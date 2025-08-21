F1 Sues Las Vegas Gift Shops In Latest Drama Linked To Grand Prix

Formula One has filed a lawsuit against the owner of Las Vegas staple, "World's Largest Gift Shop", Bonanza Gift Shop and its sister property, Crazy Ely.

The allegations? Trademark counterfeiting, trademark infringement and unfair competition through the sales of counterfeit Formula 1 merchandise during the inaugural 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix.

According to the lawsuit, Formula 1 sent 'investigators' to the shops during the 2023 race weekend, confiscating 69 counterfeit items from Crazy Ely before moving on to Bonanza. Once Formula 1 arrived at Bonanza Gift Shop, the shelves where the merchandise had been were empty.

Formula One alleges that approximately 2,400 counterfeit items were ordered, asking for a jury trial and potential damages of up to $1 million from the owner of the gift shops.

Formula One and the Las Vegas Grand Prix have faced several other lawsuits

Nov 16, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Alpha Tauri driver Yuki Tsunoda of Japan (22) during free practice at Las Vegas Strip Circuit. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

This is not the first time, nor will it likely be the last time, that the Las Vegas Grand Prix - owned and operated by Formula One - will have their day in court. Since its advent in 2023, the organizers have faced several legal challenges both as plaintiff and defendant.

Formula One v E & B Wholesalers

In connection to the case against Bonanza Gift Shop and Crazy Ely, Formula One filed suit against E & B Wholesalers in May of 2025. The suit alleges that E & B Wholesalers manufactured and supplied counterfeit F1 and Las Vegas Grand Prix apparel to several shops across Las Vegas.

Allegedly, E & B manufactured "over 500" pieces of counterfeit merchandise that were then shipped to four local businesses including Bonanza Gift Shop for sale.

Case status: Ongoing, with update expected in October 2025.

Fan Class Action Lawsuit over Las Vegas Grand Prix Practice Delay

Many Formula 1 fans recall the delayed practice sessions from the 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix after a water valve became loose on the street track, impacting the car of Carlos Sainz. The second practice session was then held after fans had been instructed to leave the track.

The suit against Liberty Media (F1's parent company) and Las Vegas Paving, claims that approximately 35,000 fans who had purchased Thursday tickets to the practice sessions should be compensated in the amount of $5B.

As of February 2025, the judge assigned to the case dismissed the suit against Las Vegas Paving and asked for plaintiffs to "amend their complaint".

Case status: Partially dismissed.

Ellis Island Casino v Formula One

Ellis Island is a historic property located just off of the 'main' Las Vegas strip - one of the only family owned properties remaining in Sin City. Their property is located just off of Turns 3 and 4 of the Las Vegas Grand Prix street circuit.

In 2024, Ellis Island filed suit against Formula One. They claimed that the set-up and execution of the 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix inhibited patrons ability to reach the property, including patrons being turned away resulting in "millions of dollars" in lost revenue.

The property itself had an agreement with Formula One during the 2023 event that Ellis Island could operate private viewing decks and grandstands separate to the official seating sold by Formula One. These plans were scrapped for the 2024 race due to the lawsuit.

Case status: Dismissed. As of May 2025, Ellis Island has entered an agreement with Formula One to operate as an official partner of the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Battista’s Hole in the Wall & Stage Door Casino v Formula One

In a similar lawsuit to Ellis Island, another small local business located along the street circuit route sued for lost revenue due to road closures and construction surrounding the 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix.

This suit alleged "millions of dollars" in lost revenue, specifically calling on the removal of the tempoarary bridge built along Flamingo Road. Flamingo is a main thoroughfare in Las Vegas that would carry residents and tourists to Las Vegas Boulevard.

Case status: Settlement agreement reached.

While many of these cases against the Las Vegas Grand Prix and Formula One have been settled, this race will remain on the calendar until "at least 2027."

In it's third year of operation, Formula One fans and Las Vegas locals can only hope that a balance has been reached between a spectacular sporting showdown and respect for the local infrastructure and economy.