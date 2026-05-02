F1 Qualifying Results as Kimi Antonelli Equals Michael Schumacher and Ayrton Senna

Formula 1 championship leader Kimi Antonelli set a stunning lap to secure pole position for the Miami Grand Prix.

The Italian matched Ayrton Senna and Michael Schumacher by taking his first three poles in the sport in succession, setting a best lap of 1:27.798s to beat Max Verstappen by 0.166s.

Charles Leclerc was third for Ferrari as what once threatened to be an exciting five-way fight for pole was blown wide open by Antonelli in the Mercedes.

F1 Miami Grand Prix 2026: Q3 results

When Leclerc, Lewis Hamilton, Verstappen and Lando Norris all crossed the line in the 1:28.1s with their first laps in Q3, it seemed as though the fight for pole would be one of the most enthralling for some time.

But Antonelli's first effort was some four-tenths faster than his rivals and, despite a mistake on his second run, that initial lap was good enough to secure top spot on the grid for Sunday's race.

Verstappen put Red Bull's upgraded RB22 to good use to complete the front row ahead of Leclerc, who himself didn't have the cleanest lap and should threaten from third on the grid.

Norris salvaged a second-row spot despite a difficult session for McLaren that saw both the reigning champion and teammate Oscar Piastri fend off potential elimination in Q1 and Q2 as power unit software issues struck.

The Briton was right in the mix before Antonelli and then Verstappen stretched clear of the rest and ultimately couldn't show the same dominance that saw him take pole and victory in the sprint.

George Russell was only fifth, four-tenths down on his teammate to continue the story of the weekend in the Mercedes camp. Running wide at Turn 17 didn't help his cause and he is joined on row three by former teammate Lewis Hamilton.

Piastri was only seventh after a lock-up at Turn 1, while Franco Colapinto continued his fine weekend by reaching Q3 for only the second time in his career.

Alpine's Argentine driver got the better of Red Bull's Isack Hadjar for eighth, with Pierre Gasly completing the top 10.

Position / Driver / Team Gap [s] 1. Kimi Antonelli / Mercedes 1:27.798 2. Max Verstappen / Red Bull +0.166 3. Charles Leclerc / Ferrari +0.345 4. Lando Norris / McLaren +0.385 5. George Russell / Mercedes +0.399 6. Lewis Hamilton / Ferrari +0.521 7. Oscar Piastri / McLaren +0.702 8. Franco Colapinto / Alpine +0.964 9. Isack Hadjar / Red Bull +0.991 10. Pierre Gasly / Alpine +1.012

F1 Miami Grand Prix 2026: Q2 results

Audi faced a race against time to get Nico Hulkenberg out for qualifying after his engine expired in fiery fashion ahead of the sprint, but the mechanics completed the repairs and the German repaid that hard work with 11th on the grid, albeit with a gulf to Gasly in 10th in Q2.

Getty Images / Audi Revolut F1 Team

He edged out Liam Lawson for that grid position, the Racing Bulls driver just over half a tenth slower across the lap as wind conditions switched up the form book from the previous three sessions this weekend.

Oliver Bearman was the lead Haas in 13th, separated from teammate Esteban Ocon by Carlos Sainz in the Williams, while Alex Albon was slowest of the six to be eliminated at this stage, 1.8s down on Verstappen's session-topping benchmark.

Position / Driver / Team Gap to Q3 [s] 11. Nico Hulkenberg / Audi +0.369 12. Liam Lawson / Racing Bulls +0.429 13. Oliver Bearman / Haas +0.497 14. Carlos Sainz / Williams +0.498 15. Esteban Ocon / Haas +0.702 16. Alex Albon / Williams +0.876

F1 Miami Grand Prix 2026: Q1 results

Having been disqualified from the sprint earlier on Saturday as a result of exceeding the maximum engine air intake pressure, Gabriel Bortoleto looked set to sit out qualifying.

But the team miraculously got the Brazilian out on track at the end of Q1, though he was unable to set a time that troubled the rest of the field. A brake fire on his lap back to the pits after the chequered flag only rubbed salt into Bortoleto's wounds.

Gabi Bortoleto's rear-left corner is ablaze! 😱



He stops by the side of the track and gets out of the car 👇#F1 #MiamiGP pic.twitter.com/TwldLa2HHQ — Formula 1 (@F1) May 2, 2026

He was joined in elimination by Arvid Lindblad, the rookie having the toughest weekend of his season so far. The Racing Bulls driver finished 0.113s away from the cut-off time and will start 17th.

Fernando Alonso led Aston Martin teammate Lance Stroll for 18th and 19th on the grid, while Valtteri Bottas was able to better Sergio Perez for the first time this weekend in the Cadillac intra-team battle.

Position / Driver / Team Gap to Q2 [s] 17. Arvid Lindblad / Racing Bulls +0.113 18. Fernando Alonso / Aston Martin +1.178 19. Lance Stroll / Aston Martin +1.244 20. Valtteri Bottas / Cadillac +1.709 21. Sergio Perez / Cadillac +2.047 22. Gabriel Bortoleto / Audi +3.737