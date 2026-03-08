Russell Calls for FIA Changes Despite Australian GP Dominance

George Russell may have opened a new chapter of Formula 1 history with a victory at the Australian Grand Prix, delivering the first win of the sport's new regulatory era. The Mercedes driver ultimately crossed the line with his teammate Kimi Antonelli gaining, but a comfortable margin to the Ferraris behind.

As it stands, Russell is not only the World Champion points leader, but is leading the championship for the first time in his Formula 1 tenure after converting his pole to his sixth ever grand prix victory.

While his pace suggested a comfortable afternoon at work, the race itself told a more complicated story, compounded by Russell's comments after the victory.

Criticism of F1's New Era

Although Russell and Mercedes have been early favorites out of the gate for F1's new regulatory cycle, he is, and always has been, the first to speak up about his thoughts around sporting code and regulations.

Mercedes, Australian GP 2026, FP1 | Mercedes-Benz Media

This season is no different, as he suggested that the new era of Formula 1 is very much a work in progress. More specifically, he suggested that the FIA governing body may need to refine elements of the regulations as the teams and drivers continue to adapt to the changes.

What George was more specifically referencing was his battle with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc during what seemed to be the first quarter of the race.

"We had this suspicion that it was going to be a bit of a yo-yo effect, and as soon as one of us got in front, it just felt impossible to hold it. With this straight mode, we lose a lot of the front end on the car, so we're sort of just understeering a lot around these corners. I'm sure the FIA are going to have to improve that a little bit, because it was a bit sketchy, but we made it in one piece." George Russell, P1

Russell and Leclerc Battles at the Front

Many Formula 1 fans watching the Australian Grand Prix would beg to differ with Russell's comments about his battles with Leclerc during the race, as the 'yo-yo' effect resulted in a tight three-way battle for the lead lap after lap.

Shifting momentum between Russell, Leclerc, and eventually Hamilton saw the lead change several times before Mercedes chose to pit the British driver during a safety car. It was an early glimpse of how the sport’s new generation of cars and revised energy deployment systems may reshape racing and on-track battles throughout the 2026 season.

Russell added that it was these exact battles, though, that left him "feeling incredible" after the race win.

"It was a hell of a fight at the beginning. We knew it was going to be challenging. I got on the grid, I saw my battery level, I had nothing in the tank, made a bad start, and then obviously some really tight battles with Charles, so I was really glad to cross the finish line." George Russell, P1

All-in-all, both Mercedes cars look dominant coming out of Australia – with only the Ferraris seeming to be able to take any fight to the British outfit today.