Three Key Storylines to Follow at the 2026 F1 Chinese Grand Prix

The 2026 Formula 1 season rolls quickly on to the Chinese Grand Prix and the first sprint event of the year this weekend.

F1's new era dawned in Australia with plenty of talking points covering the good and the bad of what went down on track as Mercedes underlined preseason favoritism with a 1-2 finish in both qualifying and the race.

And while there has been scrutiny of the new power unit regulations in particular, there is still on-track action to be enjoyed in this alternate weekend format.

So here are three key storylines to follow and here's more info on how to watch the race.

Will Mercedes dominance remain?



If there was any doubt over Mercedes' credentials as title favorite ahead of the season, that was extinguished at Albert Park.

George Russell's pole position lap in qualifying was almost eight-tenths up on Red Bull's Isack Hadjar and while Ferrari served it up to the Silver Arrows on raceday, strategy and raw pace ultimately saw the Briton and teammate Kimi Antonelli secure the 1-2 finish.

It seems clear that Ferrari is the nearest challenger to its old rival and the potential use of the 'macarena' rear wing this weekend could see some of the straight-line deficit reduced.

But on Australia's form, Mercedes would need an awful lot to go wrong should it fail to win again.

Can Red Bull and McLaren bounce back?

While both teams eventually scored through Max Verstappen and Lando Norris, finishing sixth and fifth respectively, it was a torrid weekend for both Red Bull and McLaren.

Reigning constructors' champion McLaren suffered from technical gremlins across practice and found itself some way adrift of Russell's pole time in qualifying.

Oscar Piastri's pre-race crash was heartbreaking for the Australian and left Norris with the team's hopes resting on his shoulders, ultimately finishing fifth, 50 seconds down on the race winner.

Red Bull's story of the weekend was almost a carbon copy, as technical issues would contribute to Verstappen's qualifying crash that left him facing a fight through the field from 20th. He would eventually miss out on getting ahead of Norris despite a late race charge, while teammate Hadjar's promising debut with the team ended with a power unit failure.

The two dominant forces in F1 over the past five years have started on the back foot. Now, the question is how long it will take to bounce back. The shortened sprint format could provide an opportunity.

What of Aston Martin and Honda?

The nightmare story in round one was Aston Martin's new partnership with Honda, which hardly got off the ground.

A stunning media briefing with team principal Adrian Newey revealed that the AMR26 would likely be unable to complete more than 25 laps due to health concerns raised by drivers. Then it transpired that the team had just two batteries left, provided by Honda, meaning one more failure in the meantime means game over.

The only positive was that Fernando Alonso showed decent pace, given the surrounding issues, to almost reach Q2 on Saturday. Laps were completed in the race, but both he and Lance Stroll needed 10-lap pit stops to rectify issues, making it a glorified test session.

Alonso explained that the same scenario faces the team in China and, with only one practice session to run, the amount of data gathered will be far less than usual.

A season of pain awaits.