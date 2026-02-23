F1 CEO Reacts To Major Criticism Over 2026 Rules

Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali has urged people to stop "panicking" over the sports new-for-2026 technical regulations.



Teams have completed three preseason tests in Barcelona and Bahrain, though only the final week of testing at the latter was available for fans to watch on television in its entirety.



Yet despite there being no true running in anger while competitors simply acclimatized to the new machinery, concerns have been raised over a number of different aspects of the new regulations.



Domenicali questions mass panic

Max Verstappen, Red Bull, Bahrain testing | Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool

Start procedures are said to be a safety issue, Red Bull's four-time world champion Max Verstappen has hit out at the "anti-racing" formula that has been implemented with the increase in importance for the electrical part of the power units, while others are alarmed over the prospect of overtaking this term.



But Domenicali has moved to calm fears with the first race in Australia just around the corner, insisting that there will be exciting on-track action to look forward to.



“I don't understand what all this panicking is all about,” Domenicali told the media, as per Autosport. “There will be incredible racing, there will be a lot of action. And that's why, as I said, prudence is always part of my style."

"In any case, if something is not as we would want, I think that the credibility of the sport is we can sit down with responsible people, the technical people and the FIA, to find solutions. I’m not worried at all.”

Those Sakhir sights! 🤩



Rounding out Pre-Season Testing in Bahrain for 2026 👊#F1 #F1Testing pic.twitter.com/Z0eFmA2FZH — Formula 1 (@F1) February 22, 2026

One of the key nuances of the new regulations regarding power units is the fact that electrical energy is now deployed at such a rate that cars are often 'super clipping' down straights.

It has led to drivers having to drive slower around high-speed corners to recharge the batteries ready for deployment in a straight line, with cars then flicking through gears in double-quick time early in the straight under full power before the ICE works alone.



And while that can cause confusion for onlookers, Domenicali said, “Of course, the most sophisticated fans will understand the different sounds in a certain situation.



“But I guarantee that the 99.9 per cent of the fans will not feel that because it's impossible. Therefore, I want to be positive in that respect. And as I said if something has to be rectified, there will be the time and the measure that we can do together as a system to react."

