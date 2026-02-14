Cadillac Expands F1 Launch from the Super Bowl to Billboards Across America

Cadillac's Super Bowl and Times Square livery reveals were never meant to be a single 'launch' moment for the team.

While the Super Bowl commercial generated awareness to millions and the Times Square activation gave fans a tangible look at the team's identity, remaining fresh in the minds of fans is a top priority for the American team.

Hours after the livery debuted live, Cadillac was already pivoting to the next phase of its launch – out of Bahrain this time. Cadillac collaborated with F1's newest broadcast partner to bring a 'Shot on iPhone' social campaign, followed by billboards around the U.S., making it clear that the debut was a rollout, not a one-night-only moment.

From Super Bowl screens to iPhones

Cadillac just wrapped up its first week of testing in Bahrain, but just before the official tests began, photographers used the iPhone 17 Pro to capture the car's on-track debut. These images were shared across their social accounts as well as Apple's.

Cadillac F1 Shot on iPhone NYC Billboard | Courtesy of Cadillac F1

That wasn't all, though. The images were then translated to out-of-home (OOH) displays in some of the largest cities in America - New York, Los Angeles, Miami, San Francisco, and Detroit.

Cadillac's Chief Marketing Officer, Ahmed Iqbal, told Grand Prix on SI that during launch planning, the team was focused on consistent visibility and a rollout cadence in their 'home market' of America.

“The way this will feel for a consumer is you see the Super Bowl spot Sunday… Monday, you see all the captured content from this reveal here. Tuesday, you’ll see all the content we shot in Bahrain. Then by Wednesday, you’ll not only see it on social, but you’ll see it all over in person.” Ahmed Iqbal, CMO, Cadillac F1

The sequence from broadcast to street level to live capture, and then back to the general public, was deliberate. This approach reflects how content can move in a world where iPhones and social media distribution often matter as much as traditional media channels.

It also speaks to the story Cadillac has been telling: the team is for everyone. Not just serious F1 fans. Not built on exclusive media events. Not just for people who follow them on social media.

Building for the 'Content Era' of Formula 1

Cadillac's broader approach to F1 engagement, according to Iqbal, centers around making 'content that works'. The Apple collaboration in itself is more than a creative exercise for the team. It fits into that content-led manner in which Formula 1 is consumed in the United States.

It's not lost on us that Apple TV is the exclusive U.S. broadcast partner for the sport this season, providing that side of the Formula 1 business with even more reason to both partner with the American Team and lean into the F1 culture here, as well.

Cadillac F1 Shot on iPhone Los Angeles | Courtesy of Cadillac F1

Capturing testing footage on a device most fans carry daily and amplifying it through Apple's staggering reach aligns with both brands' marketing strategies. Apple is able to connect to fans, and Cadillac again turns a traditionally 'behind-the-scenes' moment into a public experience.

Extending their debut through the 'Shot on iPhone' campaign meets Formula 1 fans exactly where they already are. For Cadillac, that accessibility has already defined its entry to the sport.