F1 Las Vegas And MGM Resorts Extend Multi-Year Partnership

It was announced today that the Formula 1 Heineken Las Vegas Grand Prix will be extending their agreement with MGM Resorts International as a Founding Partner of the Race.

F1 Las Vegas has worked in tandem with the hospitality and entertainment giant to bring Formula 1 fans luxury watching experiences and fan activations through the past two years of the race.

Now, this partnership will be extended through 2030.

The Future of F1 Las Vegas

Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

In July, 2025 it was announced that the F1 Las Vegas contract would be extended for 2 more years through 2027. However, with the announcement of the MGM contract extension to 2030, it can be surmised that F1 Las Vegas is aiming for yet another extension within the next year.

The incremental nature of the actual race contract extension was addressed by Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority's CEO Steve Hill earlier this year.

"The length of extensions don’t really reflect anything other than it just makes sense incrementally, we know what’s going to happen over the next couple of years. We’re planning on this being a permanent race, we’ll just keep planning extensions that will probably expand as we go forward." Steve Hill, CEO, LVCVA

LVCVA also sits at the table with MGM Resorts International as a founding partner of F1's marquee race in Las Vegas. Formula 1 has often emphasized the impact that MGM Resorts has had on the fans who attend F1 Las Vegas from hospitality to entertainment and a comfortable stay.

“MGM Resorts has been instrumental in shaping the identity of the Las Vegas Grand Prix. Their commitment to creating unforgettable hospitality and entertainment offerings both on and off the track has set a standard of excellence, and their dedication to perfection perfectly blends with our desire to create the ultimate fan experience across the destination.” Emily Prazer, President & CEO, LVGP Inc.

MGM Resorts' Impact on F1 Las Vegas and F1 Fans

Diving into the MGM Resorts founding partnership with F1 Las Vegas does, in fact, display their pivotal impact on the way that the fan experience differs between the Vegas Race and other tracks.

Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

As a part of the renewal and extension to 2030, MGM Resorts will continue to host the Bellagio Fountain Club and Winner's Stage as one of the premier luxury race-viewing offerings to F1 Fans.

In addition to the Bellagio Fountain Club, MGM Resorts will continue to deliver various fan activations and retail offerings throughout their several properties on the Las Vegas Strip. This will include the Bellagio, MGM Grand, Park MGM, New York New York, Aria, and Vdara - all of which have featured fan activations over the past two Las Vegas Grand Prix weekends.

“The Las Vegas Grand Prix would not exist at the scale and quality it does without deep collaboration across the entire city. As a Founding Partner, we’ve worked side by side with the Las Vegas Grand Prix, LVCVA and other founding partners to make this one of the most sought-after races on the circuit and we look forward to continuing our role in making Las Vegas a global entertainment and sports destination.” Steve Zanella, President Operations, MGM

The re-envigorated partnership between MGM Resorts and F1 Las Vegas speaks to not only the expected longevity of the race itself, but potential for innovation, elevated entertainment, and premier luxury for F1 fans for years to come.