Rhamondre Stevenson vs. Kenneth Walker III: Who Will Have More Rushing Yards in Super Bowl 60?

All eyes will be on the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots in Super Bowl 60 on Sunday night.

While the attention is drawn to the quarterback battle between Sam Darnold and Drake Maye, the running backs could be the real difference-makers in Super Bowl 60.

Both teams split time in the backfield this season, but Rhamondre Stevenson has emerged as the more-trusted back for the Patriots, and Kenneth Walker III is the lead back for the Seahawks after Zach Charbonnet’s injury.

Let’s take a look at each running back’s props and who will have more rushing yards in Super Bowl 60.

Rhamondre Stevenson vs. Kenneth Walker III Rushing Yards Odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Rushing Yards

Rhamondre Stevenson: 49.5 (Over -110, Under -114)

Kenneth Walker III: 73.5 (Over -110, Under -114)

Head-to-Head Rushing Yards

Rhamondre Stevenson: +200

Kenneth Walker III: -260

It’s not too surprising that Walker has a much higher rushing yards line and is the favorite in the head-to-head. Stevenson had 603 rushing yards in 14 games this season, while Walker had 1,027 yards in 17 games.

That’s continued in the playoffs. The Seahawks lean on their rushing game, with Walker getting 19 carries in each of their first two postseason contests.

Walker ran for 116 yards and three touchdowns against the 49ers, and then racked up 62 yards and a touchdown against the Rams.

Stevenson saw plenty of usage in the AFC Championship game against the Denver Broncos, though. He got a season-high 25 carries, but averaged just 2.8 yards per carry for a total of 71 yards. This game, after running for 70 yards on 16 carries against Houston, and 53 yards on 10 carries against the Chargers.

Outside of potential injury, Stevenson’s path to outrushing Walker is based on the game script. If you think that the Patriots will win and will be leading for most of the second half, Stevenson would be a good play here at +200.

The Patriots' defense could also stand tall against Walker. They’ve allowed just 71.3 rushing yards per game in the playoffs, while Seattle allowed 222 in its two games.

New England wasn’t too far behind Seattle in the regular season, though, as the Seahawks allowed 91.9 rushing yards per game, with the Patriots at 101.7.

Walker is the rightful favorite, but the value here lies with Stevenson at +200.

