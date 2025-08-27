Chip Ganassi Slams 'Clickbait' Red Bull F1 Story Involving IndyCar Champion

Chip Ganassi has refuted claims that Alex Palou could potentially join Formula 1 with Red Bull.

Rumors suggested the newly-crowned four-time IndyCar champion might join forces with Max Verstappen in 2026, but these claims are completely false.

Ganassi shuts down Palou F1 link

May 25, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; IndyCar Series team owner Chip Ganassi after winning the 109th Running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Palou has always been linked with a prospective move to Formula 1, but no move ever materialized.

Palou previously had connections with McLaren and was considered by Williams as a potential teammate to Alex Albon for the 2025 season. However, any possible switch across for the Spaniard is out of the question for 2026 at least.

"I read that [rumor] myself, and there was nobody quoted in there," said Ganassi on Tuesday via Motorsport.com. "I talked to Palou, and Palou says he's never talked to anybody about it. I talked to his management and they know nothing about it, and I know nothing about it. I think it's a clickbait story and somebody needs to brush up on their investigative journalism."

Ganassi unfazed about Palou's future potential F1 prospects

Jul 27, 2025; Salinas, California, USA; Chip Ganassi Racing driver Alex Palou (10) celebrates his victory of the Monterey Grand Prix at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Following one of the most dominant IndyCar seasons in recent memory, Palou has secured eight victories from the 16 races held so far.

The 28-year-old's stocks will continue to rise as he is one of six drivers to win four or more championships.

But Ganassi remains unperturbed, stating: "Everybody wants a driver that everybody else wants to have. That means you have something that's really valuable. Do I think Formula 1 is the biggest threat? I think the biggest threat is ourselves -- each of us. I work to create the best possible environment for our people, and it's the same for our drivers. I work to give them the best possible environment, and that's all I know how to do. And it seems to be working. Alex had the opportunity to leave (McLaren deal) and he didn't.

"I don't think the draw there is what it used to be when we were growing up. There's two or three (good) seats there, and outside of that -- I wouldn't want to see him [Palou] go and be the No. 2 driver anywhere."

Palou's credentials extend further after becoming the first Spanish driver to win the Indianapolis 500 in May.

While a move ahead of the upcoming Formula 1 regulation changes looks unlikely, it’s worth remembering that Red Bull previously brought in four-time Champ Car champion Sebastien Bourdais to its sister team Toro Rosso in 2008 and 2009.

The rumors may continue, but the 28-year-old’s window of opportunity is slowly closing, if it ever existed after the failed McLaren talks.