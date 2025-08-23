Charles Leclerc Launches A New 'SIDEQUEST' To Merge Sports And Culture

It is a long running joke amongst Formula One fans that many drivers, namely Charles Leclerc, find themselves embarking on 'side quests' off the track. From ice cream brands, to clothing collaborations, classical music releases, and more... Charles has taken what was once a joke and immortalized it.

Alongside longtime friend and photographer/videographer, Antoine Truchet, and collaborator and branding expert, Nicolas Fayr, Charles has launched a sport and culture focused creative studio based in Monaco and Amsterdam.

SIDEQUEST, aptly named to align with Charles personal brand, aims to connect athletes and brands in a new way. Leclerc emphasizes impactful storytelling to recreate the excitement and grit of sport while striking a balance with the polish of brand messaging and a taste of "European sensibility."

A new 'kind' of creative studio

May 1, 2025; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc (16) kicks mini field goals while Miami Dolphins player Jaelan Phillips holds the ball ahead of the F1 Miami Grand Prix at Miami International Autodrome. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images | Peter Casey-Imagn Images

In their launch on Instagram, Charles and co. emphasized one key piece that sets their agency apart from others in the sports and creative space - building from "the inside out".

Instead of a narrow scope of work, such as collaborations specifically on the F1 track or simple photoshoots for consumer brands, SIDEQUEST's goal is the human story. How can people best connect to the ideas and emotions behind brands and stories, rather than just a polished image?

Truchet, the project's Chief Creative Officer, explained his vision for the project, "I've always chased the human side of sport, the emotions that make an athlete relatable. With SIDEQUEST, we bring that honesty into every frame."

Since joining Charles Leclerc's personal team in the F1 Paddock in 2023, Truchet has done just that. He has displayed masterfully the human moments behind Charles Leclerc, a pillar of sport, often branded as 'untouchable' and picking up nicknames such as 'Prince of Monaco'.

Fans of Leclerc cried alongside his friends and family after his 2024 Monaco Grand Prix victory and held their breath as Charles joined a training mission with the French Air and Space Force. One can only assume that moments like these are exactly what the team aim to capture.

Building a well rounded team

"What sets us apart is the blend of perspectives behind it: an elite athlete, a talented filmmaker and photographer, and an experienced brand strategist," said Co-Founder and CEO Brand Strategist, Nicolas Jayr.

Modern creative ventures such as SIDEQUEST must thrive on crossing disciplines and strengths in the age of AI. By uniting perspectives that rarely share the same room, the studio makes a strong statement about the direction that athletes and creatives want to take the culture of the content they create.

SIDEQUEST and its mission suggest that the future of athlete-led projects isn't about piling on endorsements, but connecting to the human beings who power their sports.

