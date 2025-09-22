Christian Horner Officially Leaves Red Bull After 20 Years

Red Bull has announced former Formula 1 team principal Christian Horner has officially left the organization.

The Briton was axed as team principal and CEO in July following a tumultuous 18-month period that saw on-track performance take a step backwards and Horner being embroiled in investigations over alleged inappropriate behavior, for which he was cleared.

Horner had been at the helm since the team was born ahead of the 2005 season, building the squad into one of the most successful in F1 history.

Horner's "honor and privilege"

Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool

While he had left his post, Horner had remained an employee of Red Bull during talks over his exit terms given his contract had been expected to run through to the end of 2030.

“Leading Red Bull Racing has been an honor and privilege," Horner said in a statement provided by Red Bull.

"When we started in 2005, none of us could have imagined the journey ahead — the championships, the races, the people, the memories. I’m incredibly proud of what we achieved as a team breaking records and reaching heights no-one would ever believe were possible and I will forever carry that with me.

"However for me my biggest satisfaction has been assembling and leading the most amazing group of talented and driven individuals and seeing them flourish as a subsidiary of an Energy Drinks company and seeing them take on and beat some of the biggest automotive brands in the world.

"I wish Laurent, Max, Yuki and all of the Red Bull Technology Group the very best for the future. I am confident they will, as ever, deliver success on the track, for our fans, and continue to push to the maximum and I look forward to seeing the first Red Bull / Ford engine in the back of RB22 next year as well as the exciting RB17.

"I would like to thank our incredible sponsors and partners for their unwavering support who have played a key role in all our success. I would like to say a big thank you to the fans for their ongoing belief and without whom there would be no Formula 1.

"Racing aside, I would also like to thank the shareholders, the late Dietrich Mateschitz for the opportunity he gave me as a 31 year old, Mark Mateschitz and Saravoot Yoovidyha and finally Chalerm and Daranee Yoovidhya for their friendship and commitment during my time at Red Bull as well as Oliver Mintzlaff and the Board for their guidance."

Max Verstappen, Red Bull, takes the chequered flag at the 2025 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix at the Baku City Circuit, Baku. | Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool

While the team had struggled in the first half of the season before Horner's sacking, recent results under new team principal Laurent Mekies have been a source of optimism.

Max Verstappen has dominated the last two grand prix in Italy and Azerbaijan and teammate Yuki Tsunoda has taken steps forward as he fights for his F1 future.

Mekies' more engineering-focused approach has been hailed as a key factor in the recent form turnaround.