Australian Grand Prix in Photos: F1 Opener Sets Stage for Competitive 2025 Season
The 2025 Formula One season is officially underway as Lando Norris narrowly beat out reigning drivers' champion Max Verstappen at the Australian Grand Prix this past weekend. The opener established McLaren as the clear early season favorite, but with 23 races left, plenty could change between now and the December finale in Abu Dhabi.
Sports Illustrated photographer Erick Rasco was on site in Melbourne to capture moments from the rainy Australian Grand Prix. Here are some of the lasting images from the race weekend—and what glimpse they might give into the rest of the season.
Sports Illustrated at Australian Grand Prix
McLaren's Expectations of Excellence
McLaren captured its first constructors' championship since 1998 last season, setting the stage for the British outfit to come into 2025 with expectations of being at the front of the grid. Norris and teammate Oscar Piastri impressed in preseason testing in Bahrain, so much so that Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff remarked that McLaren was "on a different planet."
Max Verstappen Begins Quest for Five-Peat
Verstappen has an opportunity to become just the third driver ever to win five straight drivers' championships should he top the standings at the end of 2025. However, there was a noticeable drop in the performance of the Red Bull in the latter half of last season, which threatens to continue this year alongside new teammate Liam Lawson.
Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari Debut
Speaking of world champions, Hamilton made his first Grand Prix start for Ferrari over the weekend as he pursues what would be a record-setting eighth title. Regrettably for the seven-time champ, the Prancing Horse didn't have as much pace as anticipated, particularly in qualifying, where Hamilton finished in eighth.
Rivalry Renewed
Much of the back half of the 2024 season was defined by the pair of McLaren drivers chasing after Verstappen in the driver's standings. That became a familiar sight during Sunday's race as the Red Bull driver split Norris and Piastri early in the Grand Prix, only to quickly come under pressure from Piasti in the seemingly quicker McLaren.
Norris's Wet Weather Composure
Norris faced a fair bit of criticism for being unable to convert wins from pole position during the 2024 season, particularly due to poor starts off the line. However, in rainy Melbourne, the 25-year-old got away and led for most of the race, ultimately holding off Verstappen by 0.895 seconds for the victory.
Russell Rounds Out Podium
Amid the battle between the McLarens and Verstappen, the Mercedes driver continued to show his consistency by putting together a clean race and finishing in third. Russell's rookie teammate, Kimi Antonelli, impressed in his F1 debut, climbing up from the 16th starting position to finish in fourth.
Piastri's Homecoming That Wasn't
All weekend long, the Melbourne native seemed poised for a massive result at his home Grand Prix, only to have his race unravel during a late downpour Sunday. Piastri went spinning off the track, knocking him to the back of the pack and derailing his pursuit of the lead. He managed to get his car out of the grass and back up into ninth place, but left the weekend feeling like he left points on the table.
Ferrari Falters
The difficult conditions in Melbourne put many teams in a bind late in the race, but none more so than Ferrari. The team opted to keep both drivers out a lap longer than the rest of the frontrunners and as the weather grew worse, so did Ferrari's lap times. After another strategy mistake, Hamilton settled for 10th, with teammate Charles Leclerc finishing in eighth.
What About Williams?
One of the biggest surprises of the early season has been Williams, led by a driver lineup of Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz. The pair were the only teammates other than the ones at McLaren and Ferrari to finish in the top 10 in qualifying, setting the stage for a fifth-place result in Sunday's Grand Prix for Albon. Though Sainz crashed in the treacherous conditions, team principal James Vowles said the four-time race winner played a pivotal role from the garage in helping to make strategy calls for Albon.
Where Do We Go From Here?
McLaren leaves the opening weekend tied with Mercedes atop the team standings, while Norris became the first McLaren driver since 2012 to lead the driver's standings. The paddock will return to the track at the Shanghai International Circuit this Sunday, March 23, for the Chinese Grand Prix.