F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix 2025: Free Practice 2 Results As Manhole Scare Causes Delay

Lando Norris was fastest in second practice for the Las Vegas Grand Prix as track maintenance issues curtailed running.

The Briton led Kimi Antonelli and Charles Leclerc, though qualifying simulations were heavily stunted by the red flags in the final third of the session.

It means there are question marks hanging over the grid heading into qualifying Saturday.

Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

While the Strip avoided most of the storm that passed through the area, there was enough drizzle that drivers remained in the garage for the first five minutes of the session.

When they emerged, it was clear that slicks were still the right tire, with mediums favored with those that conducted early running.

There was a scary moment at the end of Las Vegas Blvd. when Lewis Hamilton came across Nico Hulkenberg on a flying lap, the closing speeds forcing the seven-time champion to jink at the last moment as it became clear the Sauber was sticking to the racing line despite being on a slower lap.

The session had gone without a hitch, save for the high volume of cars escaping down run-off areas at Turns 12 and 14, before red flags were thrown with 20 minutes left of the session.

The session comes to a stop due to a manhole cover. — McLaren (@McLarenF1) November 21, 2025

A possible loose drain cover at Turn 17 was the cause, with precautions taken following the nightmare first day of the Las Vegas GP in 2023, where then-Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz saw his car essentially ripped apart by one.

It appeared that all cars returned to the pits without damage but it did delay run-time.

A statement from the FIA read: "Following a marshal report of a possible loose manhole cover before Turn 17, race control were unable to confirm this information from the CCTV available. The session has been red-flagged as a precautionary measure."

Six minutes were left on the clock when the session was resumed, with the FIA "confident everything is in a suitable condition" to continue.

Charles Leclerc only got to Turn 5 before he had a gearbox issue, pulling off behind the barriers to end the day on a frustrating note.

Another red flag brought an end to the session, with Norris on top ahead of Antonelli and Leclerc.

Hulkenberg was fourth for Sauber, with Isack Hadjar fifth ahead of Racing Bulls teammate Liam Lawson.

George Russell was seventh for Mercedes with Williams' Alex Albon eighth, Red Bull's Max Verstappen ninth and Lewis Hamilton 10th in the second Ferrari.

F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix 2025: FP2 Results

Position / Driver / Team Gap [s] 1. Lando Norris / McLaren 1:33.602 2. Kimi Antonelli / Mercedes +0.029 3. Charles Leclerc / Ferrari +0.161 4. Nico Hulkenberg / Sauber +0.277 5. Isack Hadjar / Racing Bulls +0.291 6. Liam Lawson / Racing Bulls +0.299 7. George Russell / Mercedes +0.435 8. Alex Albon / Williams +0.465 9. Max Verstappen / Red Bull +0.503 10. Lewis Hamilton / Ferrari +0.525 11. Lance Stroll / Aston Martin +0.589 12. Pierre Gasly / Alpine +0.771 13. Carlos Sainz / Williams +0.833 14. Oscar Piastri / McLaren +0.891 15. Yuki Tsunoda / Red Bull +1.090 16. Franco Colapinto / Alpine +1.222 17. Oliver Bearman / Haas +1.384 18. Fernando Alonso / Aston Martin +1.410 19. Esteban Ocon / Haas +1.626 20. Gabriel Bortoleto +1.897