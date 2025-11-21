Explained: Why Las Vegas GP Practice Was Stopped Amid Drain Cover Nightmare

Formula 1's governing body, the FIA, has explained why the second practice for the Las Vegas Grand Prix ended under red flag conditions.

McLaren driver Lando Norris ended the second 60-minute session top of the timesheets, though qualifying simulations hadn't taken place by the time the first red flag was thrown with 20 minutes remaining on the clock.

That was thrown due to concerns over a potentially loose drain cover at one of the high-speed Turn 17 which brings a lap of the Strip circuit to a close.

FIA statements explain situation

Though inspections carried out initially deemed the circuit to be in safe condition, another red flag was triggered with just over two minutes remaining on the clock, curtailing the session and team run plans.

"Following a marshal report of a possible loose manhole cover before Turn 17, race control were unable to confirm this information from the CCTV available," explained an FIA statement. "The session has been red-flagged as a precautionary measure and race control personnel are currently on site assessing the situation."

As marshals and FIA officials returned to their vehicles to vacate the area after an almost 15-minute inspection, the session was able to resume.

A further FIA update explained: "Following inspection, we are confident everything is in a suitable condition to resume the session."

Yet before any flying laps could be completed, the session was again red-flagged, with a further explanation from the FIA following.

🔴 RED FLAG 🔴



The drivers head back to the pits as the Red Flag is deployed#F1 #LasVegasGP pic.twitter.com/hf58Gugeud — Formula 1 (@F1) November 21, 2025

"Some race control personnel remained on-site when the session was restarted," the statement read. "They reported that the manhole cover was moving as cars passed over it, which led to the session being ended under red-flag conditions. Further inspections are underway."

Qualifying for the final F1 Academy race weekend of the season was scheduled for after FP2, though track inspections for safety will take precedent with the the session being delayed.

There will no doubt be an inquest into why the drain cover was loose, as well as how the session was able to resume with the circuit deemed safe only for that to change minutes later.

Luckily, no cars were damaged in stark contrast to when a similar issue ruptured Carlos Sainz's Ferrari in the very first session at the circuit in 2023. A drain cover then damaged the chassis and energy store of the Spaniard's car, leading to lengthy delays that impacted both FP1 and FP2 that day, with wider implications for the operational side of the event.