Max Verstappen Reveals New Car Number Ahead Of 2026 F1 Season

Formula 1 is preparing for one of its largest regulatory resets in recent history, and with that, it marks changes for nearly every team and many drivers, including Max Verstappen.

For continuity of tradition and as the FIA rules allow, Lando Norris, having been crowned the 2025 F1 World Champion, will take the driver number 1, which has been held by Verstappen since 2022. This left Verstappen with a decision to make.

The 4-time World Champion could either return to his number 33, one that he raced under from 2015-2021, or choose an entirely new number. Verstappen has officially made that decision and will race under the number 3 for the 2026 F1 Season.

New number to match a new era

Verstappen is entering what many fans define as the third era of his decade-long career with Red Bull Racing. He began his journey racing under the #33, transitioned to the #1 with his four World Championships, and now, according to Verstappen, will swap to his favorite number: 3.

Nov 21, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Red Bull Racing driver Max Verstappen (1) celebrates his victory of the Las Vegas Grand Prix at Las Vegas Strip Circuit. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

There is a level of significance and melancholy to the #3 with longtime friend and former F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo formerly racing under the number for virtually his entire Formula 1 career.

In the past, drivers were not allowed to change their numbers outside of championship-related shifts (i.e., choosing the #1 after winning). Even in that case, drivers were expected to return to their former numbers if they did not retain the World Championship Title. That rule was changed at the beginning of this season.

That's not all for Verstappen, though. Although he is now allowed to select any new driver number he wants, there are time limits and restrictions related to numbers of retired drivers. He would've had to wait one more season to claim the number from Ricciardo.

Daniel Ricciardo | Red Bull Content Pool

Verstappen had to ask Ricciardo himself to use the number. Luckily, for the Dutch driver, Ricciardo approved.

Significance of an F1 driver number

A driver's number offers no particular advantage, as it has no actual meaning in relation to sessions, results, cars, etc. However, a driver number is a significant part of many F1 drivers' branding and identities off track and with fans.

Verstappen's name became synonymous with the #33 for the majority of his career before becoming the #1, similarly to how one would associate Lando Norris with the #4, Charles Leclerc with the #16, or Lewis Hamilton with the #44.

Nov 21, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Red Bull Racing driver Max Verstappen (1) during the Las Vegas Grand Prix at Las Vegas Strip Circuit. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Many drivers choose to utilize their driver numbers for merchandise, and start entire businesses and organizations around them (Hamilton's Mission44 and +44 brands, for example).

Driver numbers are also central to team merchandise beyond their own brands and personal projects. Sponsor activations, digital assets, and fan recognition often rely on driver numbers as shorthand for a driver across helmets, apparel, collectibles, and social media. MV33, LH44, CL16, LN4. All recognizable driver initial and number combinations — two of which are shifting in 2026.

Alongside Formula 1's new technical era, Verstappen’s shift to a new race number aligns with a broader refresh. Verstappen has also locked in a landmark merchandising deal with Fanatics aligned with his number swap.

