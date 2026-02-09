Cadillac Reveals Their Very F1 First Livery During Super Bowl LX

The world's biggest sporting stage met the most anticipated F1 launch event with Cadillac F1 Team revealing their very first car in a 4th Quarter Super Bowl ad alongside a launch event in Times Square, NYC.

The team revealed a 30-second cut of a full 1-minute ad that was watched by millions around the globe, introducing the team to an audience that far surpasses the standard F1-centric eyes of other teams.

The ad leaned into a mix of cinematically iconic and uniquely 'American' moments from President John F. Kennedy's iconic "We choose to go to the moon" speech to an 'otherworldly' desert landscape, all paired with the tagline "The mission begins".

A Livery with a unique identity

Unlike most F1 entries that are mirror images on both sides of the car or one cohesive color, the design revealed a two-toned paint scheme split down the center. Bold black on one side, contrasting with white on the other.

Cadillac F1 Team Livery | Cadillac F1 Team

Simultaneously, the chevron pattern printed throughout the livery gives a symbolic nod to the Cadillac brand and heritage.

Hours after the high-profile broadcast debut, Cadillac took the reveal from television screens to the streets of New York City. In the heart of Times Square, a frosted glass installation housing a show car sat during the game.

The box was erected just two days prior, displaying shadows of actors working on the showcar, iconic F1 countdown beeps, and a marquee displaying Cadillac's first sponsors, including TWG, Tommy Hilfiger, and Jim Beam.

By the time the Super Bowl concluded, hundreds flocked to the display in far below freezing temperatures to 'watch the frost melt' and experience an up-close visual of the car for the first time in person, merging spectacle with real-world presence in one of the world's most recognizable locations.

The dual launch strategy was crafted to set the tone for Cadillac's entry into Formula 1, hitting home the point that this team is for everyone, even beyond their traditional F1 audience, and that this is just the start of their journey.

What's Next for Cadillac

Following the Super Bowl and Times Square moments, the team will partner with Apple to broadcast several images from Bahrain testing to audiences worldwide on social media and on billboards in major cities.

Their first day of testing with Sergio (Checo) Perez and Valtteri Bottas is set to begin in just two days on Wednesday, February 11th.

With this record-setting reveal, Cadillac has not only launched a livery but set a standard within the F1 space. American innovation, ambition, and a unique identity are for all fans of sport and everyone is welcome to share in their journey.

The Latest Formula 1 News

How Cadillac Built an F1 Debut Engineered for Everyone

Update Revealed on Mercedes Engine Rule Controversy as Rivals Push for Change

Christian Horner Responds to Red Bull, Mercedes “Cheating Like Animals” Claim

Williams 'Eureka Moment' Revealed After Disastrous 2026 F1 Pre-Season Showing