Lando Norris Reveals McLaren Team Orders Stance Ahead Of Crucial F1 Decider

Lando Norris has insisted he would not ask McLaren for a position swap with teammate Oscar Piastri if it meant he would win a maiden Formula 1 world championship.

The Briton enters the final weekend of the season at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix with a 12-point advantage over Red Bull's Max Verstappen, with Piastri four points further back in third.

Norris will win the title with a podium finish even if Verstappen or Piastri win the race, though the Australian faces a steep climb to glory and likely needs both of his rivals to hit trouble.

Norris on team orders: "I would love it."

In the event that Piastri was third and Norris fourth with Verstappen winning, a swap between the McLaren drivers would ensure a double championship triumph for the campaign, though it would mean enforcing team orders that would guarantee the former can't win the title.

Asked about the possibility of team orders on Sunday, Norris replied: "No, not been discussed.

“I mean, I would love it, but I don’t think I would ask it because I don’t know. It’s up to Oscar if he would allow it. I don’t think it’s necessarily down to me.

“It’s the same if it’s all the way around. Would I be willing to or not? Personally, I think I would just because I feel like I’m always like that and that’s just how I am. “I don’t want to ask it because I don’t think it’s necessarily a fair question.”

McLaren's reluctance to favor one driver over the other has been criticized and cited by some as a reason for allowing Verstappen to remain in the title hunt.

On the Papaya rules, Norris added: “We’ve done well - it obviously makes our life hard as a team because we have two drivers fighting for a championship instead of one.

“And that also has its complications at times and its difficulties. It allows for other parties to enter the chat more often. But yeah, we’re so happy that we’re both up there.”

Norris was 34 points behind Piastri after the Dutch Grand Prix with 10 rounds remaining, and Verstappen was a further 70 points behind after a difficult first half to the season for the Dutchman, though a run of victories since has seen him join the McLaren drivers on seven wins for the campaign.

Questioned on how he would feel if Verstappen did take a fifth title at Yas Marina, Norris insisted: “That’s it. Congrats to him and I look forward to next year. It doesn’t change anything, it doesn’t change my life. So he will deserve it over us.”