F1 Announces New Start Time for the Miami Grand Prix

Formula 1 and governing body, the FIA, have confirmed that the Miami Grand Prix will start earlier than scheduled to avoid a forecasted storm on Sunday.

The Miami International Autodrome is braced for heavy rain, thunderstorms, and the chance of lightning around the original starting time of 4 p.m. EST, which would have limited on-track action and put fans at risk of harm.

So instead, the decision has been taken to alter the running schedule of Sunday's program, with the F1 race now set to start at 1 p.m. EST, three hours earlier than planned.



FIA and F1 release statement on start time

Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

A joint statement released by the FIA, FOM [Formula One Management] and the Miami Grand Prix organizers read: "Following discussions between FIA, FOM and the Miami promoter, the decision has been taken to move the start of Sunday’s Miami Grand Prix to 13:00 local time in Miami due to the weather forecast that is expected to bring heavier rainstorms later in the afternoon close to the original planned race start time.

"This decision has been taken to ensure the least amount of disruption to the race, and to ensure the maximum possible window to complete the Grand Prix in the best conditions and to prioritise the safety of drivers, fans, teams and staff."

Lightning is the biggest issue facing the grand prix's staging, with local laws dictating that if there is any within an eight-mile radius of the Miami Gardens venue, the event must be halted, with all present to seek shelter.



The race could then only be able to be resumed after a 30-minute break without further lightning in the area.



The change to the schedule is a proactive step from the sport and its governing body as it aims to protect against a repeat of the farcical 2021 Belgian Grand Prix, where, after long delays for heavy rain, the event was declared a result after just two laps behind the safety car, despite fans having been waiting in sodden grandstands for hours.



If rain does hit the grand prix in Miami, it will be the first time that the new-for-2026 cars will have raced in the wet. That means drivers would no longer be allowed to use the power unit's boost mode, and the MGU-K deployment limit will be lowered from 350kW to 250kW, while Straight Mode will only see activation on the front wing, not the rear wing.

Championship leader Kimi Antonelli starts on the front row alongside Red Bull's Max Verstappen after a stunning pole lap in Saturday's qualifying session.