by IndyCar medical, Katherine was understandably "gutted" after explaining that she was tailing Hunter-Reay to save fuel when getting caught up in the crash.

Legge will now have to fly to Charlotte to do this all again at the Coca- Cola 600. The only driver who has successfully completed all 1,100 miles (meaning that they finished on the lead lap) was Tony Stewart.

Incidents Take out Veterans and Former Winners

As with the standard Indy 500, a number of drivers had their race cut short outside of the incident between Hunter-Reay and Legge, many of whom are some of the most shocking names on the grid.

On the restart from the Hunter-Reay and Legge incident, team owner Ed Carpenter was pushed out of line and into the wall – ending his race.

Later on lap 91, Will Power of Andretti spun on pit exit due to propulsion issues, which drew a yellow to the course. However, the more shocking and heartbreaking exit on this lap was Rossi, whose car for the second year in a row began smoking in the pits, ending his day as well.

After starting P2 with a broken bone in his ankle, which means Rossi can't even walk, he was a crowd favorite to take home his second Indianapolis 500 victory. Rossi laughed on camera as the car was moved out of the pits, a terrible end to a 'bad luck' Month of May. Later, his teammate and the lone remaining ECR car, Rasmussen, also retired from the race for 'mechanical issues'.

Josef Newgarden Crash Indy 500
Josef Newgarden Crash Indy 500 | via Penske Entertainment, Paul Hurley

Another major incident came on lap 125 after a caution for track conditions. Josef Newgarden lost control of his car into Turn 4, ending the race for the 2-time Indianapolis 500 winner.

The final incident of the day led to a one-lap shootout for the win when Caio Collet's car caught fire and parts of the car fell onto the track.

110th Indianapolis 500 Results

Position

Driver/ Team

Time Diff from Lead

1.

Rosenqvist/ Meyer Shank

-

2.

Malukas/ Penske

+0.023

3.

McLaughlin/ Penske

+0.421

4.

O'Ward/ McLaren

+0.427

5.

Armstrong/ Meyer Shank

+0.436

6.

VeeKay/ Juncos

+1.076

7.

Palou/ Chip Ganassi

+1.095

8.

Ferrucci/ AJ Foyt

+1.575

9.

Grosjean/ Dale Coyne

+2.073

10.

Sato/ RLL

+2.451

11.

Siegel/ McLaren

+2.678

12.

Daly/ Dreyer Reinbold

+2.724

13.

Ericsson/ Andretti

+3.322

14.

Simpson/ Chip Ganassi

+3.806

15.

Dixon/ Chip Ganassi

+3.843

16.

Kirkwood/ Andretti

+5.227

17.

Lundgaard/ McLaren

+6.302

18.

Schumacher/ RLL

+14.931

19.

Hauger/ Dale Coyne

+1 lap

20.

Rahal/ RLL

+1 lap

21.

Foster/ RLL

+1 lap

22.

Harvey/ Dreyer Reinbold

+1 lap

23.

Robb/ Juncos

+1 lap

24.

Abel/ Abel

+2 laps

25.

Castroneves/ Meyer Shank

DNF

26.

Collet/ AJ Foyt

DNF

27.

Rasmussen/ ECR

DNF

28.

Newgarden/ Penske

DNF

29.

Rossi/ ECR

DNF

30.

Power/ Andretti

DNF

31.

Carpenter/ ECR

DNF

32.

Hunter-Reay/ McLaren

DNF

33.

Legge/ HMD w/ AJ Foyt

DNF

Felix Rosenqvist and David Malukas Indy 500 Finish
Felix Rosenqvist and David Malukas Indy 500 Finish | via Penske Entertainment, Doug Mathews

The final laps of the 110th Indianapolis 500 led to the closest finish we have ever seen in the history of the race. Felix Rosenqvist went wheel-to-wheel with teammate Marcus Armstrong before catching up with Penske's David Malukas for a win of only two-hundredths of a second.

Congratulations to Felix Rosenqvist, Honda, and the Meyer Shank Racing Team. This is Rosenqvist's second ever win in the NTT IndyCar Series, and his first on an Oval.

IndyCar returns next weekend in Detroit on Sunday, May 31st at 12:30PM ET on Fox.

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Kaitlin Tucci
KAITLIN TUCCI

Kaitlin Tucci has been a fan of motorsport for close to a decade. Before joining On SI in 2025, she contributed heavily to the marketing and media efforts at FanAmp, a motorsports startup for which she was the Head of Marketing. She has contributed to a number of publications covering series such as Formula 1, IndyCar, IMSA, and more... Kaitlin graduated from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology with both a degree in Business/Marketing and Political Science. She works full time as a marketer at high-growth tech startups while spending her weekends immersed in the world of racing. Kaitlin was raised in Las Vegas, Nevada, but has lived in New York City for the past 5 years with her 'giant chihuahua' Willow. You'll often catch Willow watching races alongside Kaitlin, but unfortunately she doesn't have enough airline miles to join her at the track just yet.

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