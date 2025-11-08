Brazilian Grand Prix 2025: F1 Sprint Results, Report & Standings As Nightmare Piastri Crash Triggers Red Flag

Grand Prix

Lando Norris extended his advantage in the race for the Formula 1 drivers' title after a dramatic Sao Paulo Grand Prix sprint.

The McLaren driver led home Mercedes duo Kimi Antonelli and George Russell in tricky conditions as teammate Oscar Piastri crashed out.

It means Norris now has a nine-point lead heading into qualifying for Sunday's grand prix as Piastri's woes continued.

Major swing in the championship

Lando Norris, McLaren, Brazil 2025
McLaren Racing

The race began under difficult conditions, with the track dry enough for slicks yet damp enough in places to provide a headache for teams.

Yet the forecasted cyclone never materialized, so the sprint could go on, and Norris got a good start on his medium tires as Antonelli looked back to fend off Piastri into Turn 1.

The Mercedes rookie managed to do that as Max Verstappen jumped ahead of Fernando Alonso's Aston Martin in a crucial move for his race, while into Descida do Lago, Liam Lawson and Oliver Bearman tangled lower down the field.

Antonelli held onto the back of Norris across the opening exchanges, but the tire differential began to tell after three laps, with the leader eking clear.

But the drama came when Piastri dipped a wheel onto the wet kerb on the exit of the Senna S, spearing his car into the barriers on the outside of the Curva do Sol.

In scenes reminiscent of the 2003 Brazilian Grand Prix, the Australian was followed off the road by Nico Hulkenberg and Franco Colapinto. The Sauber driver escaped back to the pits with damage, but Argentinian Colapinto suffered the worst of the trio with extensive damage to fix before qualifying.

It was a huge dent to Piastri's title hopes as his poor form continues, with McLaren facing a repair job before qualifying, with no way to test whether the car is perfectly set up before parc ferme is reimposed when the cars roll out.

An initial safety car was turned into a red flag, with a lengthy stoppage needed to repair the barriers after the incident, allowing drivers and teams to reset, repair damage in the case of Hulkenberg, and change tires if so wished.

Norris led from the rolling restart as the two Mercedes behind went at each other — Antonelli holding off Russell — while Verstappen went deep into Turn 1 to give Alonso a chance down the Reta Oposta.

The Spaniard couldn't make the move stick despite being alongside out of Descida do Lago, Alonso positioned on the outside into Ferradura.

Alonso was in the minority to be on soft tires, joined by teammate Lance Stroll, Pierre Gasly, and Alex Albon, as well as leader Norris, leaving the two-time world champion in the jaws of Ferrari duo Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton.

Soft tire switch leads to Lando tension

The decision to go onto the softs for the restart began to look perilous for Norris as the sprint entered its final third. He began to complain about his rear tires on Lap 18 as Antonelli began to eat into the McLaren driver's advantage.

With three laps to go, Antonelli had latched onto the back of Norris' car, but somehow, despite the DRS advantage for the Italian, the Briton was able to hold off the charge. That was how they finished, though under double-yellow flags after a sizeable shunt for Gabriel Bortoleto into Turn 1.

So Norris added eight points to his tally to extend his championship lead to nine points over Piastri, with Antonelli second and Russell third.

Verstappen was fourth ahead of Leclerc, who pounced on Alonso late on, while Hamilton was seventh.

The final point went to Pierre Gasly with a welcome score for Alpine.

F1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix 2025: Sprint results

Position

Driver / Team

1

Lando Norris / McLaren

2

Kimi Antonelli / Mercedes

3

George Russell / Mercedes

4

Max Verstappen / Red Bull

5

Charles Leclerc / Ferrari

6

Fernando Alonso / Aston Martin

7

Lewis Hamilton / Ferrari

8

Pierre Gasly / Alpine

9

Lance Stroll / Aston Martin

10

Isack Hadjar / Racing Bulls

11

Esteban Ocon / Haas

12

Oliver Bearman / Haas

13

Liam Lawson / Racing Bulls

14

Yuki Tsunoda / Red Bull

15

Carlos Sainz / Williams

16

Nico Hulkenberg / Sauber

17

Alex Albon / Williams

DNF

Gabriel Bortoleto / Sauber

DNF

Oscar Piastri / McLaren

DNF

Franco Colapinto / Alpine

F1 Drivers' Standings after the Sao Paulo Grand Prix sprint

Position / Driver

Points

1. Lando Norris

365

2. Oscar Piastri

356

3. Max Verstappen

326

4. George Russell

264

5. Charles Leclerc

214

6. Lewis Hamilton

148

7. Kimi Antonelli

104

8. Alex Albon

73

9. Nico Hulkenberg

41

10. Fernando Alonso

40

11. Isack Hadjar

39

12. Carlos Sainz

38

13. Oliver Bearman

32

14. Lance Stroll

32

15. Liam Lawson

30

16. Esteban Ocon

30

17. Yuki Tsunoda

28

18. Pierre Gasly

21

19. Gabriel Bortoleto

19

20. Franco Colapinto

0

21. Jack Doohan

0

F1 Constructors' Standings after the Sao Paulo Grand Prix sprint

Position / Team

Points

1. McLaren

721

2. Ferrari

362

3. Mercedes

368

4. Red Bull

351

5. Williams

111

6. Racing Bulls

72

7. Aston Martin

69

8. Haas

62

9. Sauber

60

10. Alpine

21

