FIA Announce Proposal for Controversial Engine Rule Involving Mercedes

All of the top teams are saying that another team is better than them. Aston Martin are four seconds off the pace even when they push. Yet another senior member of the Red Bull team has left. And yet the biggest question on every F1 fan's mind is: Are Mercedes going to be penalized for breaching FIA regulations?

The fiasco surrounding F1's car compression ratio has been a hot topic in a way rarely seen with something so specific, but the FIA's most recent proposition could mean that all parties walk away fairly content with the outcome.

FIA proposes compression ratio legislation for the summer

Despite all of this noise around Mercedes, many predict George Russell has a good chance at being 2026's champion. | Mercedes-Benz Media

Manipulation of the compression ratio in an F1 car can lead to a driver potentially getting more power compared to other racers while at higher speeds, and this is something both Mercedes and Red Bull were accused of doing in the opening two months of 2026.

The method by which both teams could achieve this loophole is during the testing of the compression ratio in the engine, where the FIA states that the car must be stationary, but both teams accused can reportedly go higher than the 16:1 ratio set in the rules, with unconfirmed stories alleging that Mercedes got their compression ratio to 18:1.

Red Bull went against Mercedes after it was announced that Ferrari, Honda and Audi had all collaborated on an open letter complaining to the FIA, and that made it four manufacturers out of five in supporting the change.

Toto Wolff was not very happy about the other constructors ganging up on Mercedes, affirming that the FIA were on his team's side. | Mercedes-Benz Media

In order to enact any change on the ruling, the vote of the FIA and FOM - who usually vote as a bloc - as well as four manufacturers are required.

The FIA released a statement on February 18, reading:

"Over recent weeks and months, the FIA and the Power Unit Manufacturers have collaboratively developed a methodology to quantify how the compression ratio changes from ambient to operating conditions. Following validation of this approach, a proposal has been submitted whereby, from 1 August 2026, compliance with the compression ratio limit must be demonstrated not only at ambient conditions, but also at a representative operating temperature of 130°C.



The vote has been submitted to the Power Unit Manufacturers, and its outcome is expected within the next 10 days and will be communicated in due course. As with all Formula 1 regulatory changes, any amendment remains subject to final approval by the FIA World Motor Sport Council."

What this means is that there would be a fundamental change to how the compression ratio testing is done, requiring a test to be done not only when the car is stationary, but also when the car is moving. In theory, it would expose any advantages Mercedes, or even Red Bull, might have in their set-up, and would force any team not complying to make the required changes.

If this vote is passed, it is unknown how it would affect Mercedes, as the rule would come into place at the summer break, meaning the German team would have a decent amount of time to modify their cars if they are not to change the setup before the season gets underway, or in the months before the deadline.

