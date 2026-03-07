F1 Australian Grand Prix 2026: Starting Grid and Race Strategy Guide

The 2026 Formula 1 season gets underway with George Russell on pole position for the Australian Grand Prix.



The British driver led a Mercedes 1-2 in an extraordinary qualifying session as teammate Kimi Antonelli overcame a hefty FP3 crash, two separate investigations and a Q3 trip through the gravel at Turn 3 to complete a front-row lock-out for the Silver Arrows.



Isack Hadjar marked his Red Bull debut in fine fashion with third on the grid, though he was some eight-tenths off pole, such was the dominance of the Mercedes on Saturday.



Charles Leclerc was fourth in a Ferrari that had looked a pole contender on Friday and joins Hadjar on row two, ahead of an all-McLaren third row - home hero Oscar Piastri ahead of reigning world champion Lando Norris.



Lewis Hamilton was seventh in the second Ferrari ahead of Liam Lawson, who qualified one place ahead of rookie teammate Arvid Lindblad in what was an impressive showing for Racing Bulls.



Audi enjoyed a stellar first qualifying in F1 as Gabriel Bortoleto made Q3, though a technical issue ensured he wouldn't get out in the third session, resulting in 10th on the grid.



Teammate Nico Hulkenberg is joined on row six by Haas' Oliver Bearman, with the second VF-26 driven by Esteban Ocon and Alpine's Pierre Gasly 13th and 14th.



Alex Albon was only 15th for Williams but ahead of Franco Colapinto in the second Alpine as neither team was able to take advantage of the seemingly superior Mercedes power unit.



Aston Martin has endured a miserable start to life with Honda power, but Fernando Alonso provided a crumb of comfort as he narrowly missed out on a Q2 spot - the two-time champion qualifying 17th.



He is joined by Sergio Perez's Cadillac on row nine, while the Mexican's teammate Valtteri Bottas was the last driver to set a time in 19th.



Max Verstappen crashed in bizarre fashion at the start of Q1 and will line up 20th, with Williams' Carlos Sainz and Lance Stroll in the second Aston Martin failing to take to the track.



Race strategies



Pirelli

Ahead of the race, Pirelli has provided four potential strategies to be employed by teams across the 58 laps at Albert Park.



The first one-stop suggestion would see mediums selected as the starting tire compound before a switch to hards at a pitstop between laps 20 and 26.



Those wishing to start on softs would be forced to stop between laps 15-21 and then eke out a longer stint on the hards to close the race out.



Two stops could be the way as well, with a medium start likely to be followed by a switch to hards between laps 14 and 20 before switching back to mediums between laps 38 and 44.



Soft tires could also be used twice to replace the medium-shod stints, with pitstops between laps 12 and 18 and then 36 and 42.



F1 Australian Grand Prix 2026: Starting Grid