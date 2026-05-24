Indy 500 Results and Highlights as Rosenqvist's Win Makes Race History

The 110th Running of the Indianapolis 500 delivered exactly what the event promises at its best: chaos, heartbreak, and history unfolding at speeds the average driver behind the wheel could never reach.

From fan-favorite drivers' afternoon being cut short to rookies leading the race, and late-race battles leading to victory, this year's Indy 500 was a reminder that, as Helio Castroneves says, "the Speedway chooses her winner."

Before the race started, the 500 was rife with storylines: Nine past 500 winners in the field looking to repeat, Katherine Legge's attempt at the Indy 500 and Coke 600 'double', four rookie drivers, and a questionable chance of rain throughout the afternoon.

Today, the Speedway chose Felix Rosenqvist of Meyer Shank Racing as its victor. The first win of his career and his first win of the season.



Felix Rosenqvist | Michelle Pemberton/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Here are the biggest results, turning points, and moments that defined one of motorsport’s most unforgiving races.

Legge's Historic Double Attempt Ended Early

Katherine Legge – driving the #11 HMD and AJ Foyt car – is the first woman to ever attempt the famed 'double'. The goal is to drive 1,100 miles in total across the Indianapolis 500 and the NASCAR Coca-Cola 600 on the same day – in entirely different states.

Unfortunately, on lap 19, McLaren's Ryan Hunter-Reay lost control of the car around turn 2, taking Legge out of the race. After being cleared by IndyCar medical, Katherine was understandably "gutted" after explaining that she was tailing Hunter-Reay to save fuel when getting caught up in the crash.

Legge will now have to fly to Charlotte to do this all again at the Coca- Cola 600. The only driver who has successfully completed all 1,100 miles (meaning that they finished on the lead lap) was Tony Stewart.

Incidents Take out Veterans and Former Winners

As with the standard Indy 500, a number of drivers had their race cut short outside of the incident between Hunter-Reay and Legge, many of whom are some of the most shocking names on the grid.

On the restart from the Hunter-Reay and Legge incident, team owner Ed Carpenter was pushed out of line and into the wall – ending his race.

Later on lap 91, Will Power of Andretti spun on pit exit due to propulsion issues, which drew a yellow to the course. However, the more shocking and heartbreaking exit on this lap was Rossi, whose car for the second year in a row began smoking in the pits, ending his day as well.

After starting P2 with a broken bone in his ankle, which means Rossi can't even walk, he was a crowd favorite to take home his second Indianapolis 500 victory. Rossi laughed on camera as the car was moved out of the pits, a terrible end to a 'bad luck' Month of May. Later, his teammate and the lone remaining ECR car, Rasmussen, also retired from the race for 'mechanical issues'.

Josef Newgarden Crash Indy 500 | via Penske Entertainment, Paul Hurley

Another major incident came on lap 125 after a caution for track conditions. Josef Newgarden lost control of his car into Turn 4, ending the race for the 2-time Indianapolis 500 winner.

The final incident of the day led to a one-lap shootout for the win when Caio Collet's car caught fire and parts of the car fell onto the track.

110th Indianapolis 500 Results

Position Driver/ Team Time Diff from Lead 1. Rosenqvist/ Meyer Shank - 2. Malukas/ Penske +0.023 3. McLaughlin/ Penske +0.421 4. O'Ward/ McLaren +0.427 5. Armstrong/ Meyer Shank +0.436 6. VeeKay/ Juncos +1.076 7. Palou/ Chip Ganassi +1.095 8. Ferrucci/ AJ Foyt +1.575 9. Grosjean/ Dale Coyne +2.073 10. Sato/ RLL +2.451 11. Siegel/ McLaren +2.678 12. Daly/ Dreyer Reinbold +2.724 13. Ericsson/ Andretti +3.322 14. Simpson/ Chip Ganassi +3.806 15. Dixon/ Chip Ganassi +3.843 16. Kirkwood/ Andretti +5.227 17. Lundgaard/ McLaren +6.302 18. Schumacher/ RLL +14.931 19. Hauger/ Dale Coyne +1 lap 20. Rahal/ RLL +1 lap 21. Foster/ RLL +1 lap 22. Harvey/ Dreyer Reinbold +1 lap 23. Robb/ Juncos +1 lap 24. Abel/ Abel +2 laps 25. Castroneves/ Meyer Shank DNF 26. Collet/ AJ Foyt DNF 27. Rasmussen/ ECR DNF 28. Newgarden/ Penske DNF 29. Rossi/ ECR DNF 30. Power/ Andretti DNF 31. Carpenter/ ECR DNF 32. Hunter-Reay/ McLaren DNF 33. Legge/ HMD w/ AJ Foyt DNF

Felix Rosenqvist and David Malukas Indy 500 Finish | via Penske Entertainment, Doug Mathews

The final laps of the 110th Indianapolis 500 led to the closest finish we have ever seen in the history of the race. Felix Rosenqvist went wheel-to-wheel with teammate Marcus Armstrong before catching up with Penske's David Malukas for a win of only two-hundredths of a second.

Congratulations to Felix Rosenqvist, Honda, and the Meyer Shank Racing Team. This is Rosenqvist's second ever win in the NTT IndyCar Series, and his first on an Oval.

IndyCar returns next weekend in Detroit on Sunday, May 31st at 12:30PM ET on Fox.