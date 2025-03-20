SI

Australian Grand Prix in Photos: F1 Opener Sets Stage for Competitive 2025 Season

McLaren's Lando Norris began the team's title defense with a victory in a chaotic race in Melbourne, but Max Verstappen and others remain in the mix going forward.

Zach Koons, Erick W. Rasco

Norris became the first driver in more than a decade to grab a lead of the driver's championship with his victory in the Australian Grand Prix. / Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

The 2025 Formula One season is officially underway as Lando Norris narrowly beat out reigning drivers' champion Max Verstappen at the Australian Grand Prix this past weekend. The opener established McLaren as the clear early season favorite, but with 23 races left, plenty could change between now and the December finale in Abu Dhabi.

Sports Illustrated photographer Erick Rasco was on site in Melbourne to capture moments from the rainy Australian Grand Prix. Here are some of the lasting images from the race weekend—and what glimpse they might give into the rest of the season.

Sports Illustrated at Australian Grand Prix

  1. McLaren's Expectations of Excellence
  2. Max Verstappen Begins Quest for Five-Peat
  3. Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari Debut
  4. Rivalry Renewed
  5. Norris's Wet Weather Composure
  6. Russell Rounds Out Podium
  7. Piastri's Homecoming That Wasn't
  8. Ferrari Falters
  9. What About Williams?
  10. Where Do We Go From Here?

McLaren's Expectations of Excellence

The McLaren F1 pit crew performs a pit stop on Lando Norris's car during the second practice at the Australian Grand Prix.
The McLaren pit crew performs a pit stop on the No. 4 car of Norris during the second practice session at the Australian Grand Prix. / Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

McLaren captured its first constructors' championship since 1998 last season, setting the stage for the British outfit to come into 2025 with expectations of being at the front of the grid. Norris and teammate Oscar Piastri impressed in preseason testing in Bahrain, so much so that Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff remarked that McLaren was "on a different planet."

Max Verstappen Begins Quest for Five-Peat

Red Bull's Max Verstappen drives on the Albert Park Grand Prix Circuit during the first practice of the Australian Grand Prix
Defending world champion Verstappen drives around the Albert Park Grand Prix Circuit during the first practice session. / Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

Verstappen has an opportunity to become just the third driver ever to win five straight drivers' championships should he top the standings at the end of 2025. However, there was a noticeable drop in the performance of the Red Bull in the latter half of last season, which threatens to continue this year alongside new teammate Liam Lawson.

Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari Debut

A close-up image of Lewis Hamilton in the Ferrari F1 car during the second practice session at the Australian Grand Prix.
Hamilton focuses in from within his new Ferrari during the second practice session. / Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

Speaking of world champions, Hamilton made his first Grand Prix start for Ferrari over the weekend as he pursues what would be a record-setting eighth title. Regrettably for the seven-time champ, the Prancing Horse didn't have as much pace as anticipated, particularly in qualifying, where Hamilton finished in eighth.

Rivalry Renewed

McLaren's Oscar Piastri closely follows Max Verstappen during Sunday's Australian Grand Prix.
Piastri drives close behind Verstappen during Sunday's Grand Prix. / Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

Much of the back half of the 2024 season was defined by the pair of McLaren drivers chasing after Verstappen in the driver's standings. That became a familiar sight during Sunday's race as the Red Bull driver split Norris and Piastri early in the Grand Prix, only to quickly come under pressure from Piasti in the seemingly quicker McLaren.

Norris's Wet Weather Composure

McLaren's Lando Norris leads the Australian Grand Prix through the opening turns of the race.
Norris leads the pack on the opening turns of the race. / Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

Norris faced a fair bit of criticism for being unable to convert wins from pole position during the 2024 season, particularly due to poor starts off the line. However, in rainy Melbourne, the 25-year-old got away and led for most of the race, ultimately holding off Verstappen by 0.895 seconds for the victory.

Russell Rounds Out Podium

A close-up of Mercedes driver George Russell maneuvering his car around the track at Albert Park Grand Prix Circuit.
Russell maneuvers around a wet circuit en route to a third-place finish in Sunday's race. / Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

Amid the battle between the McLarens and Verstappen, the Mercedes driver continued to show his consistency by putting together a clean race and finishing in third. Russell's rookie teammate, Kimi Antonelli, impressed in his F1 debut, climbing up from the 16th starting position to finish in fourth.

Piastri's Homecoming That Wasn't

A close-up on the determined face of McLaren driver Oscar Piastri during the second practice of the Australian Grand Prix.
Piastri began the weekend on a high note, topping the time sheet in the third practice and qualifying in second. / Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

All weekend long, the Melbourne native seemed poised for a massive result at his home Grand Prix, only to have his race unravel during a late downpour Sunday. Piastri went spinning off the track, knocking him to the back of the pack and derailing his pursuit of the lead. He managed to get his car out of the grass and back up into ninth place, but left the weekend feeling like he left points on the table.

Ferrari Falters

Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton drives around the track during qualifying at the Australian Grand Prix.
Hamilton races around the track during qualifying. / Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

The difficult conditions in Melbourne put many teams in a bind late in the race, but none more so than Ferrari. The team opted to keep both drivers out a lap longer than the rest of the frontrunners and as the weather grew worse, so did Ferrari's lap times. After another strategy mistake, Hamilton settled for 10th, with teammate Charles Leclerc finishing in eighth.

What About Williams?

Williams driver Alex Albon drives around the track duuring the first practice session at the Australian Grand Prix.
Albon navigates the track during his first practice session, where he posted the sixth-fastest time in the field—a result he later matched in qualifying. / Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

One of the biggest surprises of the early season has been Williams, led by a driver lineup of Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz. The pair were the only teammates other than the ones at McLaren and Ferrari to finish in the top 10 in qualifying, setting the stage for a fifth-place result in Sunday's Grand Prix for Albon. Though Sainz crashed in the treacherous conditions, team principal James Vowles said the four-time race winner played a pivotal role from the garage in helping to make strategy calls for Albon.

Where Do We Go From Here?

The full McLaren team poses for a picture around drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.
McLaren celebrates a double points finish for Norris and Piastri before packing up for the next race. / Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

McLaren leaves the opening weekend tied with Mercedes atop the team standings, while Norris became the first McLaren driver since 2012 to lead the driver's standings. The paddock will return to the track at the Shanghai International Circuit this Sunday, March 23, for the Chinese Grand Prix.

