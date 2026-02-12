Max Verstappen Launches Astonishing Attack on New F1 Cars

Four-time Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen has launched an astonishing attack on the new-for-2026 cars.

An overhaul of the championship's technical regulations has seen cars shrink in dimension and weight, with aerodynamics moved from the underfloor and back onto the top surface of the machinery.

There is also a greater focus on electrical output from the power units, with energy management expected to be a key factor in racing this season.

But after the second day of the first Bahrain preseason test at the Bahrain International Circuit, the Dutchman has taken aim at the new cars in an extraordinary statement.

Max Verstappen | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Versstappen says it's Formula E "on steroids"

"It's not always the nicest thing to say, but I also want to be realistic as a driver, the feeling is not very Formula 1-like. It feels a bit more like Formula E on steroids," Verstappen told media per The Race.

"As a pure driver, I enjoy driving flat-out. And at the moment, you cannot drive like that. There's a lot going on. A lot of what you do as a driver in terms of inputs have a massive effect on the energy side of things.

"And for me, that's just not Formula 1, because then maybe it's better to drive Formula E, right? Because that's all about energy, efficiency and management. That's what they stand for.

An enjoyable start in Sakhir 💙



Roll on day two 🙌#F1 || #F1Testing 🇧🇭 pic.twitter.com/mykzqTL5oz — Oracle Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) February 11, 2026

"Driving-wise, it's not so fun. But at the same time, I also know what is at stake with the team, with our own engine. And seeing the excitement of the people, of course, when I sit in the car, I will always give it my very best. They know that.

"[But the] excitement level is not so high. And to drive."

What of Verstappen's F1 future?

Verstappen's displeasure with the new cars could spark further speculation over his future in F1.

He is contracted to Red Bull until the end of the 2028 season, but has indicated on numerous occasions that he would leave the sport if the fun element were lost, with recent excursions into GT racing at the Nürburgring Nordschleife an indication that he would remain in racing.



"A winning car for me doesn't matter. It needs to be fun to drive as well, at this stage of my career. I am course also exploring other things outside of Formula 1 to have fun at. I know that we're stuck with this regulation for quite a while. So, yeah, let's see."



Getty Images / Red bull Content Pool

Verstappen sat out on Thursday, having driven the full day on Wednesday, with Isack Hadjar taking over driving duties in the RB22.

The Frenchman, however, set only one lap in the morning on day two as the Red Bull-Ford power unit was hit with an issue, though he was able to return to the track in the afternoon session.

The Latest Formula 1 News

F1 Bahrain Preseason Test 1: Day 2 Results

Lewis Hamilton Right-Hand Man Joins Cadillac in Major F1 Role

Toto Wolff Fears Mercedes “Screwed” by F1 Rivals if Engine Controversy Leads to Late Changes

Kimi Antonelli Involved in Car Crash Ahead of Bahrain F1 Testing