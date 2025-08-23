On Thursday, November 20, the Las Vegas Grand Prix will be transformed from a sporting event into a showcase of innovation, strategy, and the future of entertainment and motorsport.

Formula One announced their inaugural business summit to be held at the Wynn Las Vegas in partnership with series owners, Liberty Media, and entertainment conglomerate CAA.

The day-long event will bring together leaders in sport, entertainment, consumer brands, and business to present a collection of panels and networking opportunities focused on sports' transformation into a defining pillar of global culture.

Emily Prazer, Las Vegas Grand Prix's CEO and F1 Chief Commercial Officer commented, “Formula 1 is a prime example of how a global sporting event can shape pop culture and build lasting relevance and impact that extends beyond motorsports."

The Las Vegas Grand Prix itself, along with many Formula 1 races, has served as a backdrop for new business and business innovation in its two years on the racing calendar. The Las Vegas GP itself is Formula 1's only race operated directly by the series - rather than local promoter groups.

Who are the F1 Summit Panelists?

From Formula 1 to the NFL, PepsiCo to Lego, the F1 Business Summit features some of the most powerful leaders of business in the United States and beyond:

Derek Chang - CEO, Libery Media

Phil Cook - Chief Marketing Officer, WNBA

Stefano Domenicali - President & CEO, Formula 1

Emily Prazer - CEO, Las Vegas Grand Prix & Chief Commercial Officer, Formula 1

Steve Hill - Chief Executive Officer and President, Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority

Jennifer Koester - President and Chief Operating Officer, Sphere

Sandra Douglass Morgan - President, Las Vegas Raiders

Michael Rubin - Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Fanatics

Tasia Filippatos - President of Consumer Products at Disney

Julia Goldin - Global Chief Product and Marketing Officer, LEGO Group

Andrea Hopelain - General Manager and Senior Vice President of Publishing, EA Sports

Susie Wolff - Managing Director, F1 Academy

Toto Wolff - Team Principal and CEO, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team

Elizabeth Rutledge - Chief Marketing Officer, American Express

Julie Uhrman - President and Co-Founder, Angel City, FC

Jane Wakely - EVP, Chief Consumer Marketing Officer, Chief Growth Officer, PepsiCo

Jim Gray - Hall of Fame Sportscaster, Fox & SiriusXM

The summit itself features 4 panels, a 1:1 session with Toto Wolff, and a keynote address to all attendees as of August 2025, with the schedule subject to change. All attendees will end their day with a rooftop networking session in the Las Vegas Grand Prix Paddock.

The panel topics and demographics of panelists (10 women and 7 men), highlight a team that is highly in-tune with sports and entertainment culture of 2025.

Notably, "Investing in the Transformative Power of Women’s Sports", "Driving Pop Culture Engagement Through Partnerships", and "The Vegas Effect" display a key understanding of what is driving the global fan economy in this new era of sports, entertainment, and business.

F1 Business Summit's high 'Get-in' Price

As expected with an event of this caliber, the price of attending the summit is high. Packages start at $2,100 USD for the summit and Thursday Paddock and climb as high as $12,607 USD for the summit and Weekend Paddock access.

It can be assumed that Formula 1, Liberty Media, and CAA are treating this summit as a non-fan activity; geared more towards business leaders and investors who are used to the high price tag of attending high-caliber networking events and conferences.

For tickets and packages, visit the Las Vegas Grand Prix website.

