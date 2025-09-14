Aston Martin Star Set to Commit To Formula E Deal In 2026

A driver who has been in the ranks of Aston Martin for three years has turned his back on the series to focus his career on Formula E.

Felipe Drugovich, 25, has been part of the team's development program and their reserve driver since 2023 and has been unsuccessful in obtaining a seat for either Fernando Alonso or Lance Stroll.

Drugovich was Formula 2 champion in 2022, and had a successful junior career - but one that has not yet translated to success in motorsport's premier competition.

Felipe Drugovich set to join Andretti Formula E team in 2026

IMAGO / NurPhoto

A report from The Race has emerged, stating that Brazilian Felipe Drugovich is set to join Andretti for 2026. The article also states that Drugovich could be announced at some point over the next week.

Aston Martin's reserve driver does have some experience in Formula E, having taken the place of Mahindra racer Nyck de Vries for the Berlin E-Prix in July.

Drugovich scored two points over the weekend, and is said to have impressed the right people in the Mahindra garage during his short stint there.

In his time at Aston Martin, he has spoken on the struggles of being stuck as a reserve driver in F1, saying:

“It’s obviously difficult. I’ve had experience in free practice, and after a few sessions, people have said I drive well. However, if you’re not racing consistently, it’s difficult to jump into a race or a practice session.” Felipe Drugovich

It seems he is highly thought of regardless of his lack of time spent racing - as Aston Martin number one driver Fernando Alonso has been complimentary of him in the past:

"It would be great to see him in Formula 1. He has an incredible talent. Formula 2 was a demonstration... he has been always delivering the performance that the team was asking, even with very limited kilometres." Fernando Alonso

A full-time Aston Martin seat might not be the best option for Drugovich anyway

Aston Martin entered F1 in 2021, taking over from Racing Point. | David Kirouac-Imagn Images

A move to another series might end up being the best move for Drugovich's long-term career, as the 2025 season has not been the strongest for Aston Martin.

The British manufacturer had a great start to the season after Lance Stroll picked up sixth place at the Australian Grand Prix, but have been outperformed by rivals such as Williams consistently throughout the year.

Currently sitting sixth in the championship on 62 points over halfway through the season, it has been a sharp downfall from their impressive 2023 season where they scored 280 points.

If the team does not improve in 2026, Drugovich could end up having made the right decision moving to Formula E - especially considering his pathway to a seat seems to be blocked.