Charles Leclerc Makes Australian Grand Prix Admission After Mercedes Dominance

Ferrari's performances in the lead-up to the Australian Grand Prix showed that while the team definitely could have their moments, like revealing their unique front wing, they may not be the best team on the grid right now.

This seemed to be evident throughout the weekend at Albert Park, with Leclerc qualifying his car in fourth while teammate Hamilton placed P7.

A rapid start off the line for Leclerc meant the 28-year-old battled with George Russell for the lead in the opening portion of the race, but he was ultimately hindered by Ferrari's tactics within the race.

Leclerc content with P3 despite not knowing 'what to expect' at Australian Grand Prix

Leclerc finished fifth in the 2025 Drivers' Championship, but his 2026 looks to have better fortunes. | Scuderia Ferrari

For the first ten or so laps of the race in Melbourne, Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton looked like they were set up to battle with Mercedes for the top step at the end of the race.

But after Isack Hadjar's Red Bull halted to a stop on Lap 11, the resulting virtual safety car, and Ferrari's decision not to pit either driver, meant the Prancing Horses lost out to Mercedes over the full course of the race.

Regardless of any strategic plan, Leclerc was firm in parc fermé that the pace of the Mercedes was too strong for either of the Ferraris to truly contest with.

"It looked like Mercedes had a bit more pace than us today—but maybe not as much as what we saw yesterday—so that's a good thing, but I don't think we could have won [the race]." Leclerc on Mercedes' pace

Leclerc reiterated the same sentiment he made after practice on Friday in his post-race interview, with Mercedes putting both Ferrari and other top teams on the 'back foot' to start off the 2026 season.

YESS @Charles_Leclerc!! A podium to kick off 2026! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/fhAtGwteZm — Scuderia Ferrari HP (@ScuderiaFerrari) March 8, 2026

On the overall quality of racing, it seemed that Leclerc enjoyed what he got out of the first race following the heavily controversial ground effect era.

"It was a very tricky race! Honestly, at the start, none of us knew what to expect with the fights, the energy. It's even more tricky with the overtakes...you don't know when your battery will cut on the straights, so while defending there are massive speed differences... [regardless] it was a fun first part of the race. P3 was the best we could do today."" Leclerc on the 2026 regulations

While all of the podium finishers seemed happy with how their cars feel in the dawn of F1's new era, this is not a shared sentiment throughout all of the grid, with Max Verstappen repeatedly criticizing the new rules in the lead up to the Australian Grand Prix as well as after the race finished.

Leclerc also had a humorous moment within the race, stating that the new overtaking system felt like 'a mushroom in Mario Kart'.