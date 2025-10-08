Carlos Sainz and Fernando Alonso have taken aim at Formula 1 for what it focused its television coverage on during the Singapore Grand Prix.

Two-time world champion Alonso finished seventh at the Marina Bay Circuit after he was upgraded post-race by virtue of a penalty for Ferrari Lewis Hamilton.

The Spaniard caught his former McLaren teammate rapidly in the closing stages as Hamilton suffered a brake failure, the Briton some 30 seconds per lap off the pace in the final two tours.

Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team

But TV direction didn't pick any of the battle up, instead focusing on race-winner George Russell's cooldown lap and the reactions of Mercedes mechanics in the pit garage.

Something that was broadcast was the latest in a long list of interesting Alonso team radio messages, where he told his race engineer Andrew Vizard: “If you speak to me every lap I will disconnect the radio.”

With F1 posting the exchange on X, Alonso cheekily replied: “With pole position secured for the private radio broadcast, time to fine-tune the main coverage and bring all the on-track excitement to the fans! Vamos!”

With pole position secured for the private radio broadcast, time to fine-tune the main coverage and bring all the on-track excitement to the fans! 💪💪 Vamos! 😂👍🤞🤞🤞 pic.twitter.com/XROoZPDeEo — Fernando Alonso (@alo_oficial) October 5, 2025

Alonso was joined in his concerns over the direction of the broadcast by compatriot Carlos Sainz.

The Williams driver started at the back of the grid after being disqualified from qualifying when his car was found to have breached the maximum DRS slot gap measurement, yet he fought his way through the pack to finish in 10th to secure the final championship point on offer.



"It's becoming a bit of a trend, which must have worked for them once upon a time when people found it interesting to see our girlfriends, to see famous people on TV, the reactions," Sainz told Spain's El Partidazo de COPE.

"I understand that if there is an overtake, a very tense moment in the race, it is understandable that the production team might want to show a reaction shot if they have seen that it has worked in the past... but [they only should] if the competition is respected and you are always showing the important moments of the race.

Williams Racing

"Last weekend they didn't show any of the four of five overtakes I did at the end. Nor did they show Fernando's pursuit of Lewis... they missed a lot of things."

Fans react to Sainz's F1 TV criticism On X

F1 fans took to social media to side with Sainz, expressing their frustration over the direction of the coverage.

@opinionever: "The constant "arty shots", and the zoom ins on peoples nose hairs, the pit wall, the garage, anything but the actual race!"

@davidhdz34: "Good. The tv direction has been horrible. We fans want to watch qualifying and the races. During these live events they should always be focused on the live track action because that is what us fans want to see. During red flags, sure show crowd shots or girlfriends but never during the live races."



Good. The tv direction has been horrible. We fans want to watch qualifying and the races. During these live events they should always be focused on the live track action because that is what us fans want to see. During red flags, sure show crowd shots or girlfriends but never… — David 🇺🇸🤘🏻 (@davidhdz34) October 8, 2025

@HLSIII: "Honestly the best way to show the families is to use that pop-out box they use on the timing sheet on the left. Good overtake by Lando? Here's a small little box showing how his mom/gf reacts. No need to devote the whole screen to it."

@Retiredjosh_: "He's got a point tbh, sometimes they cut away from the best battles just to show a random pit wall shot."

@FireFinder44: "There's nothing wrong with what he said. TV direction is awful. Monza showing McLaren garage while Max was setting the fastest lap ever at the end of Q3."

@GatumaIan: "I saw George's girlfriend more times than Russell himself"

I saw George's girlfriend more times than Russell himself — Ian Irungu (@GatumaIan) October 8, 2025

@MJDavidson11: "He's right but I was mostly annoyed at the TV cameras focusing on Max and Norris. Absolutely boring. They kept waiting for something to happen while stuff was actually happening further down the field. Drove me nuts. Worst coverage I've ever seen in any sport."



@juanegordon: "Franco Colapinto overtook three cars on the first lap. They didn't show it either."



@joashr8: "I'm glad I wasn't the only one confused by what they were showing. Especially the last bit with Alonso catching up with Hamilton."



@WindchimeBridge: "He is 100% correct. I am watching a race, not a girlfriend and mom pageant."

He is 100% correct.



I am watching a race, not a girlfriend and mom pageant. — DeusVult (@WindchimeBridge) October 8, 2025

@Chr15Payne: "Please listen to him. I was literally watching Lewis struggle to get it over in the interval timing only. We want to see the overtakes no matter where they are in the standings. Why have us focused on Max and Lando who were barely fighting for a position."

@MrsRago: "And he's right! A balance between them is needed. The swing to celebrity visibility over F1 visibility has gone too far and needs a correction."

The Latest Formula 1 News

McLaren Given 'Gloves-Off' Plea In Oscar Piastri-Lando Norris Battle

Toto Wolff Gives Cryptic Update On George Russell Contract Talks

McLaren Podium Celebration Sparks Fan Outrage, But Is Everything As It Seems?

Ferrari Reacts To Lewis Hamilton Safety Concerns