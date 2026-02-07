Our Favorite Longshot Bets on Seahawks vs. Patriots in Super Bowl 60

We're quickly approaching Super Bowl Sunday, so if you haven't already, it's time to lock in your bets.

Of course, none of us is sticking to just a single bet for the last NFL game of the season, so if you're going to sprinkle on multiple wagers, you might as well toss in a long shot bet. After all, nothing would make Super Bowl Sunday more electric than cashing in big on a wager with long odds.

The SI Betting Team is here to give you their favorite long shot bets for Sunday's big game.

Super Bowl Long Shot Bets

Rashid Shaheed Most Receiving Yards (+2200) via Caesars

Seattle Defense First Touchdown Scorer (+3000) via FanDuel

Marcus Jones Anytime Touchdown (+2500) via DraftKings

Rashid Shaheed Most Receiving Yards (+2200)

I'm going to take a long shot on Rashid Shaheed to finish with the most receiving yards. He may not get many passes thrown his way, but in a game that I think is largely going to be tough for all receivers involved, if Shaheed can break off a couple of long plays, it could be enough to finish with the most receiving yards. The speedster doesn't need many receptions to rack up yards in a hurry.

Seattle Defense First Touchdown Scorer (+3000)

The Patriots haven’t exactly been a flawless team this season. They fumbled the ball 20 times, but lost only eight of them. Drake Maye also threw eight interceptions. I usually go bold on my first TD scorer picks in the Super Bowl, and this time I’m banking on the Seattle defense to score early, much like they did when they beat the Broncos in their lone Super Bowl victory.

Marcus Jones Anytime Touchdown (+2500)

Marcus Jones led the NFL in punt return touchdowns (two) this season and averaged over 17 yards per return. The Patriots' cornerback could have a major impact on this game if he gets in space on a return, but I think there's more than one way for him to score.

Jones picked off three passes and had three fumble recoveries this season, turning one pick into a pick-six. Now, he takes on Sam Darnold, who turned the ball over more than any other quarterback during the regular season.

I think Jones is the perfect Patriots defender/special teamer to bet to make a major impact in Super Bowl LX.

